Image 1 of 5 Kristian Hynek runs toward a second stage win (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 5 Sally Bigham (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 3 of 5 Race leader Kristian Hynek in thick snow drifts (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 4 of 5 Alban Lakata (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 5 of 5 Alban Lakata runs with his bike (Image credit: Regina Stranger)

Winter sport athletes would love the conditions that currently dominate the Alpentour Trophy. But mountain bikers? Not so much. Thick snow drifts welcomed riders to today's 15km time trial stage, which took them from Schladming up to the Schafberg Alp, which is the top station of the gondola. Today's winner was again Kristian Hynek from the Czech Republic, who was able to increase his overall lead. Danish rider Sören Nissen was second while European Marathon Champion Alban Lakata was third.

It was raining in Schladming, and thick snowflakes were falling from the mid-mountain station of the Planai peak. During stage 2, riders climbed up to the Schafberg Alp, where 20cm of fresh snow awaited them. Czech rider and 2012 winner Hynek dominated the day and showed that he's after the overall win this year again. And just like last year, he won not just the first but also the second stage in Schladming. Starting in reverse order from yesterday's result, Hynek won in a total race time of 59:15, eight seconds ahead of the Danish rider Nissen and 23 seconds ahead of Lakata.

"Today the conditions were really tough. Especially the last three kilometres where it was almost impossible to ride in all the snow", the winner said at the finish line. He had tried to catch up to Lakata in the time trial-style race stage and then managed to get away, increasing the gap in the overall classification. "I crashed just before the finish and almost lost my gap", he said of the rough riding conditions.

"Today was awesome!" said Lakata.

The organisers had the snow removed in the morning - the access roads to the Schafberg Alp where cleared with snowplows and the race track was prepared for the mountain bikers by quads and motorbikes. The riders from all over the world had a good sense of humour about the freezing winter conditions.

"One of my young team riders is from South Africa - the last time he saw snow was when he was six years old. So today he was thrilled to ride," said former MTB World and Olympic Champion Bart Brentjens.

"This reminds me of back home in Canada and training in the middle of winter - gloves, beanies, thick jerseys! We expected summery Alpine scenery and now we are wading through snow," said Canadian Cory Wallace from the Kona racing team.

Lakata was also excited. "That was a completely new experience for me and genuinely awesome! The last third of the track was impossible to ride, but it was also fun. I am very content with my third place today."

The elite women's winner Sally Bigham from Great Britain couldn't believe it, "I've been racing in the MTB industry for a long time and this was something new for a lot of us. But I was excited - the weather just keeps playing up, but in our sport we just have to make the best of it anyway."

A great result today also for the best Belgian rider, Frans Claes. He said that he still enjoyed the race, because "mountain biking is always fun, even when it's snowing".

Second today in the elite men's classification was Nissen who took out the third place in last year's final stage. "Unfortunately, yesterday I had a mechanical right at the start and lost a good 20 minutes. So the overall classification is history for me," he said today.

Lakata is now second in the overall classification, 2:08 minutes behind Hynek. Third in the general classification is the Czech rider Jiri Novak (at 4:53).

Stage 3: Queen stage via the Dachstein mountain

Tomorrow's third stage will kick off at 10:00 am. The queen stage was planned to run from Schladming via the Dachstein mountain range and back. However, due to the rough weather conditions the stage will be cut short. "We will shorten the stage from 73 to about 66km. From Ramsau will ride towards the Türlwandhütte, but not all the way. Instead the riders will stay at an altitude of about 1300m from Rittisberg onwards - below the snowfall line," said organiser Gerhard Schönbacher.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:59:15 2 Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:00:08 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:00:23 4 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls 0:02:05 5 Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team 0:02:13 6 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:02:34 7 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:02:41 8 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:44 9 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team 0:02:46 10 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:02:54 11 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:02:58 12 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:17 13 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland 0:03:22 14 Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:03:35 15 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct 0:03:41 16 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:03:53 17 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 18 Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:04:05 19 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:04:33 20 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:04:46 21 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:04:50 22 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:04:52 23 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:04:54 24 Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team 25 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:05:05 26 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:05:08 27 Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team 0:05:17 28 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:05:25 29 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion 0:05:40 30 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:06:05 31 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:06:06 32 Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized 0:06:07 33 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:06:28 34 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland 0:06:32 35 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 0:06:42 36 Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit 0:06:45 37 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix 0:06:52 38 Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team 0:07:17 39 Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:07:32 40 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:07:44 41 Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:07:57 42 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:08:10 43 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:09:10 44 Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile 0:09:42 45 Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:09:54 46 Brian Brog (Swi) Free Mountain Team 0:09:57 47 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 0:10:12 48 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:10:23 49 Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals 0:10:30 50 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:07 51 Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB 0:11:08 52 Tom Ettlich (Ger) R2-Bike.Com MTB Racing Team 0:11:26 53 Christoph Mick (Aut) Ktm Donau Fritzi Racing 0:11:57 54 Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team 0:12:10 55 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:12:21 56 Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam 0:12:26 57 Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing 0:12:42 58 Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team 0:14:27 59 Jakub Kavalír (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing 0:14:41 60 Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 0:14:59 61 Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw 0:15:07 62 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner 0:17:25 63 Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing 0:17:59 64 Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek 0:18:14 65 Martin Horak (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing 0:19:01 66 Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:19:26 67 Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes 0:21:17 DNF Grega Cehner (Slo) Zweirad Janger Simplon 01 DNF Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering DNF Julian Scherer (Aut) The Austrian Musketeers DNF Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner DNF Jarno Messing (Ned) Univega-Pro-Cycling-Team DNF Ilias Periklis (Gre) Team Protek-Hellas

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 1:14:36 2 Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:24 3 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube Nutswerk 0:04:39 4 Sabine Sommer (Aut) Www.Sportlehner .At Arbö Freistadt 0:06:28 5 Verena Krenslehner (Aut) Conway Racing Team 0:06:59 6 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 0:07:05 7 Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Team Specialized - Bab Racing / Statoil 0:08:10 8 Manon van Hees (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team 0:08:43 9 Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:09:59 10 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB 0:10:16 11 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:10:46 12 Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes 0:10:50 13 Jolien Janssen (Ned) Sforzracingteam 0:11:16 14 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Team Radsportszene Ausseerland 0:13:35 15 Kristina Weber (Ger) Mountain Heroes 0:13:45 16 Denisa Stodulkova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 0:16:22 DNF Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) Velochicks.At Sportograf.Com DNF Christina Verhas (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.At

Elite men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec 4:13:05 2 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:08 3 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:53 4 Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team 0:05:19 5 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team 6 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:08:29 7 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:12:55 8 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland 0:13:30 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct 0:14:30 10 Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team 0:14:33 11 Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:14:37 12 Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:14:54 13 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:15:16 14 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:16:39 15 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:17:13 16 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls 0:17:29 17 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:17:51 18 Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:18:57 19 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:20:50 20 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion 0:21:54 21 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:22:09 22 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland 0:22:53 23 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:23:57 24 Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit 0:24:31 25 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:24:49 26 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:24:56 27 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:25:31 28 Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team 0:27:05 29 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:27:20 30 Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals 0:28:46 31 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:29:02 32 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:30:10 33 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:30:31 34 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:31:35 35 Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:31:39 36 Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team 0:32:29 37 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix 0:33:24 38 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:34:03 39 Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing 0:35:14 40 Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:36:34 41 Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized 0:36:38 42 Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB 0:39:16 43 Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:39:37 44 Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile 0:40:12 45 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:40:36 46 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:41:41 47 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:47:57 48 Jakub Kavalír (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing 0:49:27 49 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 0:50:16 50 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:55:08 51 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 1:03:22 52 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1:05:13 53 Christoph Mick (Aut) Ktm Donau Fritzi Racing 1:05:42 54 Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam 1:06:13 55 Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team 1:07:51 56 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 1:08:57 57 Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing 1:11:42 58 Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team 1:17:31 59 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner 1:18:58 60 Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 1:27:07 61 Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw 1:28:02 62 Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek 1:28:03 63 Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 1:35:45 64 Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes 1:57:07