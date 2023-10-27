UCI Gravel World Series 2024

The Gralloch UCI Gravel World Series round 2023 (Image credit: Red:On Events)

The 2024 Trek UCI Gravel World series includes events across the globe which act as qualifiers for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium from October 5-6.

The qualifying rounds in the third year of the competition start at the end of 2023 and run right through to the end of September in 2024.

The series first started with ten rounds in 2022 as the UCI brought gravel into their fold. There were then 16 qualifying races in the series for the 2023 World Championships and there will be 25 for 2024, with the 2023 European Championships also classified as a 2024 qualifier.

The stand-alone rounds began in Beechworth, Australia on October 28, 2003 then, after a break, restart on April 20, 2024 in Spain.

The majority of the rounds are in Europe, but along with two Australian rounds there are also stops in South Africa, Canada and the United States. The final round is at Sea Otter Europe in Girona on September 21, 2024.

The races vary in length and terrain, play out across age categories and cater for professional and recreational riders alike. Elite riders can also gain entry to the World Championships without qualifying through the World Series races as national federations are able to submit wildcard entries. Still, since 2023 the points gathered in the series have been taken into consideration when it comes to the all important start grid positioning in the elite races at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event October 28, 2023 Gravelista - Beechworth, Australia April 7, 2024 Wörthersee Gravel - Velden am Wörthersee, Austria April 20, 2024 La Indomable - Berja, Spain April 25, 2024 Giro Sardegna Gravel - Orosei, Italy April 27, 2024 Swartberg 100 - Prince Albert, South Africa April 27, 2024 Highlands Gravel Classic - Fayetteville, USA April 28, 2024 Gravel Fondo Limburg - Valkenburg, Netherlands May 11, 2024 SEVEN - Nannup, Western Australia May 12, 2024 3RIDES Gravel Race - Aachen, Germany May 18, 2024 The Gralloch - Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland June 1, 2024 Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk - Blaavands, Denmark June 15, 2024 Blue Mountains Gravel Fondo - Thornbury, Canada June 15, 2024 The Safari Gravel Event - Naivasha, Kenya June 16, 2024 Wish One Millau Grands Causses - Millau, France June 30, 2024 Hegau Gravel Festival - Singen, Germany July 6, 2024 Gravel Suisse - Villars, Switzerland July 13, 2024 Gravel One Fifty - Roden, Netherlands July 20, 2024 Gravel Adventure - Swieradow Zdroj, Poland August 17, 2024 Gravel Grit 'n Grind - Halmstad, Sweden August 24, 2024 Houffa Gravel - Houffalize, Belgium August 31, 2024 La Monsterrato - Quattordio, Italy September 21, 2024 Sea Otter Europe - Girona, Spain September 22, 2024 Graean Cymru (Gravel Wales) - Llyn Brenig, United Kingdom