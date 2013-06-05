Image 1 of 6 Alban Lakata (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 6 AlpenTour stage 3 winners Alban Lakata and Sally Bigham (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 3 of 6 Race leader Kristian Hynek (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 4 of 6 Christoph Soukup (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 5 of 6 The start of stage 3 of the AlpenTour Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 6 of 6 Alban Lakata on his way to a stage 3 win (Image credit: Regina Stranger)

Alban Lakata won a shortened, 53km stage 3, the queen stage, despite a mechanical. He crossed the line in a downhill sprint finish, just ahead of fellow Austrian Christoph Soukup. Jiri Novak was third, ahead of race leader Kristian Hynek, who was able to defend his leader's jersey today.

A lead group of four riders took off quickly after the first feed zone at about 21 kilometres. Apart from the three overall leading elite men - Hynek, Lakata and Novak - Soukup was there and able to ride away with them.

At the last descent from the Dachstein range, Lakata took his chances and attacked. "It looked promising, and I was able to get away," said Lakata, who hasn't given up on the overall win yet.

"However, right then I had a mechanical and had to get off the bike to fix my flat tire. Luckily I was able to close up to the leaders again. And at the downhill section into the finish I was lucky to be the first to get onto the narrow trail - it was very slippery and dangerously fast and I'm happy that I made it."

"I wanted to get away from Hynek today and create a gap, and without the mechanical I would have made it. The overall win is still on the cards. Tomorrow everything is possible. I will attack on the last stage and try hard. However, in these rough weather conditions, a lot of things can go wrong and a mechanical costs always at least two minutes."

Soukup was very content with his performance. The Austrian was pleasantly surprised about the comfy temperatures out on course. "Compared to the last two stages, today was practically a tropical race. My legs felt heavy during the first half of the race, I was just able to hold onto the lead group. Tomorrow’s plan is to attack again and maybe I'll get even a stage win."

In the overall elite men's classification, last year's winner Hynek defended his leader's jersey ahead of Lakata and Novak. "Today wasn't my day, and I had to work hard to stay with the front group. I'm content with my fourth place today and to hold onto my gap. Tomorrow is another race day and I'll give it my best," he said.

Women

The overall lead in the elite women's field is firmly in the British hands of Sally Bigham, who took out the day's stage win again.

"Finally it was a bit warmer today! On top of it, I put on more clothes and for the first time I was able to go to the limit," said Bigham, who is preparing for the British marathon championships next weekend in Scotland.

Bigham's teammate from the Topeak Ergon Racing Team, Milena Landtwing came in second and is also second overall ahead of Norway's Kristin Aamodt

Stage 4: Last stage onto the Hauser Kaibling mountain

Tomorrow is the final stage of the Alpentour Trophy. It will kick off at at the Planai Stadium at 10:00 am and take riders over 56 kilometer and 2,000m of climbing.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec 4:13:05 2 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:08 3 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:53 4 Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team 0:05:19 5 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team 6 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:08:29 7 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:12:55 8 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland 0:13:30 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct 0:14:30 10 Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team 0:14:33 11 Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:14:37 12 Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:14:54 13 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:15:16 14 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:16:39 15 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:17:13 16 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls 0:17:29 17 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:17:51 18 Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:18:57 19 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:20:50 20 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion 0:21:54 21 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:22:09 22 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland 0:22:53 23 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:23:57 24 Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit 0:24:31 25 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:24:49 26 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:24:56 27 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team 0:25:31 28 Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team 0:27:05 29 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:27:20 30 Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals 0:28:46 31 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:29:02 32 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:30:10 33 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:30:31 34 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:31:35 35 Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:31:39 36 Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team 0:32:29 37 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix 0:33:24 38 Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized 0:34:03 39 Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing 0:35:14 40 Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 01 0:36:34 41 Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized 0:36:38 42 Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB 0:39:16 43 Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:39:37 44 Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile 0:40:12 45 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:40:36 46 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:41:41 47 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:47:57 48 Jakub Kavalír (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing 0:49:27 49 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 0:50:16 50 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:55:08 51 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 1:03:22 52 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1:05:13 53 Christoph Mick (Aut) KTM Donau Fritzi Racing 1:05:42 54 Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam 1:06:13 55 Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team 1:07:51 56 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 1:08:57 57 Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing 1:11:42 58 Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team 1:17:31 59 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner 1:18:58 60 Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes 1:27:07 61 Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw 1:28:02 62 Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek 1:28:03 63 Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 1:35:45 64 Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes 1:57:07 DNF Brian Brog (Swi) Free Mountain Team DNF Tom Ettlich (Ger) R2-Bike.Com MTB Racing Team DNF Martin Horak (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing DNF Grega Cehner (Slo) Zweirad Janger Simplon 01 DNF Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering DNF Julian Scherer (Aut) The Austrian Musketeers DNF Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner DNF Jarno Messing (Ned) Univega-Pro-Cycling-Team DNF Ilias Periklis (Gre) Team Protek-Hellas

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 5:26:06 2 Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:09:04 3 Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Team Specialized - Bab Racing / Statoil 0:20:14 4 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Team Radsportszene 0:31:29 5 Sabine Sommer (Aut) Www.Sportlehner .At Arbö Freistadt 0:37:14 6 Jolien Janssen (Ned) Sforzracingteam 0:38:56 7 Verena Krenslehner (Aut) Conway Racing Team 0:40:43 8 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube Nutswerk 0:42:05 9 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:44:17 10 Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:44:42 11 Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes 0:45:42 12 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB 0:51:29 13 Manon van Hees (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team 0:55:42 14 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 1:01:31 15 Kristina Weber (Ger) Mountain Heroes 1:04:30 16 Denisa Stodulkova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 1:05:13 DNF Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) Velochicks.At Sportograf.Com DNF Christina Verhas (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.At

