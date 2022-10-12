UCI Track World Championships 2022
The 2022 UCI Track World Championships got underway at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France on Wednesday, October 12, with qualifying rounds for the Team Pursuit for men and women.
Racers compete for 11 rainbow jerseys in the men's and women's events, with the six Olympic disciplines - Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Team Sprint, Individual Sprint and Keirin - joined by a wider range of events, including the Points Race, Scratch Race, Elimination Race, Individual Pursuit, and Kilometre/500m TT.
Riders to Watch
Olympic Omnium champion Jen Valente returns to the World Championships with a heavy schedule, racing Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Points Race, Scratch Race,
Elimination Race.
Multi-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny will only compete in the Team Pursuit and Madison, with Sophie Lewis and Neah Evans contesting the entire endurance schedule.
Tokyo gold medalists Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands), Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) will feature in the sprint events.
In the men's races, Great Britain comes without Tokyo endurance gold medalists Jason Kenny, who has retired, and Matthew Walls, who is recovering from a horrific crash that sent him into the stands at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Instead, new Hour Record holder Filippo Ganna (Italy) will be the star of the show as he competes in the Team and Individual Pursuit. The record holder in the latter discipline, Ashton Lambie (USA) will not be racing.
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland will be the riders to watch in the sprint events.
2022 UCI Track World Championships Schedule
All times CEST
Day 1 - Wednesday, October 12 2022
- 13:30: Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
- 15:18: Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
- 18:20: Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
- 18:55: Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
- 19:50: Women's Scratch Race
- 20:08: Women's Team Sprint - First Round
- 20:21: Men's Team Sprint - First Round
- 20:42: Men's Team Pursuit - First Round
- 21:08: Women's Team Sprint - Finals
- 21:16: Men's Team Sprint - Finals
Day 2 - Thursday, October 13 2022
- 14:00: Men's Keirin - First Round
- 14:18: Women's Sprint - Qualifying
- 15:06: Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage
- 15:24: Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals
- 16:02: Men's Keirin - Quarterfinals
- 16:16: Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals
- 18:30: Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals
- 18:30: Women's Team Pursuit - First Round
- 19:14: Men's Keirin - Semifinals
- 19:25: Men's Team Pursuit - Finals
- 19:57: Women's Elimination Race
- 20:37: Men's Keirin - Finals
- 20:49: Men's Scratch Race
- 21:12: Women's Team Pursuit - Finals
Day 3 - Friday, October 14 2022
- 14:30: Men's 1Km Time Trial - Qualifying
- 15:05: Women's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4
- 15:23: Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
- 16:50: Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4
- 18:32: Men's Points Race
- 19:24: Women's Sprint - Semifinals
- 19:34: Women's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4
- 20:00: Men's 1Km Time Trial - Final
- 20:36: Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals
- 20:51: Women's Sprint - Finals
- 21:01: Women's Omnium - Points Race 4/4
Day 4 - Saturday, October 15 2022
- 12:00: Women's 500m Time Trial - Qualifying
- 12:32: Men's Sprint - Qualifying
- 13:20: Men's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4
- 13:43: Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals
- 14:21: Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
- 15:30: Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals
- 15:49: Men's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4
- 17:30: Women's 500m Time Trial - Final
- 17:52: Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals
- 18:10: Women's Madison
- 18:51: Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4
- 19:41: Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals
- 20:02: Men's Omnium - Points Race 4/4
Day 5 - Sunday, October 16 2022
- 12:00: Men's Sprint - Semifinals
- 12:08: Women's Keirin - First Round
- 12:34: Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage
- 13:30: Women's Points Race
- 14:07: Men's Sprint - Finals
- 14:15: Women's Keirin - Second Round
- 14:31: Men's Madison
- 15:31: Women's Keirin - Quarterfinals
- 16:04: Women's Keirin - Finals
- 16:20: Men's Elimination Race
