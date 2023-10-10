Tour of Chongming Island 2023
Three-day top-tier women's race returns after three-year hiatus
Tour of Chongming Island 2023
Date
October 12-14, 2023
Start Location
Chongming
Finish Location
Chongming
Distance
349.8km
Previous Edition
2019 Tour of Chongming Island
2019 Winner
Lorena Wiebes
Tour of Chongming Island: Consonni claims overall victory with stage 3 victory
Stage 3: Consonni wins stage 3
It was a fight for bonus seconds that dominated final stage 3 at the Tour of Chongming Island, which saw Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) secure the overall title of the three-day Women's WorldTour race.
Stage 2: Tserakh takes first Women's WorldTour win
Hanna Tserakh (Li Ning Star Ladies) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT) and Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) in the sprint.
Stage 1: Mylene de Zoete wins opening stage
Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Georgia Baker (Jayco AlUla) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) to the line in the bunch sprint.
Tour of Chongming Island 2023 Route
Organisers of the Tour of Chongming Island have held its three-day race along the same or similar course since its inception to the Women's WorldTour in 2016 and before. The route is fast and well-suited to the sprinters, with Lorena Wiebes winning all three stages and the overall title in the last edition held in 2019.
- Stage 1: Chongming to Chongming, 108.9km
- Stage 2: Shanghai to Chongming, 128.6km
- Stage 3: Chongming to Chongming, 112.3km
Tour of Chongming Island 2023 start list
