Two in a row for Hynek at AlpenTour Trophy

Snowy conditions surprise many racers

Kristian Hynek runs toward a second stage win

(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Sally Bigham

(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Race leader Kristian Hynek in thick snow drifts

(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Alban Lakata

(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Alban Lakata runs with his bike

(Image credit: Regina Stranger)

Winter sport athletes would love the conditions that currently dominate the Alpentour Trophy. But mountain bikers? Not so much. Thick snow drifts welcomed riders to today's 15km time trial stage, which took them from Schladming up to the Schafberg Alp, which is the top station of the gondola. Today's winner was again Kristian Hynek from the Czech Republic, who was able to increase his overall lead. Danish rider Sören Nissen was second while European Marathon Champion Alban Lakata was third.

It was raining in Schladming, and thick snowflakes were falling from the mid-mountain station of the Planai peak. During stage 2, riders climbed up to the Schafberg Alp, where 20cm of fresh snow awaited them. Czech rider and 2012 winner Hynek dominated the day and showed that he's after the overall win this year again. And just like last year, he won not just the first but also the second stage in Schladming. Starting in reverse order from yesterday's result, Hynek won in a total race time of 59:15, eight seconds ahead of the Danish rider Nissen and 23 seconds ahead of Lakata.

"Today the conditions were really tough. Especially the last three kilometres where it was almost impossible to ride in all the snow", the winner said at the finish line. He had tried to catch up to Lakata in the time trial-style race stage and then managed to get away, increasing the gap in the overall classification. "I crashed just before the finish and almost lost my gap", he said of the rough riding conditions.

"Today was awesome!" said Lakata.

The organisers had the snow removed in the morning - the access roads to the Schafberg Alp where cleared with snowplows and the race track was prepared for the mountain bikers by quads and motorbikes. The riders from all over the world had a good sense of humour about the freezing winter conditions.

"One of my young team riders is from South Africa - the last time he saw snow was when he was six years old. So today he was thrilled to ride," said former MTB World and Olympic Champion Bart Brentjens.

"This reminds me of back home in Canada and training in the middle of winter - gloves, beanies, thick jerseys! We expected summery Alpine scenery and now we are wading through snow," said Canadian Cory Wallace from the Kona racing team.

Lakata was also excited. "That was a completely new experience for me and genuinely awesome! The last third of the track was impossible to ride, but it was also fun. I am very content with my third place today."

The elite women's winner Sally Bigham from Great Britain couldn't believe it, "I've been racing in the MTB industry for a long time and this was something new for a lot of us. But I was excited - the weather just keeps playing up, but in our sport we just have to make the best of it anyway."

A great result today also for the best Belgian rider, Frans Claes. He said that he still enjoyed the race, because "mountain biking is always fun, even when it's snowing".

Second today in the elite men's classification was Nissen who took out the third place in last year's final stage. "Unfortunately, yesterday I had a mechanical right at the start and lost a good 20 minutes. So the overall classification is history for me," he said today.

Lakata is now second in the overall classification, 2:08 minutes behind Hynek. Third in the general classification is the Czech rider Jiri Novak (at 4:53).

Stage 3: Queen stage via the Dachstein mountain

Tomorrow's third stage will kick off at 10:00 am. The queen stage was planned to run from Schladming via the Dachstein mountain range and back. However, due to the rough weather conditions the stage will be cut short. "We will shorten the stage from 73 to about 66km. From Ramsau will ride towards the Türlwandhütte, but not all the way. Instead the riders will stay at an altitude of about 1300m from Rittisberg onwards - below the snowfall line," said organiser Gerhard Schönbacher.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:59:15
2Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:00:08
3Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:00:23
4Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls0:02:05
5Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team0:02:13
6Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:02:34
7Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:02:41
8Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:44
9Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team0:02:46
10Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:02:54
11Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:02:58
12Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:17
13Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:03:22
14Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:03:35
15Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct0:03:41
16Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:03:53
17Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
18Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:04:05
19Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:04:33
20Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:04:46
21Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:04:50
22Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:04:52
23Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:04:54
24Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
25Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:05:05
26Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:05:08
27Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team0:05:17
28David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:05:25
29Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion0:05:40
30Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:06:05
31Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:06:06
32Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:06:07
33Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:06:28
34Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland0:06:32
35Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:06:42
36Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit0:06:45
37Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix0:06:52
38Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team0:07:17
39Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:07:32
40Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:07:44
41Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:07:57
42Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:08:10
43Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:09:10
44Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile0:09:42
45Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:09:54
46Brian Brog (Swi) Free Mountain Team0:09:57
47Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:10:12
48Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:10:23
49Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals0:10:30
50Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:11:07
51Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB0:11:08
52Tom Ettlich (Ger) R2-Bike.Com MTB Racing Team0:11:26
53Christoph Mick (Aut) Ktm Donau Fritzi Racing0:11:57
54Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team0:12:10
55Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:12:21
56Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam0:12:26
57Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing0:12:42
58Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team0:14:27
59Jakub Kavalír (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing0:14:41
60Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:14:59
61Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw0:15:07
62Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner0:17:25
63Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing0:17:59
64Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek0:18:14
65Martin Horak (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing0:19:01
66Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:19:26
67Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes0:21:17
DNFGrega Cehner (Slo) Zweirad Janger Simplon 01
DNFStefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering
DNFJulian Scherer (Aut) The Austrian Musketeers
DNFThomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner
DNFJarno Messing (Ned) Univega-Pro-Cycling-Team
DNFIlias Periklis (Gre) Team Protek-Hellas

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon Racing Team1:14:36
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:24
3Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube Nutswerk0:04:39
4Sabine Sommer (Aut) Www.Sportlehner .At Arbö Freistadt0:06:28
5Verena Krenslehner (Aut) Conway Racing Team0:06:59
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:07:05
7Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Team Specialized - Bab Racing / Statoil0:08:10
8Manon van Hees (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team0:08:43
9Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:09:59
10Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB0:10:16
11Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:10:46
12Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:10:50
13Jolien Janssen (Ned) Sforzracingteam0:11:16
14Christina Kollmann (Aut) Team Radsportszene Ausseerland0:13:35
15Kristina Weber (Ger) Mountain Heroes0:13:45
16Denisa Stodulkova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized0:16:22
DNFTheresia Kellermayr (Aut) Velochicks.At Sportograf.Com
DNFChristina Verhas (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.At

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec4:13:05
2Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:08
3Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:53
4Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team0:05:19
5Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team
6Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:08:29
7Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:12:55
8Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:13:30
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct0:14:30
10Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team0:14:33
11Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:14:37
12Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:14:54
13Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:15:16
14Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:16:39
15Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:17:13
16Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls0:17:29
17Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:17:51
18Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:18:57
19David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:20:50
20Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion0:21:54
21Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:22:09
22Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland0:22:53
23Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:23:57
24Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit0:24:31
25Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:24:49
26Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:24:56
27Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:25:31
28Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team0:27:05
29Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:27:20
30Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals0:28:46
31Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:29:02
32Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:30:10
33Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:30:31
34Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:31:35
35Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:31:39
36Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team0:32:29
37Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix0:33:24
38Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:34:03
39Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing0:35:14
40Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:36:34
41Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:36:38
42Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB0:39:16
43Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:39:37
44Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile0:40:12
45Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:40:36
46Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:41:41
47Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:47:57
48Jakub Kavalír (Cze) Bmc-Savo Racing0:49:27
49Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:50:16
50Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:55:08
51Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes1:03:22
52Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1:05:13
53Christoph Mick (Aut) Ktm Donau Fritzi Racing1:05:42
54Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam1:06:13
55Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team1:07:51
56Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team1:08:57
57Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing1:11:42
58Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team1:17:31
59Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner1:18:58
60Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes1:27:07
61Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw1:28:02
62Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek1:28:03
63Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team1:35:45
64Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes1:57:07

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon Racing Team5:26:06
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:09:04
3Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Team Specialized - Bab Racing / Statoil0:20:14
4Christina Kollmann (Aut) Team Radsportszene0:31:29
5Sabine Sommer (Aut) Www.Sportlehner .At Arbö Freistadt0:37:14
6Jolien Janssen (Ned) Sforzracingteam0:38:56
7Verena Krenslehner (Aut) Conway Racing Team0:40:43
8Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube Nutswerk0:42:05
9Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:44:17
10Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:44:42
11Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:45:42
12Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB0:51:29
13Manon van Hees (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team0:55:42
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona1:01:31
15Kristina Weber (Ger) Mountain Heroes1:04:30
16Denisa Stodulkova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized1:05:13

