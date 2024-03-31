Live coverage
Tour of Flanders Women Live - Lotte Kopecky racing for third win
Vos seeks to deny Kopecky's hat-trick on 163km route from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde
Tour of Flanders Women - Everything you need to know
Tour of Flanders Women favourites
Tour of Flanders Women route
Race situation
Starting at 13:25 CET, the Tour of Flanders women will cover 163km from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde
Some reading for you while we wait for the start of the race. Click the links below to have a read about Lidl'Trek's winning possibilities as well as all the contenders...
>>> Longo Borghini, Van Anrooij give Lidl-Trek winning potential at Tour of Flanders
Sign on has been made as we're all ready to go.
And, of course, if you're away from your TV screens... Don't forget that the men's race is very much underway and we have live updates. Just click the link below to follow along with that as well...
>>> Tour of Flanders Live - Classics champions battle on the cobbles
This Classics season has gone back in time a little bit, with SD Worx-Protime not absolutely dominating thanks to a rejuvenated Marianne Vos of Visma-Lease a Bike as well as various others talents such as Lidl-Trek's Shirin van Anrooij and Fenix-Deceuninck's Puck Pieterse.
However, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), is still very much the favourite as the world champion looks to become the first woman to win the race three times. This would be her third in a row.
While the men's race is hogging the TV screens, the women's race is not far off starting the neutral zone. Just over half an hour until KM0 and the racing getting underway.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour of Flanders Women 2024!
