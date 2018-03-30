A look back at the women's Tour of Flanders - Gallery

A dozen women celebrated for their victories in the ultimate spring Classic
The 15th edition of the women's Tour of Flanders will take place on Sunday, April 1 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. There have been 12 women celebrated for their victories throughout the event's 14-year history and we dug through the archives to bring you some of the best photos throughout the years.
Russia's Zoulfia Zabirova captured the inaugural victory in 2004. Since the first edition, organisers have included more climbs and extended the race from 94km to over 150km. It is the sixth round of the 2018 Women's WorldTour.
Following in Zabirova's footsteps and winning the Tour of Flanders was Dutchwoman Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, who won in 2005 and 2006. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke was the winner in the 2007 edition, followed by Germany's Judith Arndt, also a two-time winner, having taken titles in 2008 and 2012. Her compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to a sprint victory in 2009.
Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won solo in the 2015 edition, while Britain's Lizzie Deignan was fastest in a two-up sprint in 2016. American Coryn Rivera will line up on Sunday's race wearing bib number 1 as the defending champion, after she won a reduced bunch sprint in 2017.
