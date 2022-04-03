Lotte Kopecky wins Women's Tour of Flanders 2022
By Lukas Knöfler published
Belgian champion thrills the home crowd, beating Van Vleuten, teammate Van den Broek-Blaak
Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) has won the women's Tour of Flanders wearing the Belgian champion's jersey.
Playing their numbers well in the final, Team SD Worx had Chantal van den Broek-Blaak attack with 11 kilometres to go, forcing Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) to close the gap with Kopecky on her wheel. Van den Broek-Blaak did the lion's share of work on the run-in to the finish, and Kopecky beat Van Vleuten in the sprint.
More to come ...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|4:11:21
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx
|0:00:02
|4
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:40
|5
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
|6
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:42
|10
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|0:01:10
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lotte Kopecky wins Women's Tour of Flanders 2022Belgian champion thrills the home crowd, beating Van Vleuten, teammate Van den Broek-Blaak
-
Tadej Pogacar: I think I love the Tour of FlandersSlovenian enthusiastic about Flanders after debut despite missing the win
-
Van der Poel: It was a bit of a shock to see Tour of Flanders final play out like thatDutchman wins his second Ronde as Tadej Pogacar waits too long
-
Van der Poel tops Van Baarle in a Tour of Flanders thrillerPogacar blows his chance at a podium as Madouas claims third