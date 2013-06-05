Trending

Lakata takes stage 3 win at AlpenTour Trophy

Bigham and Hynek defend leads

Image 1 of 6

Alban Lakata

Alban Lakata
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 2 of 6

AlpenTour stage 3 winners Alban Lakata and Sally Bigham

AlpenTour stage 3 winners Alban Lakata and Sally Bigham
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 3 of 6

Race leader Kristian Hynek

Race leader Kristian Hynek
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 4 of 6

Christoph Soukup

Christoph Soukup
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 5 of 6

The start of stage 3 of the AlpenTour Trophy

The start of stage 3 of the AlpenTour Trophy
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 6 of 6

Alban Lakata on his way to a stage 3 win

Alban Lakata on his way to a stage 3 win
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)

Alban Lakata won a shortened, 53km stage 3, the queen stage, despite a mechanical. He crossed the line in a downhill sprint finish, just ahead of fellow Austrian Christoph Soukup. Jiri Novak was third, ahead of race leader Kristian Hynek, who was able to defend his leader's jersey today.

A lead group of four riders took off quickly after the first feed zone at about 21 kilometres. Apart from the three overall leading elite men - Hynek, Lakata and Novak - Soukup was there and able to ride away with them.

At the last descent from the Dachstein range, Lakata took his chances and attacked. "It looked promising, and I was able to get away," said Lakata, who hasn't given up on the overall win yet.

"However, right then I had a mechanical and had to get off the bike to fix my flat tire. Luckily I was able to close up to the leaders again. And at the downhill section into the finish I was lucky to be the first to get onto the narrow trail - it was very slippery and dangerously fast and I'm happy that I made it."

"I wanted to get away from Hynek today and create a gap, and without the mechanical I would have made it. The overall win is still on the cards. Tomorrow everything is possible. I will attack on the last stage and try hard. However, in these rough weather conditions, a lot of things can go wrong and a mechanical costs always at least two minutes."

Soukup was very content with his performance. The Austrian was pleasantly surprised about the comfy temperatures out on course. "Compared to the last two stages, today was practically a tropical race. My legs felt heavy during the first half of the race, I was just able to hold onto the lead group. Tomorrow’s plan is to attack again and maybe I'll get even a stage win."

In the overall elite men's classification, last year's winner Hynek defended his leader's jersey ahead of Lakata and Novak. "Today wasn't my day, and I had to work hard to stay with the front group. I'm content with my fourth place today and to hold onto my gap. Tomorrow is another race day and I'll give it my best," he said.

Women

The overall lead in the elite women's field is firmly in the British hands of Sally Bigham, who took out the day's stage win again.

"Finally it was a bit warmer today! On top of it, I put on more clothes and for the first time I was able to go to the limit," said Bigham, who is preparing for the British marathon championships next weekend in Scotland.

Bigham's teammate from the Topeak Ergon Racing Team, Milena Landtwing came in second and is also second overall ahead of Norway's Kristin Aamodt

Stage 4: Last stage onto the Hauser Kaibling mountain

Tomorrow is the final stage of the Alpentour Trophy. It will kick off at at the Planai Stadium at 10:00 am and take riders over 56 kilometer and 2,000m of climbing.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec4:13:05
2Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:08
3Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:53
4Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team0:05:19
5Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team
6Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:08:29
7Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:12:55
8Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:13:30
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct0:14:30
10Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team0:14:33
11Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:14:37
12Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:14:54
13Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:15:16
14Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:16:39
15Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:17:13
16Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls0:17:29
17Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:17:51
18Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:18:57
19David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:20:50
20Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion0:21:54
21Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:22:09
22Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland0:22:53
23Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:23:57
24Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit0:24:31
25Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:24:49
26Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:24:56
27Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:25:31
28Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team0:27:05
29Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:27:20
30Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals0:28:46
31Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:29:02
32Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:30:10
33Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:30:31
34Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:31:35
35Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:31:39
36Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team0:32:29
37Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix0:33:24
38Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:34:03
39Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing0:35:14
40Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:36:34
41Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:36:38
42Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB0:39:16
43Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:39:37
44Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile0:40:12
45Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:40:36
46Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:41:41
47Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:47:57
48Jakub Kavalír (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing0:49:27
49Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:50:16
50Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:55:08
51Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes1:03:22
52Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1:05:13
53Christoph Mick (Aut) KTM Donau Fritzi Racing1:05:42
54Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam1:06:13
55Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team1:07:51
56Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team1:08:57
57Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing1:11:42
58Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team1:17:31
59Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner1:18:58
60Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes1:27:07
61Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw1:28:02
62Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek1:28:03
63Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team1:35:45
64Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes1:57:07
DNFBrian Brog (Swi) Free Mountain Team
DNFTom Ettlich (Ger) R2-Bike.Com MTB Racing Team
DNFMartin Horak (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing
DNFGrega Cehner (Slo) Zweirad Janger Simplon 01
DNFStefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering
DNFJulian Scherer (Aut) The Austrian Musketeers
DNFThomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner
DNFJarno Messing (Ned) Univega-Pro-Cycling-Team
DNFIlias Periklis (Gre) Team Protek-Hellas

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon Racing Team5:26:06
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:09:04
3Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Team Specialized - Bab Racing / Statoil0:20:14
4Christina Kollmann (Aut) Team Radsportszene0:31:29
5Sabine Sommer (Aut) Www.Sportlehner .At Arbö Freistadt0:37:14
6Jolien Janssen (Ned) Sforzracingteam0:38:56
7Verena Krenslehner (Aut) Conway Racing Team0:40:43
8Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube Nutswerk0:42:05
9Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:44:17
10Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:44:42
11Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:45:42
12Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB0:51:29
13Manon van Hees (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team0:55:42
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona1:01:31
15Kristina Weber (Ger) Mountain Heroes1:04:30
16Denisa Stodulkova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized1:05:13
DNFTheresia Kellermayr (Aut) Velochicks.At Sportograf.Com
DNFChristina Verhas (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.At

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta - Corratec4:13:05
2Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:08
3Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:53
4Frans Claes (Bel) Eco MTB Team0:05:19
5Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs Pro Team
6Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:08:29
7Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:12:55
8Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland0:13:30
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Ct0:14:30
10Ronald Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team0:14:33
11Frank Schotman (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:14:37
12Matous Ulman (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:14:54
13Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:15:16
14Hans Becking (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:16:39
15Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:17:13
16Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls0:17:29
17Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:17:51
18Petr Stastny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:18:57
19David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:20:50
20Matthias Leisling (Ger) Blacktusk Racing By Tomotion0:21:54
21Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:22:09
22Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen Switzerland0:22:53
23Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:23:57
24Lenart Noc (Slo) Uni Team Zipvit0:24:31
25Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:24:49
26Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:24:56
27Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) AA-Drink Cyclocross Team0:25:31
28Philipp Gerber (Swi) Ixs Bixs Swiss Team0:27:05
29Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:27:20
30Micha van den Eynde (Bel) Bike-Inn Team Herentals0:28:46
31Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:29:02
32Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:30:10
33Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:30:31
34Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Team Bulls0:31:35
35Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:31:39
36Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team0:32:29
37Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Team Full Dynamix0:33:24
38Frank Beemer (Ned) Mpl Specialized0:34:03
39Tomáš Vokrouhlík (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing0:35:14
40Jiri Danek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized 010:36:34
41Dominik Buksa (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized0:36:38
42Qvortrup Bachmann Allan (Den) Slettestrand MTB0:39:16
43Sören Nissen (Den) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:39:37
44Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Cs Coaching System Chile0:40:12
45Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:40:36
46Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:41:41
47Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:47:57
48Jakub Kavalír (Cze) BMC-Savo Racing0:49:27
49Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes0:50:16
50Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:55:08
51Johannes Thumm (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes1:03:22
52Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1:05:13
53Christoph Mick (Aut) KTM Donau Fritzi Racing1:05:42
54Mos Gerben (Ned) Visscherhollandteam1:06:13
55Martin Knape (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team1:07:51
56Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team1:08:57
57Tobias Schmidtmann (Ger) Egf Bunstruth Racing1:11:42
58Tommy Galle (Ger) Panoramic Stevens Racing Team1:17:31
59Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Stattegg Edelsbrunner1:18:58
60Sven Carstens (Ger) Team Best-Bike-Parts/Kubis-Bikes1:27:07
61Ben Kindermans (Bel) MTB Trust Team Vzw1:28:02
62Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek1:28:03
63Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team1:35:45
64Chris Pedder (GBr) MarathonMTB.Com/Juice Lubes1:57:07

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) Topeak Ergon Racing Team5:26:06
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:09:04
3Kristin Aamodt (Nor) Team Specialized - Bab Racing / Statoil0:20:14
4Christina Kollmann (Aut) Team Radsportszene0:31:29
5Sabine Sommer (Aut) Www.Sportlehner .At Arbö Freistadt0:37:14
6Jolien Janssen (Ned) Sforzracingteam0:38:56
7Verena Krenslehner (Aut) Conway Racing Team0:40:43
8Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube Nutswerk0:42:05
9Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:44:17
10Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:44:42
11Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:45:42
12Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB0:51:29
13Manon van Hees (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team0:55:42
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona1:01:31
15Kristina Weber (Ger) Mountain Heroes1:04:30
16Denisa Stodulkova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna - Specialized1:05:13

Latest on Cyclingnews