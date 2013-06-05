Trending

Hynek and Bigham win AlpenTour opener

Deja vu at frosty first AlpenTour stage

Kristian Hynek on his way to winning the stage

The start of stage 1 of the AlpenTour Trophy

Riding out of Schladming

Jiri Novak

Alban Lakata

Alban Lakata

Rainy, six degrees Celsius in Schladming, temperatures below zero on top of the Reiteralm and Hochwurzen mountains with snow falling down to 1,500m. These were the inhospitable conditions the riders of the first stage at the Alpentour Trophy faced. The Czech rider and last year's winner Kristian Hynek repeated his victory at the first stage in 2012 and had the current European MTB Marathon Champion from Lienz, Alban Lakata, claim second place by 1:45.

"I almost lost one of my fingers to frostbite," moaned the Austrian Lakata at the finish near the Planai Stadium.

With 69 kilometers and 2900m, the first stage of the Alpentour Trophy in Schladming via the Hochwurzen and Reiteralm mountains and back into the ski world championship venue demanded everything of the more than 500 participants. A considerable number of amateur riders even decided to finish their race early and were brought back with shuttles.

The one who coped with today's difficult conditions the best was the Czech rider Hynek, who celebrated two stage victories and the overall race win last year at the Alpentour Trophy and not long after also became the European Marathon Champion.

In a lead group of six riders about 10km from the start, Hynek attacked already and was able to increase his solo lead to more than five minutes at the Reiteralm peak. Hynek rode towards an impressive stage win and second placed Lakata was able to decrease his gap only on the last descend to the finish.

"I risked everything and got more than two minutes back. In the beginning I struggled to get into a rhythm and I felt uncomfortable in all the thick clothing. But towards the end I was able to get into it. The conditions today were extreme and we don't expect any improvements over the next few days," said Lakata at the finish.

Hynek was completely exhausted after the race, looking for the closest warm shower right away. "It was brutal out there today. I can't remember when I last did such a difficult race. But it went well for me today and I am happy about the win!" said Hynek.

The second-fastest Austrian and two-time Olympian Christoph Soukup came in sixth place.

The fastest female racer of the day was Sally Bigham whose plan for the evening was to "Eat, eat, eat and get those muscles warmed up again."

Stage 2: Time trial

Tomorrow's stage will be a time trial onto the Schafalm with race start at 9am. The track length will be 15km with 1100m of climbing.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec3:13:50
2Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:01:45
3Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:09
4Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team0:02:34
5Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team0:03:06
6Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:05:48
7Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team0:09:39
8Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:09:57
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:10:08
10Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized0:10:32
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct0:10:49
12Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:11:00
13Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:11:20
14Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:12:08
15Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:12:22
16Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:13:22
17Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:13:58
18Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls0:15:24
19David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger SiMPLon0:15:25
20Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion0:16:14
21Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland0:16:21
22Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:17:29
23Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit0:17:46
24Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals0:18:16
25Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:19:26
26Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:19:35
27Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:19:36
28Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:19:58
29Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:20:03
30Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:21:45
31Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team0:21:48
32Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing0:22:32
33Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL Specialized0:23:40
34Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:25:01
35Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:25:09
36Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team0:25:12
37Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:25:46
38Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix0:26:32
39Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:26:44
40Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB0:28:08
41Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:29:03
42Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:29:29
43Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile0:30:30
44Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:30:31
45Grega Cehner (Slo) Zweirad Janger SiMPLon 010:31:17
46Jakub Kavalír (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing0:34:45
47Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:35:34
48Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:38:47
49Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:39:29
50Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:40:04
51Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:50:35
52Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing0:53:44
53Christoph Mick (Aut) Ktm Donau Fritzi Racing0:53:45
54Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam0:53:47
55Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team0:55:41
56Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:56:36
57Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:56:40
58Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:57:03
59Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner1:01:34
60Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team1:03:04
61Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering1:04:19
62Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek1:09:48
63Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes1:12:07
64Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw1:12:55
65Julian Scherer (Aut) The Austrian Musketeers1:15:31
66Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team1:16:19
67Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes1:35:50
DNFTom Ettlich (Ger) R2-Bike.Com MTB Racing Team
DNFMartin Horak (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing
DNFBrian Brog (Swi) Free Mountain Team
DNFThomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner
DNFJarno Messing (Ned) Univega-Pro-Cycling-Team
DNFIlias Periklis (Gre) Team Protek-Hellas

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon Racing Team4:11:31
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:06:39
3Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Team Specialized - Bab Racing / Statoil0:12:03
4Christina Kollmann (Aut) Rc Ausseerland0:17:53
5Jolien Janssen (Ned) Sforzracingteam0:27:39
6Sabine Sommer (Aut) Www.Sportlehner .At Arbö Freistadt0:30:45
7Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:33:30
8Verena Krenslehner (Aut) Conway Racing Team0:33:43
9Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:34:42
10Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:34:51
11Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube Nutswerk0:37:25
12Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB0:41:12
13Manon van Hees (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team0:46:58
14Denisa Stodulkova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized0:48:50
15Kristina Weber (Ger) Mountain Heroes0:50:44
16Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:54:26
17Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) Velochicks.At Sportograf.Com1:44:18
DNFChristina Verhas (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.At

