Lotte Kopecky wins Women's Tour of Flanders 2022

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) has won the women's Tour of Flanders wearing the Belgian champion's jersey.



Playing their numbers well in the final, Team SD Worx had Chantal van den Broek-Blaak attack with 11 kilometres to go, forcing Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) to close the gap with Kopecky on her wheel. Van den Broek-Blaak did the lion's share of work on the run-in to the finish, and Kopecky beat Van Vleuten in the sprint.



More to come ...