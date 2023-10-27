UCI Gravel World Series 2024

The dates of the World Championships qualifying races around the world

The 2024 Trek UCI Gravel World series includes events across the globe which act as qualifiers for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium from October 5-6. 

The series first started with ten rounds in 2022 as the UCI brought gravel into their fold. There were then 16 qualifying races in the series for the 2023 World Championships and there will be 25 for 2024, with the 2023 European Championships also classified as a 2024 qualifier. 

The stand-alone rounds began in Beechworth, Australia on October 28, 2003 then, after a break, restart on April 20, 2024 in Spain. 

The majority of the rounds are in Europe, but along with two Australian rounds there are also stops in South Africa, Canada and the United States. The final round is at Sea Otter Europe in Girona on September 21, 2024.

The races vary in length and terrain, play out across age categories and cater for professional and recreational riders alike. Elite riders can also gain entry to the World Championships without qualifying through the World Series races as national federations are able to submit wildcard entries. Still, since 2023 the points gathered in the series have been taken into consideration when it comes to the all important start grid positioning in the elite races at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

UCI Gravel World Series dates

DateEvent
October 28, 2023Gravelista - Beechworth, Australia
April 7, 2024Wörthersee Gravel - Velden am Wörthersee, Austria
April 20, 2024La Indomable - Berja, Spain
April 25, 2024Giro Sardegna Gravel - Orosei, Italy
April 27, 2024Swartberg 100 - Prince Albert, South Africa
April 27, 2024Highlands Gravel Classic - Fayetteville, USA
April 28, 2024Gravel Fondo Limburg - Valkenburg, Netherlands
May 11, 2024SEVEN - Nannup, Western Australia
May 12, 20243RIDES Gravel Race - Aachen, Germany
May 18, 2024The Gralloch - Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland
June 1, 2024Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk - Blaavands, Denmark
June 15, 2024Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo - Thornbury, Canada
June 15, 2024The Safari Gravel Event - Naivasha, Kenya
June 16, 2024Wish One Millau Grands Causses - Millau, France
June 30, 2024Hegau Gravel Festival - Singen, Germany
July 6, 2024Gravel Suisse - Villars, Switzerland
July 13, 2024Gravel One Fifty - Roden, Netherlands
July 20, 2024Gravel Adventure - Swieradow Zdroj, Poland
August 17, 2024Gravel Grit 'n Grind - Halmstad, Sweden
August 24, 2024Houffa Gravel - Houffalize, Belgium
August 31, 2024La Monsterrato - Quattordio, Italy
September 21, 2024Sea Otter Europe - Girona, Spain
September 22, 2024Graean Cymru (Gravel Wales) - Llyn Brenig, United Kingdom
