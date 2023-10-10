Tour of Chongming Island 2023

Three-day top-tier women's race returns after three-year hiatus

Chiara Consonni wins Tour of Chongming Island
Tour of Chongming Island 2023

Date

October 12-14, 2023

Start Location

Chongming

Finish Location

Chongming

Distance

349.8km

Previous Edition

2019 Tour of Chongming Island

2019 Winner

Lorena Wiebes

Tour of Chongming Island: Consonni claims overall victory with stage 3 victory

Stage 3: Consonni wins stage 3

It was a fight for bonus seconds that dominated final stage 3 at the Tour of Chongming Island, which saw Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) secure the overall title of the three-day Women's WorldTour race.

Stage 2: Tserakh takes first Women's WorldTour win

Hanna Tserakh (Li Ning Star Ladies) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT) and Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) in the sprint.

Stage 1: Mylene de Zoete wins opening stage

Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Georgia Baker (Jayco AlUla) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) to the line in the bunch sprint.

Tour of Chongming Island 2023 Route

Tour of Chongming Island

Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the Tour of Chongming Island have held its three-day race along the same or similar course since its inception to the Women's WorldTour in 2016 and before. The route is fast and well-suited to the sprinters, with Lorena Wiebes winning all three stages and the overall title in the last edition held in 2019.

  • Stage 1: Chongming to Chongming, 108.9km
  • Stage 2: Shanghai to Chongming, 128.6km
  • Stage 3: Chongming to Chongming, 112.3km

Tour of Chongming Island 2023 start list

