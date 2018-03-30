Trending

A look back at the women's Tour of Flanders - Gallery

A dozen women celebrated for their victories in the ultimate spring Classic

2017 Tour of Flanders Women - the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton and the fans at 2016 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton line up at the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The peloton at the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Fans line the roads at the 2007 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Liane Bahler (Fenixs Colnago) has a problem with her gears over the cobbles

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Nicole Cooke at the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Nicole Cooke wins the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Nicole Cooke wins the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Canada's Joelle Numainville takes the bunch sprint for 3rd place at 2012 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marianne Vos wins the 2013 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elizabeth Armitstead of Great Britain and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team climbs Oude Kwaremont during the Women's 2015 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Judith Ardnt wins the 2008 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tayler Wiles of the USA and the Velocio-SRAM team rides up the Paterberg in the 2015 Women's Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) wins 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The bunch sprint at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Van Dijk hugs teammates Coryn Rivera after winning 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hannah Barnes over the cobbles at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Coryn Rivera takes on the cobbles at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Champion Amalie Dideriksen on the cobbles at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Up the Muur van Geraardsbergen at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chantal Blaak at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Judith Arndt wins the 2012 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos wins the 2013 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Judith Arndt and Kristin Armstrong in the winning breakaway at 2012 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
2012 Tour of Flanders podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) leads the chasers a few seconds back at the 2012 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
On the penultimate climb, Patterberg, Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Kristin Armstrong (United States) at 2012 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Kristin Armstrong leads the breakway with Judith Arndt at the 2012 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) celebrates victory at the 2013 Tour of Flanders after outsprinting her three breakaway companions

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Trofeo Binda winner, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) leads at the 2013 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) leads on Oude Kwaremont at 2013 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Patersberg - Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) leads 2013 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos on her way to winning the 2013 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos wins the 2013 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup leader Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) on the podium as the winner of the 2013 Tour of Flanders and World Cup leader

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
2017 Tour of Flanders Women - the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Van Dijk wins the 2014 Tour of Flanders Women, Lizzie Armitstead second, Emma Johansson third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Van Dijk wins the 2014 Tour of Flanders Women, Lizzie Armitstead second, Emma Johansson third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) wins 2011 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) wins 2011 Tour of Flanders, leads UCI World Cup

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Grace Verbeke is the only Belgian woman to have won the Tour of Flanders ( 2010 edition)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2019 Tour of Flanders Women podium: Marianne Vos (Ned)/ winner Grace Verbeke (Bel)/ Kirsten Wild (Ned)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Grace Verbeke wins 2010 Tour of Flanders women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos leads UCI World Cup after placing second at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ina Teutenberg celebrate after winning the 2009 Tour of Flanders women's race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2008 Tour of Flanders Women final podium: Women Podium / Kristin Armstrong (USA) / winner Judith Arndt (Ger) / Kirsten Wild (Ned)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2008 Tour of Flanders Women final podium: Women Podium / Kristin Armstrong (USA) / winner Judith Arndt (Ger) / Kirsten Wild (Ned)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Melchers Miriam (Ned) celebrates winning the 2006 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins 2015 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wiggle High5 teammates go 1-2 at 2015 Tour of Flanders Women - Elisa Longo Borghini wins, Jolien D'hoore second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Coryn Rivera celebrates winning 2017 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson sprint for the win at 2016 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore crosses the line ahead of a chase group for 27th place at 2016 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lizzie Armitstead leads Emma Johansson in a breakaway at 2016 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Armitstead at 2016 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lizzie Armitstead wins 2016 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins 2015 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins 2015 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgium champion Jolien D'hoore takes bunch sprint for second place at 2015 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins 2015 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Melchers Miriam (Ned) celebrates winning the 2006 Tour of Flanders Women

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 15th edition of the women's Tour of Flanders will take place on Sunday, April 1 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. There have been 12 women celebrated for their victories throughout the event's 14-year history and we dug through the archives to bring you some of the best photos throughout the years.

Russia's Zoulfia Zabirova captured the inaugural victory in 2004. Since the first edition, organisers have included more climbs and extended the race from 94km to over 150km. It is the sixth round of the 2018 Women's WorldTour.

Following in Zabirova's footsteps and winning the Tour of Flanders was Dutchwoman Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, who won in 2005 and 2006. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke was the winner in the 2007 edition, followed by Germany's Judith Arndt, also a two-time winner, having taken titles in 2008 and 2012. Her compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to a sprint victory in 2009.

The only Belgian rider to have ever won the Tour of Flanders was Grace Verbeke in 2010. Her victory was followed by Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (2011), Marianne Vos (2013) and Ellen van Dijk (2014).

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won solo in the 2015 edition, while Britain's Lizzie Deignan was fastest in a two-up sprint in 2016. American Coryn Rivera will line up on Sunday's race wearing bib number 1 as the defending champion, after she won a reduced bunch sprint in 2017.