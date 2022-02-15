Tour of Flanders Women 2022 overview

Image 1 of 1 Belgian Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) celebrates victory at Tour of Flanders Women 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tour of Flanders Women - How it happened

Team SD Worx perfected its tactics and launched Lotte Kopecky to victory at the 2022 women's Tour of Flanders.

Her teammate Chantal van den Broek-Blaak attacked with 11 kilometres to go in the 159.8km one-day race, her move matched by defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) with Kopecky on her wheel. Then Kopecky, wearing the bold colours of the Belgian road champion's jersey, bolted across the line to outsprint Van Vleuten. Van de Broek-Blaak would round out the podium in third.

The long day of racing ended where it began, in Oudenaarde, with 11 hills and six flat cobblestone sectors. An early breakaway established a lead of four minutes before the climbing got underway: Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Sofie van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel & Service), and Maria Martins (Le Col-Wahoo).

Movistar riders Van Vleuten and Arlenis Sierra led separate accelerations to finally reel in the early leaders. It was then across the Paterberg that multiple chasing groups came back together and Van Vleuten shook things up again, going to the front with Kopecky. After an attack from Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) that Van Vleuten chased down, it was then game on for the two other SD Worx teammates, Van den Broek-Blaak and Kopecky, against Van Vleuten.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - top 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx 4:11:21 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx 0:00:02 4 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women 0:00:40 5 Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx

Tour of Flanders Women 2022 news and features

Tour of Flanders Women history

Russia's Zoulfia Zabirova captured the inaugural Tour of Flanders victory in 2004. Since the first edition, organisers have included more climbs and extended the race from 94km to over 150km.

Following in Zabirova's footsteps and winning the Tour of Flanders was Dutchwoman Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, who won in 2005 and 2006. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke was the winner in the 2007 edition, followed by Germany's Judith Arndt, also a two-time winner, having taken titles in 2008 and 2012. Her compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to a sprint victory in 2009.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The only Belgian rider to have ever won the Tour of Flanders was Grace Verbeke in 2010. Her victory was followed by Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (2011), Marianne Vos (2013) and Ellen van Dijk (2014).

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won solo in the 2015 edition, while Britain's Lizzie Deignan was fastest in a two-up sprint in 2016. American Coryn Rivera won a reduced bunch sprint in 2017, and remains the only American to have won the Tour of Flanders.

Anna van der Breggen won the race after a solo breakaway in the 2018 edition, while Italy's Marta Bastianelli won in 2019. Chantal van den Broek Blaak took a solo win 2020. Her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten lines up as the defending champion having on the race in 2021, exactly 10 years after her first victory in 2011.

Tour of Flanders Women 2022 climbs

Wolvenberg

Molenberg - 0.4km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent

Marlbouroughstraat - 2km at 3 per cent

Berendries - 0.9km at 7 per cent and mad 12 per cent

Valkenberg - 0.5km at 8 per cent and max 12 per cent

Koppenberg - 22 per cent

Steenbeekdries

Taaienberg - 0.5km at 6 per cent and max 15 per cent

Kruisberg/Hotond - 2.5km at 5 per cent and max 9 per cent

Oude Kwaremont - 2.2km at 4 per cent and 11 per cent max

Paterberg (140km) - 0.3km at 13 per cent and max 20 per cent

2022 Tour of Flanders Women teams