Tour of Flanders Women 2024 overview
DateMarch 31, 2024
Start locationOudenaarde, Belgium
Finish locationOudenaarde, Belgium
Distance163km
CategoryWomen’s World Tour
Previous edition2023 Tour of Flanders Women
2023 winnerLotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 21st Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Womens Elite a 163km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini wins Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini wins Tour of Flanders

As it happened: Longo-Borghini and Lidl-Trek take Flanders as SD Worx-Protime off podium

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) triumphed at the Tour of Flanders, winning her second edition after her 2015 victory. The Italian Champion won the sprint among the small group of three, ahead of runner-up Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and teammate Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) in Oudenaarde.

Van Anrooij set the tone for the finale, going solo and then joined by Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini with 12km to go. Van Anrooij then led out the group into the final sprint. Although Niewiadoma came past Van Anrooij, Longo Borghini then passed them both to take the win.

Results

Data powered by FirstCycling

