Women's Tour Down Under past winners
Champions 2016-2025
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly
2024
Sarah Gigante (NZl) AG Insurance-Soudal
2023
Grace Brown (AUS) FDJ-SUEZ
2020
Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
2019
Amanda Spratt (AUS) Mitchelton-Scott
2018
Amanda Spratt (AUS) Mitchelton-Scott
2017
Amanda Spratt (AUS) Orica-Scott
2016
Katrin Garfoot (AUS) Orica–AIS
