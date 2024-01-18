Tour of the Alps 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of the Alps overview Date June 16-20, 2024 Start location Egna Finish location Levico Terme Distance 709.km Previous edition 2023 Tour of the Alps

Juan Pedro Lopez of Lidl-Trek celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner
Alessandro De Marchi won stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps
Tour of the Alps stage 1: Tobias Foss wins
Simon Carr won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps
Juanpa Lopez in the Tour of the Alps leader's jersey
Juan Pedro Lopez

Stage 5 - Juan Pedro Lopez seals Tour of the Alps as Aurelien Paret-Peintre wins final stage

An emotional Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) secured overall victory in Levico Terme, taking his first stage race success after five days of intense racing in Italy and Austria.

The Spaniard won the green race winner's jersey by 38 seconds from Decathlon AG2R's Ben O’Connor, while Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) rounded out the podium in third at 42 seconds.

Aurélien Paret-Peintre scored Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale’s 10th victory of 2024, winning the final stage of the Tour of the Alps with a superb sprint into Levico Terme.

Stage 4 - Simon Carr wins the stage as Juan Pedro López responds to GC attacks

Simon Carr had spent time at altitude hoping to fight for overall victory at the Tour of the Alps but when allergies wrecked his hopes, he turned his focus to winning a stage.

A day of rain eased his allergies and so he went on the attack early on stage 4 and managed to drop his companions and win alone. Behind him the GC race played out, with Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) able to respond to multiple attacks and so retain the race lead. Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) crashed out while Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) as more fortunate and remains in the battle for overall victory.

Stage 3 - Juan Pedro López takes solo victory, race lead

With a solo win in Schwaz, Austria on stage 3 at Tour of the Alps, Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) moved into the overall lead. It was also the first professional win of his career. Giulio Pellizzari (VF-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) finished second as the two riders had gone clear of the peloton. From the chase behind, Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) secured third place, but surrendered his green jersey.

Stage 2 - Alessandro De Marchi blows up the early break to win stage 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) took a win for the veterans in the peloton by dropping Simon Pellaud (Tudor ProCycling) and Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final climb after they formed the attack of the day and broke the resolve of the peloton and especially Ineos Grenadiers, who did most of the chasing for 150km of the long stage into Austria.

Stage 1 - Tobias Foss wins stage 1 as GC contenders emerge

Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 1 after a select group went clear over the final climb. The former time trial champion then got away with three riders and won the sprint to the line ahead of Chris Harper and Esteban Chaves to become the first race leader.

Tour of the Alps 2024 contenders

The Tour of the Alps continues as an attractive pre-Giro d'Italia stage race with challenging climbs and opportunities for breakaway artists and puncheurs.

Nine WorldTour teams have signed on to race the 2024 edition alongside seven ProTeams, one Continental team and the Austrian National Team.

Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Tour of the Alps in 2023 but Ineos Grenadiers will be without the defending champion as he transferred to Lidl-Trek for 2024. The British team is lead by Geraint Thomas as his preparation for the Giro d’Italia, with Filippo Ganna also targeting stages and race fitness for the Corsa Rosa.

Ben O'Connor leads Decathlon AG2R as he also races for a final block before the Giro d'Italia, while Wout Poels leads Bahrain Victorious and Romain Bardet leads Team dsm-firmenich PostNL.

Jayco-Alula have former Italian national champion Filippo Zana, as Eddie Dunbar opts for another pre-Giro training block.

EF Education-EasyPost, second overall with Hugh Carthy in 2023, will return to shoot for the top podium spot, with the British climber and Colombian veteran Esteban Chaves.

The USA's Will Barta leads Movistar along with Ivan Sosa, with a host of other young riders in action in Italy and Austria during the five days of racing.

Route map for the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Tour of the Alps with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Tour of the Alps 2024 Route

Image 1 of 2 Route profile for stage 1 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: ToTA) Map for stage 1 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps) Stage 1 | Egna - Cortina sulla Strada del Vino, 133.3km

Image 1 of 2 Profile for stage 2 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps) Stage 2 | Salorno - Stans, 189.1km Map for stage 2 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Image 1 of 2 Profile for stage 3 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps) Stage 3 | Schwaz - Schwaz, 127km Map for stage 3 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Image 1 of 2 Profile for stage 4 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps) Stage 4 | Laives - Borgo Valsugana, 141.3km Map for stage 4 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Image 1 of 2 Profile for stage 5 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps) Stage 5 | Levico Terme - Levico Terme, 118.6km Map for stage 5 of the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Tour of the Alps 2024 Teams

Bahrain Victorious (Bahrain)

BORA – hansgrohe (Germany)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (France)

EF Education EasyPost (USA)

INEOS Grenadiers (UK)

Lidl-Trek (USA)

Movistar Team (Spain)

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL (Netherlands)

Team Jayco AlUla (Australia)

Equipo Kern Pharma (Spain)

Euskaltel Euskadi (Spain)

TDT-Unibet Cycling Team (Netherlands)

Team Corratec (Italy)

Team Polti Kometa (Italy)

Tudor Pro Cycling Team (Switzerland)

VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè (Italy)

JCL Team UKYO (Japan)

Austria

Tour of the Alps 2024 Schedule