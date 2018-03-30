A look back at the women's Tour of Flanders - Gallery

Image 1 of 63 2017 Tour of Flanders Women - the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 The peloton and the fans at 2016 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 The peloton line up at the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 63 The peloton at the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 63 Fans line the roads at the 2007 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 63 Liane Bahler (Fenixs Colnago) has a problem with her gears over the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 63 Nicole Cooke at the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 63 Nicole Cooke wins the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 63 Nicole Cooke wins the 2007 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 63 Canada's Joelle Numainville takes the bunch sprint for 3rd place at 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 63 Marianne Vos wins the 2013 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 63 Elizabeth Armitstead of Great Britain and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team climbs Oude Kwaremont during the Women's 2015 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 63 Judith Ardnt wins the 2008 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 63 Tayler Wiles of the USA and the Velocio-SRAM team rides up the Paterberg in the 2015 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 63 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) wins 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 The bunch sprint at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 Ellen Van Dijk hugs teammates Coryn Rivera after winning 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 Hannah Barnes over the cobbles at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 Coryn Rivera takes on the cobbles at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 World Champion Amalie Dideriksen on the cobbles at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Up the Muur van Geraardsbergen at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Chantal Blaak at 2017 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Judith Arndt wins the 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 63 Marianne Vos wins the 2013 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 63 Judith Arndt and Kristin Armstrong in the winning breakaway at 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 63 2012 Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 63 Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - The 15th edition of the women's Tour of Flanders will take place on Sunday, April 1 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. There have been 12 women celebrated for their victories throughout the event's 14-year history and we dug through the archives to bring you some of the best photos throughout the years.

Russia's Zoulfia Zabirova captured the inaugural victory in 2004. Since the first edition, organisers have included more climbs and extended the race from 94km to over 150km. It is the sixth round of the 2018 Women's WorldTour.

Following in Zabirova's footsteps and winning the Tour of Flanders was Dutchwoman Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel, who won in 2005 and 2006. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke was the winner in the 2007 edition, followed by Germany's Judith Arndt, also a two-time winner, having taken titles in 2008 and 2012. Her compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg stormed to a sprint victory in 2009.

The only Belgian rider to have ever won the Tour of Flanders was Grace Verbeke in 2010. Her victory was followed by Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (2011), Marianne Vos (2013) and Ellen van Dijk (2014).

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won solo in the 2015 edition, while Britain's Lizzie Deignan was fastest in a two-up sprint in 2016. American Coryn Rivera will line up on Sunday's race wearing bib number 1 as the defending champion, after she won a reduced bunch sprint in 2017.