Bastianelli wins women's Tour of Flanders

Van Vleuten second, Uttrup Ludwig third in three-up sprint

Image 1 of 17

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Tour of Flanders 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Tour of Flanders, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was second, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) was third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Tour of Flanders, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was second, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) was third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Tour of Flanders, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was second, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) was third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) wins Tour of Flanders, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was second, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) was third

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Bastianelli in a three-rider breakaway at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Bastianelli in a three-rider breakaway at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) finishes in the chase group at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) in the chase group at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Bertizzolo (Virtu) takes fourth place, celebrates her teammate Marta Bastianelli's victory at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans) racing Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) crashed at Tour of Flanders and didn't finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sunweb lead the field at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour of Flanders women's race - the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A crash in the women's race at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Bastianelli in a three-rider breakaway at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) won the women's Tour of Flanders in a sprint of three, beating Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla).

"It was an incredible race," Bastianelli said in a post-race flash interview. "I'm really happy about this incredible result. It was a very hard race but I pulled it off.

"I've got a great team. I attacked on the Kwaremont as they told me to do. Today we had Bjarne Riis in the team car and so I couldn't make any mistakes. I kept going on the Paterberg and kept working all the way to the finish. I got on Van Vleuten's wheel and gave it everything to pull off the win.

"I've won some big races but this is a very, very important one for me."

A group of four formed on the Oude Kwaremont, however, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was dropped on the Paterberg, leaving three riders in front. The trio of Bastianelli, Van Vleuten and Uttrup Ludwig held off a chasing group on the run-in to the finish.

How it unfolded

With four cobblestone sections and ten hills, four of them cobbled, on 159.2km, and big crowds at the roadside, the Tour of Flanders is arguably the most prestigious classic on the women's calendar. The first hours of the race were dominated by a seven-rider breakaway.

Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar Cylance), Sévérine Éraud (Doltcini-Van Eyck), Giulia Marchesini (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano), Kylie Waterreus (Health Mate-Cyclelive), Kseniya Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), Silvia Valsecchi (BePink), and Chanella Stougje (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) were given an unusually large advantage for a women's race and were three minutes ahead at one point.

The Muur van Geraardsbergen broke up the break, and the chase work by the peloton reeled in the escapees in on the Kanarieberg with 46km to go. Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) countered but could not get away. However, the speed over the climb broke up the race that was also marred by crashes and punctures.

Niewiadoma attacked on the Hotond climb and was followed by Uttrup Ludwig and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) but did not get away. The same fate befell Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) who tried next, so it was a group of about 30 riders hitting the penultimate climb, the Oude Kwaremont, with 18km to go.

Bastianelli opened proceedings with an attack on the cobbles and attacked once more when she was reeled in, bringing Uttrup Ludwig, Van Vleuten, Niewiadoma, and Vos with her. Vos then punctured out of the front group while Uttrup Ludwig went solo over the top of the climb. Van Vleuten brought Bastianelli and Niewiadoma back to the Dane, and the quartet entered the Paterberg together. An acceleration by Van Vleuten dropped Niewiadoma while the other two could stay with the Dutchwoman.

After the Paterberg, the leading trio was 28 seconds ahead of a chase group with Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling), and Niewiadoma.

Van Vleuten made a final move on the flat run-in to the finish in Oudenaarde. Bastianelli was quick to close the gap, though, and after that they rode to the finish together. The Italian easily won the sprint ahead of Van Vleuten and Uttrup Ludwig. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) led home the second group seven seconds later.

With the victory, Bastianelli extended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking, Bertizzolo reconquered the lead in the youth ranking.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling4:16:50
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:07
5Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:10
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:55
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
13Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
15Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
18Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
19Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
20Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:58
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:01:00
22Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:55
23Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
25Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
26Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
27Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
29Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:49
30Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
31Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
32Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:26
33Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:03:48
34Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
35Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
37Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:03:51
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
40Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:04:38
41Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
43Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
44Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
45Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
46Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
47Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
48Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
49Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
51Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
53Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
54Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
55Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini
56Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:05:18
57Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
58Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
59Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:05:51
60Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:21
62Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
63Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv0:06:24
64Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
65Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
66Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
67Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
68Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
69Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:41
70Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
71Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
72Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
73Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
74Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
76Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
77Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
78Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
79Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
80Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
82Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
83Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
84Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
85Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
86Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
87Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
88Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
89Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
90Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
91Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
92Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
93Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
94Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
95Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
96Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
97Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
98Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:07:53
99Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
100Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLetizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFKirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFFrancesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
DNFMónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
DNFAlexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
DNFElisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFGiulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
DNFNicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
DNFChiara Perini (Ita) BePink
DNFAlena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
DNFJulie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFAudrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFCoryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFLotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFAlexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
DNFChristina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFPernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFNadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFMia Radotic
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFFaina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFMakhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFMarie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women

 

