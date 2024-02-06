Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Flanders Women 2024 overview Date March 31, 2024 Start location Oudenaarde, Belgium Finish location Oudenaarde, Belgium Distance 163km Category Women’s World Tour Previous edition 2023 Tour of Flanders Women 2023 winner Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx

As it happened: Longo-Borghini and Lidl-Trek take Flanders as SD Worx-Protime off podium

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) triumphed at the Tour of Flanders, winning her second edition after her 2015 victory. The Italian Champion won the sprint among the small group of three, ahead of runner-up Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and teammate Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) in Oudenaarde.

Van Anrooij set the tone for the finale, going solo and then joined by Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini with 12km to go. Van Anrooij then led out the group into the final sprint. Although Niewiadoma came past Van Anrooij, Longo Borghini then passed them both to take the win.

Results

