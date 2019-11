Image 1 of 9 Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 The criterium in the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 The criterium in the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 9 Phil Bauhaus tops Alvaro Hodeg in the criterium in the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 The criterium in the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 The criterium in the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 The criterium in the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Phil Bauhaus edges Alvaro Hodeg out in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) took the win in the pre-race Criterium at the Adriatica Ionica Race in Venice. The German out-paced Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick Step) with Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Education First) in third.

"My team worked smoothly," Bauhaus said. "We were on time to take the leading positions in the bunch, so I picked Hodeg's wheel and overtook him eventually. It's my very first victory with Team Bahrain after a tough race."

Deceuninck-Quickstep rode an aggressive race, controlling a five-man breakaway with Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen), Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF), Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) and Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Rompoot-Charles), only allowing the escapees 30 seconds lead before bringing them back with 12 laps to go.

"We decided to push the pace from the very beginning and we did, but I wasn't so brilliant at the end. I will try again tomorrow or in the final stage in Trieste," Hodeg said.

The Adriatica Ionica Race continues on Thursday with a 186km stage from Favaro Veneto to Grado with 23km of dirt roads to shake up the GC.

