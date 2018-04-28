Wild wins final sprint in Tour of Chongming Island
Becker takes overall victory
Stage 3: Chongming Xincheng Park - Chongming Xincheng Park
Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) got the sprint victory she had come for on stage three of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) to the line. The race overall was won by Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport).
The stage consisted of an 11.5-km circuit that was raced 11 times for a total of 121.5 km. Bonus seconds were at stake in intermediate sprints after laps three and six, and after lap nine there was a single mountain point on offer. However, Lucy Garner (Wiggle-High5) had an unassailable lead in the queen of the mountains classification after taking a haul of pints on the previous stages and took home the polka-dot jersey.
Hitec Products-Birk Sport controlled the race for Becker, and nobody got away in the first half of the race. The intermediate sprint after three laps was won by Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott).
Becker's team was joined at the front of the peloton by Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, defending Shannon Malseed's second place overall, as well as by sprinters' teams Mitchelton Scott, Alé Cipollini, and Cylance Pro Cycling. Hosking won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Bronzini and Paola Andrea Muñoz (Swapit Agolico).
Attacks started flying on lap seven, and Minsk Cycling Club was particularly active. These moves were quickly brought back, but with 38 km to go it was Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) who put in a fierce acceleration and opened up a gap on the peloton.
Roy was chased by a group of five including Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) and riders from Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, Alé Cipollini, Hitec Products-Birk Sport, and Team Dukla Praha Women. When the chasers bridged to Roy, there was no cooperation and the group was caught soon after.
Hitec Products-Birk Sport took control of the race again with some help by Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank. There were attacks ahead of the mountain sprint, which was won by Muñoz. On the final two laps, the teams of the overall leaders kept the pace high to discourage any further attacks, and finally there was a mass sprint for the stage win.
Team Virtu Cycling led out the peloton on the final kilometre for Barbara Guarischi and it was a hectic sprint on a wide road. Mitchelton-Scott put D'hoore in position behind Guarischi, while Hosking was on the right side of the road. Wild did not have the same lead-out train as the other top sprinters, but came up strong on the left side with 200 metres to go and won the stage ahead of D'hoore and Bronzini, who secured her green points jersey. Becker won the race overall ahead of Malseed and Anastasia Iakovenko (BTC City Ljubljana) who took the white jersey as best U23 rider.
Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour classification. The next race in the series is the Women's Tour of California, 17-19 May.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3:03:50
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|8
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|10
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|18
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|19
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|21
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|23
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|24
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|25
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|26
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|27
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|28
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|29
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|30
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|31
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|32
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|33
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|35
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|37
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|38
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|39
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|40
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|41
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|42
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|43
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|44
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|45
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|46
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
|48
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|49
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|51
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|52
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|53
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|54
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|55
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|56
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|57
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|59
|Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|60
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|61
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|62
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|63
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
|65
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|66
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|68
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|69
|Odemaris Denisse Mancilla De La Cruz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|70
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|71
|Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|72
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|73
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:08
|75
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|77
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|78
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|79
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|80
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|81
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11
|82
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:12
|83
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|84
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|85
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:14
|86
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|87
|Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|88
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:25
|89
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:28
|90
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|91
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:32
|DNF
|Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|14
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|13
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|13
|5
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|8
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|7
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|9
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|2
|10
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|1
|10
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|8:45:55
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:08
|4
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:13
|5
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:16
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:01:12
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:13
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:18
|10
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|0:01:19
|11
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:21
|12
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|13
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:23
|14
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|0:01:24
|15
|Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:25
|17
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|20
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|21
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|22
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|23
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|24
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|26
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|27
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|29
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|30
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|31
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|32
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|33
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|34
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|35
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|36
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|37
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|38
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|39
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|40
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|42
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|43
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|44
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|45
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|46
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|47
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|48
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|49
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|51
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|52
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|53
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|54
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|55
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|56
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|57
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|58
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|59
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|60
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|61
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
|62
|Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
|63
|Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Odemaris Denisse Mancilla De La Cruz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|65
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|66
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|68
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|69
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|70
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|0:01:33
|71
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|72
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|73
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|74
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:36
|77
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:37
|78
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|79
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:39
|80
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|81
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:50
|82
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:51
|83
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:53
|84
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|85
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:02:02
|86
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:09
|87
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:11
|88
|Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|89
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:01
|90
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:37
|91
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:12:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|26
|3
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|20
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|19
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|19
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|17
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|9
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|10
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|11
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|15
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|16
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|17
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|18
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|3
|19
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|20
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|2
|21
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|1
|22
|Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|23
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|1
|24
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|1
|25
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2
|pts
|2
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|8:46:03
|2
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:13
|3
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:01:17
|4
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|5
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|6
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|8
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|9
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|10
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
|11
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|12
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|13
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|14
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|15
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
|16
|Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
|17
|Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|19
|Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
|20
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:25
|21
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|22
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|23
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:29
|24
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:31
|25
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|26
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:42
|27
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:45
|28
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:54
|29
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:03
|30
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:29
|31
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:12:06
