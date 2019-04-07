Bastianelli wins women's Tour of Flanders
Van Vleuten second, Uttrup Ludwig third in three-up sprint
Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) won the women's Tour of Flanders in a sprint of three, beating Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla).
"It was an incredible race," Bastianelli said in a post-race flash interview. "I'm really happy about this incredible result. It was a very hard race but I pulled it off.
"I've got a great team. I attacked on the Kwaremont as they told me to do. Today we had Bjarne Riis in the team car and so I couldn't make any mistakes. I kept going on the Paterberg and kept working all the way to the finish. I got on Van Vleuten's wheel and gave it everything to pull off the win.
"I've won some big races but this is a very, very important one for me."
A group of four formed on the Oude Kwaremont, however, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was dropped on the Paterberg, leaving three riders in front. The trio of Bastianelli, Van Vleuten and Uttrup Ludwig held off a chasing group on the run-in to the finish.
How it unfolded
With four cobblestone sections and ten hills, four of them cobbled, on 159.2km, and big crowds at the roadside, the Tour of Flanders is arguably the most prestigious classic on the women's calendar. The first hours of the race were dominated by a seven-rider breakaway.
Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar Cylance), Sévérine Éraud (Doltcini-Van Eyck), Giulia Marchesini (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano), Kylie Waterreus (Health Mate-Cyclelive), Kseniya Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), Silvia Valsecchi (BePink), and Chanella Stougje (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) were given an unusually large advantage for a women's race and were three minutes ahead at one point.
The Muur van Geraardsbergen broke up the break, and the chase work by the peloton reeled in the escapees in on the Kanarieberg with 46km to go. Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) countered but could not get away. However, the speed over the climb broke up the race that was also marred by crashes and punctures.
Niewiadoma attacked on the Hotond climb and was followed by Uttrup Ludwig and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) but did not get away. The same fate befell Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) who tried next, so it was a group of about 30 riders hitting the penultimate climb, the Oude Kwaremont, with 18km to go.
Bastianelli opened proceedings with an attack on the cobbles and attacked once more when she was reeled in, bringing Uttrup Ludwig, Van Vleuten, Niewiadoma, and Vos with her. Vos then punctured out of the front group while Uttrup Ludwig went solo over the top of the climb. Van Vleuten brought Bastianelli and Niewiadoma back to the Dane, and the quartet entered the Paterberg together. An acceleration by Van Vleuten dropped Niewiadoma while the other two could stay with the Dutchwoman.
After the Paterberg, the leading trio was 28 seconds ahead of a chase group with Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling), and Niewiadoma.
Van Vleuten made a final move on the flat run-in to the finish in Oudenaarde. Bastianelli was quick to close the gap, though, and after that they rode to the finish together. The Italian easily won the sprint ahead of Van Vleuten and Uttrup Ludwig. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling) led home the second group seven seconds later.
With the victory, Bastianelli extended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking, Bertizzolo reconquered the lead in the youth ranking.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|4:16:50
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:10
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|12
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|15
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|18
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|19
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|20
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:58
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:00
|22
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:55
|23
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|26
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|27
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|28
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|29
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:49
|30
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|32
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:26
|33
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:03:48
|34
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|35
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|37
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:51
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|40
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:04:38
|41
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|43
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|45
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|46
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|47
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|49
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|51
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|53
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|54
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|55
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini
|56
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|57
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|58
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|59
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:05:51
|60
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|61
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:21
|62
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|63
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|0:06:24
|64
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|65
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|66
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|67
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|68
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|69
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:41
|70
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|71
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|72
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|73
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|74
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|76
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|77
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|78
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|79
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|80
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|82
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|83
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|84
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|85
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|86
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|87
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|88
|Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|89
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|90
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|91
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|92
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|93
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|94
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|95
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|96
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|97
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|98
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:53
|99
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|100
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|DNF
|Mónika Király (Hun) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mia Radotic
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy