Tour of Chongming Island 2020
Women's WorldTour stage race brings top-tier peloton to China
The Tour of Chongming Island was one of the first races cancelled from its original May spot on the calendar due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. As part of the UCI's revised late-season calendar, the three-day race will now take place from October 23-25.
The UCI announced the revised-late season calendar in May, and although there have been some cancellations since then, the Women's WorldTour has retained 15 of the original 22 events. It will now include four stage races and 11 one-day races.
It's traditionally a sprinter's affair with three pan-flat stages that cater to only the fastest women in the peloton such as Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor), Jolien D'hoore (Boels Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling), and Lorena Wiebes (Sunweb) - all previous winners.
Last year all stages were centered around New Park City.
