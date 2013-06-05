Final AlpenTour Trophy stage cancelled
Hynek and Bigham crowned overall winners
Stage 4: Hauser Kaibling - Hauser Kaibling
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Due to heavy rainfall, mudslides, fallen trees and the Enns river, which is about to overflow, the fourth and final stage of the Alpentour Trophy onto the Hauser Kaibling mountain had to be cancelled for safety reasons.
The overall winners are both defending champions: Kristian Hynek in the elite men's race and Sally Bigham in the elite women's race.
Please see stage 3 for final GC results.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy