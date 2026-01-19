UAE Tour Women 2026 route

The route for the 2026 UAE Tour Women largely follows the same formula as in previous years, with four days of racing bringing three flat sprint stages as well as a decisive summit finish.

There's one major difference for 2026, however, with that mountain test of Jebel Hafeet coming on the final day of the race to set up a grand finale, rather than being held on stage 3 as it has in the first three editions.

The race route was unveiled on Monday, January 19, with just over two weeks to go until racing gets underway in Al Mirfa on February 5. The race will conclude on Jebel Hafeet on February 8.

The field of contenders for the third event of the Women's WorldTour has yet to be unveiled, though a strong lineup of sprinters is expected. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) is set to make a return to race where she won three out of four stages in 2025. Her teammate Anna van der Breggen will also line up at the UAE Tour Women.

Read on for all the details of the 2026 UAE Tour Women route.

Stage 1: Al Mirfa – Madinat Zayed (111km)

The opening stage of the UAE Tour Women starts at Al Mirfa on the coast of the Arabian Gulf in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi before heading out into the desert en route to the finish. As you'd expect, it's flat all the way to the finish at Madinat Zayed on long, straight roads.

Stage 2: Dubai Police Academy – Hamdan Bin Mohamed Smart University (145km)

Stage 2 heads north to the Emirate of Dubai for the only stage taking place outside of Abu Dhabi. It's another flat sprint stage held on wide roads. The day starts at Dubai Police Academy and passes Al Qudra Cycle Track, Dubai Sports City, and Meydan Racecourse on the way to the line at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

Stage 3: Abu Dhabi TeamLab Phenomena – Abu Dhabi Breakwater (121km)

The third and last of the sprint showdowns at the UAE Tour Women takes the peloton back south to Abu Dhabi, with a stage held in the port areas of the city. The route takes the riders through Saadiyat Island, Yas Marina, Al Reem Island, and Al Maryah Island before a finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater. Watch out for crosswinds and headwinds here.

Stage 4: Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (156km)

The final stage of the race brings its only uphill test in the form of Jebel Hafeet, a 10km long climb to the finish with gradients averaging around 8-9% with a section at 11% at 3km to go.

There's a flat 145km run-up to the climb through Al Ain, so all the action will come late on the day. With the big climb of the race coming in the final kilometres of the final stage, this is where the 2026 UAE Tour Women will be decided.