Demi Vollering surprised by team statement and pre-Flanders form amid transfer saga

By James Moultrie
published

Tour de France Femmes champion talks for the first time about her expected departure from SD Worx-Protime

Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime prior to the 12nd Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Womens Elite a 1299km one day race from Waregem to Waregem on March 27 2024 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx-Protime prior to 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen, where she finished 96th (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering spoke for the first time about her transfer saga after it was confirmed on Wednesday that she would be leaving SD Worx-Protime, stating that she was surprised by the statement made by her team in response to the news. 

The team had kept questions to Vollering to sporting only as they unveiled an exhibition on the history of the team, held prior to the Tour of Flanders in Oudenaarde on Thursday, but Vollering did provide some light on the situation to Dutch media.

