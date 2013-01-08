Trending

Schep and Stroetinga back on top with one day remaining in Rotterdam

Race remains up for graps with four teams tightly bunched on lead lap

Overall standings after day 5
1Peter Schep / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman222pts
2Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink216
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) / Niki Terpstra (Ned) Flanderijn Incasso212
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) / Pim Ligthart (Ned) VD Valk Hotel Ridderkerk205
5Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Promat - PBN198-1lap
6Robert Bartko (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Mako Cleaning Service153
7Marc Hester (Den) / Barry Markus (Ned) Tacx67-8laps
8Leif Lampater (Ger) / Dylan van Baarle (Ned) HDI Gerling73-10laps
9Melvin Boskamp / Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank81-12laps
10Michael Vingerling / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) AD70-15laps
11Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) / Leon van Bon (Ned) 36116-16laps
12Tim Veldt / Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Bio Racer140-17laps

Latest on Cyclingnews