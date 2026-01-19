Jump to:

UAE Tour Women 2026 route

Three sprint stages lead up to a GC showdown finale atop Jebel Hafeet

UAE Tour Women 2026 route maps and profiles
The route for the 2026 UAE Tour Women largely follows the same formula as in previous years, with four days of racing bringing three flat sprint stages as well as a decisive summit finish.

There's one major difference for 2026, however, with that mountain test of Jebel Hafeet coming on the final day of the race to set up a grand finale, rather than being held on stage 3 as it has in the first three editions.

Stage 1: Al Mirfa – Madinat Zayed (111km)

UAE Tour Women 2026 route maps and profiles
The opening stage of the UAE Tour Women starts at Al Mirfa on the coast of the Arabian Gulf in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi before heading out into the desert en route to the finish. As you'd expect, it's flat all the way to the finish at Madinat Zayed on long, straight roads.

Stage 2: Dubai Police Academy – Hamdan Bin Mohamed Smart University (145km)

UAE Tour Women 2026 route maps and profiles
Stage 2 heads north to the Emirate of Dubai for the only stage taking place outside of Abu Dhabi. It's another flat sprint stage held on wide roads. The day starts at Dubai Police Academy and passes Al Qudra Cycle Track, Dubai Sports City, and Meydan Racecourse on the way to the line at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

Stage 3: Abu Dhabi TeamLab Phenomena – Abu Dhabi Breakwater (121km)

UAE Tour Women 2026 route maps and profiles
The third and last of the sprint showdowns at the UAE Tour Women takes the peloton back south to Abu Dhabi, with a stage held in the port areas of the city. The route takes the riders through Saadiyat Island, Yas Marina, Al Reem Island, and Al Maryah Island before a finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater. Watch out for crosswinds and headwinds here.

Stage 4: Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (156km)

UAE Tour Women 2026 route maps and profiles
The final stage of the race brings its only uphill test in the form of Jebel Hafeet, a 10km long climb to the finish with gradients averaging around 8-9% with a section at 11% at 3km to go.

There's a flat 145km run-up to the climb through Al Ain, so all the action will come late on the day. With the big climb of the race coming in the final kilometres of the final stage, this is where the 2026 UAE Tour Women will be decided.

