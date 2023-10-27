UCI Gravel World Series 2024
The dates of the World Championships qualifying races around the world
The 2024 Trek UCI Gravel World series includes events across the globe which act as qualifiers for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium from October 5-6.
The qualifying rounds in the third year of the competition start at the end of 2023 and run right through to the end of September in 2024.
The series first started with ten rounds in 2022 as the UCI brought gravel into their fold. There were then 16 qualifying races in the series for the 2023 World Championships and there will be 25 for 2024, with the 2023 European Championships also classified as a 2024 qualifier.
The stand-alone rounds began in Beechworth, Australia on October 28, 2003 then, after a break, restart on April 20, 2024 in Spain.
The majority of the rounds are in Europe, but along with two Australian rounds there are also stops in South Africa, Canada and the United States. The final round is at Sea Otter Europe in Girona on September 21, 2024.
The races vary in length and terrain, play out across age categories and cater for professional and recreational riders alike. Elite riders can also gain entry to the World Championships without qualifying through the World Series races as national federations are able to submit wildcard entries. Still, since 2023 the points gathered in the series have been taken into consideration when it comes to the all important start grid positioning in the elite races at the UCI Gravel World Championships.
UCI Gravel World Series dates
|Date
|Event
|October 28, 2023
|Gravelista - Beechworth, Australia
|April 7, 2024
|Wörthersee Gravel - Velden am Wörthersee, Austria
|April 20, 2024
|La Indomable - Berja, Spain
|April 25, 2024
|Giro Sardegna Gravel - Orosei, Italy
|April 27, 2024
|Swartberg 100 - Prince Albert, South Africa
|April 27, 2024
|Highlands Gravel Classic - Fayetteville, USA
|April 28, 2024
|Gravel Fondo Limburg - Valkenburg, Netherlands
|May 11, 2024
|SEVEN - Nannup, Western Australia
|May 12, 2024
|3RIDES Gravel Race - Aachen, Germany
|May 18, 2024
|The Gralloch - Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland
|June 1, 2024
|Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk - Blaavands, Denmark
|June 15, 2024
|Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo - Thornbury, Canada
|June 15, 2024
|The Safari Gravel Event - Naivasha, Kenya
|June 16, 2024
|Wish One Millau Grands Causses - Millau, France
|June 30, 2024
|Hegau Gravel Festival - Singen, Germany
|July 6, 2024
|Gravel Suisse - Villars, Switzerland
|July 13, 2024
|Gravel One Fifty - Roden, Netherlands
|July 20, 2024
|Gravel Adventure - Swieradow Zdroj, Poland
|August 17, 2024
|Gravel Grit 'n Grind - Halmstad, Sweden
|August 24, 2024
|Houffa Gravel - Houffalize, Belgium
|August 31, 2024
|La Monsterrato - Quattordio, Italy
|September 21, 2024
|Sea Otter Europe - Girona, Spain
|September 22, 2024
|Graean Cymru (Gravel Wales) - Llyn Brenig, United Kingdom
