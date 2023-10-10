Tour of Chongming Island 2023 route

Organisers of the Tour of Chongming Island have held its three-day race along the same or similar course since its inception to the Women's WorldTour in 2016 and before. This year's Tour of Chongming Island route is fast and well-suited for sprinters.

Tour of Chongming Island stages

Stage 1: Chongming to Chongming, 108.9km

Tour of Chongming Island 2023 Profile stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

The opening stage of the Tour of Chongming Island offers a 108km race in Chongming's New City Park. The route opens with a category 4 ascent and includes two intermediate sprints at 46.2km and 83.2km before the finish.

Stage 2: Shanghai to Chongming, 128.6km

Tour of Chongming Island 2023 Profile stage 2 (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

The second day of racing is the longest of the race at 128.6km, beginning in Shanghai Chongming Island Country Park. The route also begins with a category 4 climb and then two intermediate sprints at 48.8km at 78.5km before finishing in Chongming New City Park.

Stage 3: Chongming to Chongming, 112.3km

Tour of Chongming Island 2023 Profile stage 3 (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

The Tour of Chongming Island will conclude in Chongming's New City Park with a 112km race. The route begins with a category 4 climb and offers three intermediate sprints at 31.8km, 54.8km at 77.8km before finishing in Chongming's New City Park.