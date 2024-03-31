Live coverage

Tour of Flanders Women Live - Lotte Kopecky racing for third win

By Tim Bonville-Ginn
last updated

Vos seeks to deny Kopecky's hat-trick on 163km route from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde

Route of the 2024 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Tour of Flanders Women - Everything you need to know

Tour of Flanders Women favourites

Tour of Flanders Women route

Refresh

Some reading for you while we wait for the start of the race. Click the links below to have a read about Lidl'Trek's winning possibilities as well as all the contenders...

Sign on has been made as we're all ready to go. 

And, of course, if you're away from your TV screens... Don't forget that the men's race is very much underway and we have live updates. Just click the link below to follow along with that as well...

This Classics season has gone back in time a little bit, with SD Worx-Protime not absolutely dominating thanks to a rejuvenated Marianne Vos of Visma-Lease a Bike as well as various others talents such as Lidl-Trek's Shirin van Anrooij and Fenix-Deceuninck's Puck Pieterse. 

While the men's race is hogging the TV screens, the women's race is not far off starting the neutral zone. Just over half an hour until KM0 and the racing getting underway. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour of Flanders Women 2024!

Latest on Cyclingnews