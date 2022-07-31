Commonwealth Games track session halted after Walls crashes into crowd

Sunday's session of track racing at the Commonwealth Games at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London was halted after a horrific crash in the qualifying round of the men's scratch race.

Olympic Omnium gold medalist Matt Walls was the most seriously injured after he was launched over falling riders high on the banking and flew into the stands.

According to a statement by organisers Birmingham 2022, two spectators were injured but and treated on site, while three riders were taken to hospital.

"Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment," British Cycling said a statement.

"We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can."

Walls was treated for more than 30 minutes in a cordoned off area of the stands before being stretchered away. Team England issued an update stating, "Matt is alert and talking – as he has been throughout – and is being given medical attention in hospital."

According to PA Media, one man and a young girl were treated for minor injuries.

Officials disqualified Canadian Mathias Guillemette for sparking the crash that also took down his compatriot Derek Gee, Jamol Eastmond (Barbados), George Jackson (New Zealand), and Josh Duffy (Australia). Eight riders in went down in total.

Gee rode up the wall above the banking, avoided following Walls over the railing but came to grief and slid down the track. He also is being treated in the hospital.