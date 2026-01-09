Women's Tour Down Under past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 2016-2025

STIRLING, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Eleonora Ciabocco of Italy and Team Picnic PostNL - White Best Young Rider Jersey, Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland and Team EF Education-Oatly - Orange Santos Leader&amp;apos;s Jersey and Alyssa Polites of Australia and ARA Australian Cycling Team - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrate at podium during the 9th Santos Women&amp;apos;s Tour Down Under 2025, Stage 3 a 105.9km stage from Stirling to Stirling 444m / #UCIWWT / on January 19, 2025 in Stirling, Australia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Noemi Ruegg (EF Education-Oatly) celebrates winning the Women's Tour Down Under 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly

2024

Sarah Gigante (NZl) AG Insurance-Soudal

2023

Grace Brown (AUS) FDJ-SUEZ

2020

Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo

2019

Amanda Spratt (AUS) Mitchelton-Scott

2018

Amanda Spratt (AUS) Mitchelton-Scott

2017

Amanda Spratt (AUS) Orica-Scott

2016

Katrin Garfoot (AUS) Orica–AIS

