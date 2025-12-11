Women's Tour Down Under 2026 route

Overall map of the 2026 Women's Tour Down Under

The 10th edition of the Women's Tour Down Under will take place from January 17-19, 2026 with another visit to Willunga Hill and double trips over the Corkscrew Road ascent set to shake up the overall classification.

The course totals 394.6 kilometres, starting in Willunga and finishing in Campbelltown with visits to Magill, Paracombe and Norwood.

Stage 1 - Willunga to Willunga, 137.4km

The stage 1 profile reflects the three trips up Willunga Hill, with the stage starting and ending on the climb (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

The Women's Tour Down Under starts in Willunga, but it won't feature the hill that has made the race famous.

Instead, the 134.7-kilometre stage begins by descending from High Street in Willunga, then features two mid-stage ascents of a 475-metre-long climb at kilometres 53.5 and 95.4, along with the final climb to the finish line.

Rather than cater to the climbers, this stage is for punchy sprinters who can power up the modest climb and its 20 metres of elevation (5.6% gradient). There are also two intermediate sprints along the coast, both at Snapper Point in Aldinga at kilometres 17.2 and 114, to spice up the action.

Stage 2 - Magill to Paracombe, 130.7km

Stage 2 profile (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

Magill makes its debut as a Tour Down Under host for a 130.7km stage that has very little flat terrain. The course rolls up and down the whole way, ending in the Adelaide Hills for three kickers near the end of the stage.

The first climb comes at kilometre 10, with sprints at kilometres 43.6 and 79.2. The race enters the finishing circuits around kilometre 94 in Paracombe. The riders will tackle three circuits, each with a climb averaging only 2.2%.

"This is a fantastic stage focused on showcasing all the Adelaide Hills has to offer," Race Director Stuart O'Grady said. "It features an aggressive Paracombe circuit which has a rich history in South Australian cycling, and the finish is a difficult uphill run, so there will be lots of opportunities for attacks and entertaining racing.”

Stage 3 - Norwood to Campbelltown, 126.5km

Stage 3 profile (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

The Women's Tour Down Under concludes with a testing 126.5km stage from Norwood to Campbelltown which will finally bring the climbers to the fore.

The main feature is the 434-metre of elevation gained on Corkscrew Road which riders will take on twice, and a technical five-kilometre descent that will test riders' nerves.

The first climb at Kangaroo Creek Reservoir is at kilometre 10.9, but the real meat comes after the sprints (km. 35 and 59.4) on the Corkscrew climb and sprint in Campbelltown on each of the two closing circuits.

Women’s One-Day Race

Following the end of the Women's Tour Down Under on January 19, the Women's One-Day Race, a ProSeries event, will take place in Tanunda on January 21.

The 94.2-kilometre race is held on a fast 8km circuit and begins after the men's Tour Down Under heads out of town. There are six intermediate sprints but the real goal is the finish line in historic Tanunda.