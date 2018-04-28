Image 1 of 24 Kirsten Wild takes victory on the final stage of the 2018 Chongming Island race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 Gracie Elvin riding in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 The peloton whizzes by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 Amy Cure (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 24 Charlotte Becker sits in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 The Minsk Cycling club rode an agressive race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 Anastasia Iakovenko looks over her shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 Mitchelton-Scott head to the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 The Mitchelton-Scott riders enjoy a laugh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 The Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport squad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 The Wiggle-High5 squad relax (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 Some last-minute checks for Sarah Roy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 The riders wait for the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 The peloton sets off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 It was a three-way dive for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Kirsten Wild won stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island ahead of Jolien D'hoore and Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Hugs all around at the Wiggle-High5 team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Kirsten Wild is interviewed after her win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 The top three at the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Lucy Garner wins the mountains classification at the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Giorgia Bronzini jumps for joy after claiming the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Charlotte Becker wins the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 The podium in the team classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) got the sprint victory she had come for on stage three of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) to the line. The race overall was won by Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport).

The stage consisted of an 11.5-km circuit that was raced 11 times for a total of 121.5 km. Bonus seconds were at stake in intermediate sprints after laps three and six, and after lap nine there was a single mountain point on offer. However, Lucy Garner (Wiggle-High5) had an unassailable lead in the queen of the mountains classification after taking a haul of pints on the previous stages and took home the polka-dot jersey.

Hitec Products-Birk Sport controlled the race for Becker, and nobody got away in the first half of the race. The intermediate sprint after three laps was won by Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott).

Becker's team was joined at the front of the peloton by Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, defending Shannon Malseed's second place overall, as well as by sprinters' teams Mitchelton Scott, Alé Cipollini, and Cylance Pro Cycling. Hosking won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Bronzini and Paola Andrea Muñoz (Swapit Agolico).

Attacks started flying on lap seven, and Minsk Cycling Club was particularly active. These moves were quickly brought back, but with 38 km to go it was Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) who put in a fierce acceleration and opened up a gap on the peloton.

Roy was chased by a group of five including Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) and riders from Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, Alé Cipollini, Hitec Products-Birk Sport, and Team Dukla Praha Women. When the chasers bridged to Roy, there was no cooperation and the group was caught soon after.

Hitec Products-Birk Sport took control of the race again with some help by Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank. There were attacks ahead of the mountain sprint, which was won by Muñoz. On the final two laps, the teams of the overall leaders kept the pace high to discourage any further attacks, and finally there was a mass sprint for the stage win.

Team Virtu Cycling led out the peloton on the final kilometre for Barbara Guarischi and it was a hectic sprint on a wide road. Mitchelton-Scott put D'hoore in position behind Guarischi, while Hosking was on the right side of the road. Wild did not have the same lead-out train as the other top sprinters, but came up strong on the left side with 200 metres to go and won the stage ahead of D'hoore and Bronzini, who secured her green points jersey. Becker won the race overall ahead of Malseed and Anastasia Iakovenko (BTC City Ljubljana) who took the white jersey as best U23 rider.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour classification. The next race in the series is the Women's Tour of California, 17-19 May.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3:03:50 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 8 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 9 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 10 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 11 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 12 Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 13 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 16 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 17 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 18 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 19 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 21 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 22 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 23 Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 24 Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 25 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 26 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 27 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 28 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 29 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 30 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 31 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 32 Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 33 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 35 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 36 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 37 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 38 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 39 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 40 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 41 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 42 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 43 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 44 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 45 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 46 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 47 Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia 48 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 49 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 50 Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 51 Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 52 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 53 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 54 Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 55 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 56 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 57 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 58 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 59 Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 60 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 61 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 62 Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 63 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia 65 Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 66 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 67 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 68 Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 69 Odemaris Denisse Mancilla De La Cruz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 70 Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 71 Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 72 Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico 73 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 74 Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:08 75 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 77 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 78 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 79 Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 80 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 81 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11 82 Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:12 83 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 84 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 85 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:14 86 Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 87 Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:17 88 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:25 89 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:28 90 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 91 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:32 DNF Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 18 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 14 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 13 3 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott 13 5 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 8 6 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 6 7 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 4 8 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 9 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 2 10 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 1 10 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 1

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 8:45:55 2 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:05 3 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:08 4 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:13 5 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:16 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:04 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:01:12 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:13 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:18 10 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 0:01:19 11 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:21 12 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:01:22 13 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:23 14 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 0:01:24 15 Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 16 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:25 17 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 20 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 21 Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 22 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 23 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 24 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 25 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 26 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 27 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 28 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 29 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 30 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 31 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 32 Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 33 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 34 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 35 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 36 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 37 Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 38 Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 39 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 40 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 41 Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 42 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 43 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 44 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 45 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 46 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 47 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 48 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 49 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 51 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 52 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 53 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 54 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 55 Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 56 Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 57 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 58 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 59 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 60 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 61 Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia 62 Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia 63 Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Odemaris Denisse Mancilla De La Cruz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 65 Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 66 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 67 Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 68 Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico 69 Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 70 Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 0:01:33 71 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 72 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 73 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 74 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM 76 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:36 77 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:37 78 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 79 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:39 80 Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:01:41 81 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:01:50 82 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:51 83 Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:53 84 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 85 Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:02:02 86 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:02:09 87 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:02:11 88 Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:17 89 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:03:01 90 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:37 91 Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia 0:12:14

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 pts 2 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott 26 3 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 20 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 19 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 19 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 17 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 15 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 14 9 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 13 10 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 11 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 9 12 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 13 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 14 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 15 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 16 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 4 17 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 3 18 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 3 19 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 20 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 2 21 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 1 22 Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1 23 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 1 24 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling 1 25 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 2 pts 2 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 1