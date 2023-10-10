Tour of Chongming Island 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date October 12-14, 2023 Start Location Chongming Finish Location Chongming Distance 349.8km Previous Edition 2019 Tour of Chongming Island 2019 Winner Lorena Wiebes

Stage 3: Consonni wins stage 3

It was a fight for bonus seconds that dominated final stage 3 at the Tour of Chongming Island, which saw Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) secure the overall title of the three-day Women's WorldTour race.

Stage 2: Tserakh takes first Women's WorldTour win

Hanna Tserakh (Li Ning Star Ladies) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT) and Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) in the sprint.

Stage 1: Mylene de Zoete wins opening stage

Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Georgia Baker (Jayco AlUla) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) to the line in the bunch sprint.

Tour of Chongming Island 2023 Route

Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the Tour of Chongming Island have held its three-day race along the same or similar course since its inception to the Women's WorldTour in 2016 and before. The route is fast and well-suited to the sprinters, with Lorena Wiebes winning all three stages and the overall title in the last edition held in 2019.

Stage 1: Chongming to Chongming, 108.9km

Stage 2: Shanghai to Chongming, 128.6km

Stage 3: Chongming to Chongming, 112.3km

Tour of Chongming Island 2023 start list

