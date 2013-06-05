Image 1 of 8 Jiri Novak (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 8 Women's winner Sally Bigham in the snow during the AlpenTour Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 3 of 8 The lead group on a day with better weather (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 4 of 8 Runner-up Alban Lakata didn't get a chance to try to take over the lead on stage 4 (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 5 of 8 Kristian Hynek during the AlpenTour Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 6 of 8 Heavy rainfall meant rivers were overflowing (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 7 of 8 The AlpenTour Trophy was cancelled due to bad conditions, like this. (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 8 of 8 Elite men's podium: Christoph Soukop, Alban Lakata, Kristian Hynek, Jiri Novak, Frans Claes (Image credit: Regina Stranger)

Due to heavy rainfall, mudslides, fallen trees and the Enns river, which is about to overflow, the fourth and final stage of the Alpentour Trophy onto the Hauser Kaibling mountain had to be cancelled for safety reasons.

The overall winners are both defending champions: Kristian Hynek in the elite men's race and Sally Bigham in the elite women's race.

Please see stage 3 for final GC results.