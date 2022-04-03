Lotte Kopecky wins Women's Tour of Flanders 2022

By published

Belgian champion thrills the home crowd, beating Van Vleuten, teammate Van den Broek-Blaak

Image 1 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates winning during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky wins the 2022 Tour of Flanders women's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Camilla Alessio of Italy and Ceratizit Wnt Pro Cycling Team attacks during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Camilla Alessio (Ceratizit-WNT) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Clara Honsinger of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb compete in the feeding area during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Clara Honsinger (EF-TIBCO-SVB) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo world champion jersey competes during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo world champion jersey and Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team compete during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo and Emma Norsgaard in Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo leads the peloton through cobblestones sector during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) surges (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Clara Honsinger of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb and Olivia Baril of Canada and Team Valcar Travel Service compete in the breakaway through cobblestones sector during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Clara Honsinger (EF-TIBCO-SVB) and Olivia Baril (Valcar) in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Sofie Van Rooijen of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Maria Martins of Portugal and Team Le Col Wahoocompete in the breakaway through cobblestones sector during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Sofie Van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maria Martins (Le Col-Wahoo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Sophie Wright of United Kingdom and UAE Team Adq during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Sophie Wright (UAE ADQ) follows an acceleration (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Naomi De Roeck of Belgium and Team Bingoal CasinoChevalmeire DoltciniVan EyckProximus Ct Katrijn De Clercq of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies and Lotte Popelier of Belgium and Team Bingoal CasinoChevalmeire DoltciniVan EyckProximus Ct compete in the chase group during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Naomi De Roeck (Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire)< Katrijn De Clercq (Lotto Soudal Ladies) and Lotte Popelier in the escape (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Clara Honsinger of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb competes in the breakaway through cobblestones sector during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Clara Honsinger (EF-TIBCO-SVB) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Sofie Van Rooijen of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg and Clara Honsinger of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb compete in the breakaway during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The breakaway in Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Celine Van Houtum of Netherlands and Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team attacks in the peloton during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Celine Van Houtum attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Naomi De Roeck of Belgium and Team Bingoal CasinoChevalmeire DoltciniVan EyckProximus Ct Makayla Macpherson of United States and Team Human Powered Health Lotte Popelier of Belgium and Team Bingoal CasinoChevalmeire DoltciniVan EyckProximus Ct and Katrijn De Clercq of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies compete in the chase group during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Olivia Baril of Canada and Team Valcar Travel Service Kristyna Burlova of Czech Republic and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies and Clara Honsinger of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb compete in the breakaway during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Clara Honsinger (EF-TIBCO-SVB) launches (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Amber Van Der Hulst of Netherlands and Team Liv Racing Xstra and La Stern of Switzerland and Team Roland Cogeas EdelweissIsraelPremier Tech during the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Amber Van Der Hulst and Lea Stern (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx prior to the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Demi Vollering at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team puts on his 100 sunglasses during the team presentation prior to the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten at the sign-on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 19

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 03 LR Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Marta Bastianelli of Italy and UAE Team Adq and Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo world champion jersey pose for a photograph prior to the 19th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2022 Womens Elite a 1586km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV22 RVVwomen on April 03 2022 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Italians Elisa Longo Borghini, Marta Bastianelli and Elisa Balsamo at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) has won the women's Tour of Flanders wearing the Belgian champion's jersey.

Playing their numbers well in the final, Team SD Worx had Chantal van den Broek-Blaak attack with 11 kilometres to go, forcing Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) to close the gap with Kopecky on her wheel. Van den Broek-Blaak did the lion's share of work on the run-in to the finish, and Kopecky beat Van Vleuten in the sprint.

More to come ...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx 4:11:21
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
3Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx 0:00:02
4Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women 0:00:40
5Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:42
10Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 0:01:10

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Latest on Cyclingnews