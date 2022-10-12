UCI Track World Championships 2022

Image 1 of 1 Italy won men's Team Pursuit at the 2021 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2022 UCI Track World Championships got underway at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France on Wednesday, October 12, with qualifying rounds for the Team Pursuit for men and women.

Racers compete for 11 rainbow jerseys in the men's and women's events, with the six Olympic disciplines - Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Team Sprint, Individual Sprint and Keirin - joined by a wider range of events, including the Points Race, Scratch Race, Elimination Race, Individual Pursuit, and Kilometre/500m TT.

Riders to Watch

Olympic Omnium champion Jen Valente returns to the World Championships with a heavy schedule, racing Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Points Race, Scratch Race,

Elimination Race.

Multi-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny will only compete in the Team Pursuit and Madison, with Sophie Lewis and Neah Evans contesting the entire endurance schedule.

Tokyo gold medalists Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands), Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) will feature in the sprint events.

In the men's races, Great Britain comes without Tokyo endurance gold medalists Jason Kenny, who has retired, and Matthew Walls, who is recovering from a horrific crash that sent him into the stands at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Instead, new Hour Record holder Filippo Ganna (Italy) will be the star of the show as he competes in the Team and Individual Pursuit. The record holder in the latter discipline, Ashton Lambie (USA) will not be racing.

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland will be the riders to watch in the sprint events.

2022 UCI Track World Championships Schedule

All times CEST

Day 1 - Wednesday, October 12 2022

13:30: Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

15:18: Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

18:20: Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying

18:55: Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying

19:50: Women's Scratch Race

20:08: Women's Team Sprint - First Round

20:21: Men's Team Sprint - First Round

20:42: Men's Team Pursuit - First Round

21:08: Women's Team Sprint - Finals

21:16: Men's Team Sprint - Finals

Day 2 - Thursday, October 13 2022

14:00: Men's Keirin - First Round

14:18: Women's Sprint - Qualifying

15:06: Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage

15:24: Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals

16:02: Men's Keirin - Quarterfinals

16:16: Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals

18:30: Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals

18:30: Women's Team Pursuit - First Round

19:14: Men's Keirin - Semifinals

19:25: Men's Team Pursuit - Finals

19:57: Women's Elimination Race

20:37: Men's Keirin - Finals

20:49: Men's Scratch Race

21:12: Women's Team Pursuit - Finals

Day 3 - Friday, October 14 2022

14:30: Men's 1Km Time Trial - Qualifying

15:05: Women's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

15:23: Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

16:50: Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

18:32: Men's Points Race

19:24: Women's Sprint - Semifinals

19:34: Women's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

20:00: Men's 1Km Time Trial - Final

20:36: Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals

20:51: Women's Sprint - Finals

21:01: Women's Omnium - Points Race 4/4

Day 4 - Saturday, October 15 2022

12:00: Women's 500m Time Trial - Qualifying

12:32: Men's Sprint - Qualifying

13:20: Men's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

13:43: Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals

14:21: Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

15:30: Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals

15:49: Men's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

17:30: Women's 500m Time Trial - Final

17:52: Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals

18:10: Women's Madison

18:51: Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

19:41: Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals

20:02: Men's Omnium - Points Race 4/4

Day 5 - Sunday, October 16 2022