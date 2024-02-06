Tour of Flanders Women 2024
|Date
|March 31, 2024
|Start location
|Oudenaarde, Belgium
|Finish location
|Oudenaarde, Belgium
|Distance
|163km
|Category
|Women’s World Tour
|Previous edition
|2023 Tour of Flanders Women
|2023 winner
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
Elisa Longo Borghini wins Tour of Flanders
As it happened: Longo-Borghini and Lidl-Trek take Flanders as SD Worx-Protime off podium
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) triumphed at the Tour of Flanders, winning her second edition after her 2015 victory. The Italian Champion won the sprint among the small group of three, ahead of runner-up Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and teammate Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) in Oudenaarde.
Van Anrooij set the tone for the finale, going solo and then joined by Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini with 12km to go. Van Anrooij then led out the group into the final sprint. Although Niewiadoma came past Van Anrooij, Longo Borghini then passed them both to take the win.
Results
Data powered by FirstCycling
