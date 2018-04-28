Trending

Wild wins final sprint in Tour of Chongming Island

Becker takes overall victory

Image 1 of 24

Kirsten Wild takes victory on the final stage of the 2018 Chongming Island race

Kirsten Wild takes victory on the final stage of the 2018 Chongming Island race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

Gracie Elvin riding in the bunch

Gracie Elvin riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

The peloton whizzes by

The peloton whizzes by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

Amy Cure (Wiggle-High5)

Amy Cure (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

Charlotte Becker sits in the peloton

Charlotte Becker sits in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

The Minsk Cycling club rode an agressive race

The Minsk Cycling club rode an agressive race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

Anastasia Iakovenko looks over her shoulder

Anastasia Iakovenko looks over her shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Mitchelton-Scott head to the start

Mitchelton-Scott head to the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

The Mitchelton-Scott riders enjoy a laugh

The Mitchelton-Scott riders enjoy a laugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

The Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport squad

The Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport squad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

The Wiggle-High5 squad relax

The Wiggle-High5 squad relax
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Some last-minute checks for Sarah Roy

Some last-minute checks for Sarah Roy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

The riders wait for the start of stage 3

The riders wait for the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

The peloton sets off

The peloton sets off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

It was a three-way dive for the line

It was a three-way dive for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Kirsten Wild won stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island ahead of Jolien D'hoore and Giorgia Bronzini

Kirsten Wild won stage 3 of the Tour of Chongming Island ahead of Jolien D'hoore and Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Hugs all around at the Wiggle-High5 team

Hugs all around at the Wiggle-High5 team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Kirsten Wild is interviewed after her win

Kirsten Wild is interviewed after her win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

The top three at the Tour of Chongming Island

The top three at the Tour of Chongming Island
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Lucy Garner wins the mountains classification at the Tour of Chongming Island

Lucy Garner wins the mountains classification at the Tour of Chongming Island
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Giorgia Bronzini jumps for joy after claiming the points classification

Giorgia Bronzini jumps for joy after claiming the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Charlotte Becker wins the overall classification

Charlotte Becker wins the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

The podium in the team classification

The podium in the team classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) got the sprint victory she had come for on stage three of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) to the line. The race overall was won by Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport).

The stage consisted of an 11.5-km circuit that was raced 11 times for a total of 121.5 km. Bonus seconds were at stake in intermediate sprints after laps three and six, and after lap nine there was a single mountain point on offer. However, Lucy Garner (Wiggle-High5) had an unassailable lead in the queen of the mountains classification after taking a haul of pints on the previous stages and took home the polka-dot jersey.

Hitec Products-Birk Sport controlled the race for Becker, and nobody got away in the first half of the race. The intermediate sprint after three laps was won by Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott).

Becker's team was joined at the front of the peloton by Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, defending Shannon Malseed's second place overall, as well as by sprinters' teams Mitchelton Scott, Alé Cipollini, and Cylance Pro Cycling. Hosking won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Bronzini and Paola Andrea Muñoz (Swapit Agolico).

Attacks started flying on lap seven, and Minsk Cycling Club was particularly active. These moves were quickly brought back, but with 38 km to go it was Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) who put in a fierce acceleration and opened up a gap on the peloton.

Roy was chased by a group of five including Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) and riders from Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, Alé Cipollini, Hitec Products-Birk Sport, and Team Dukla Praha Women. When the chasers bridged to Roy, there was no cooperation and the group was caught soon after.

Hitec Products-Birk Sport took control of the race again with some help by Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank. There were attacks ahead of the mountain sprint, which was won by Muñoz. On the final two laps, the teams of the overall leaders kept the pace high to discourage any further attacks, and finally there was a mass sprint for the stage win.

Team Virtu Cycling led out the peloton on the final kilometre for Barbara Guarischi and it was a hectic sprint on a wide road. Mitchelton-Scott put D'hoore in position behind Guarischi, while Hosking was on the right side of the road. Wild did not have the same lead-out train as the other top sprinters, but came up strong on the left side with 200 metres to go and won the stage ahead of D'hoore and Bronzini, who secured her green points jersey. Becker won the race overall ahead of Malseed and Anastasia Iakovenko (BTC City Ljubljana) who took the white jersey as best U23 rider.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour classification. The next race in the series is the Women's Tour of California, 17-19 May.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53:03:50
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
7Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
8Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
10Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
12Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
14Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
17Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
18Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
19Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
20Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
21Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
22Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
23Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
24Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
25Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
26Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
27Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
28Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
29Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
30Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
31Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
32Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
33Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
34Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
35Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
36Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
37Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
38Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
39Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
40Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
41Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
42Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
43Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
44Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
45Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
46Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
48Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
49Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
50Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
51Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
52Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
53Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
54Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
55Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
56Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
57Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
58Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
59Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
60Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
61Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
62Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
63Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
64Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
65Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
66Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
68Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
69Odemaris Denisse Mancilla De La Cruz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
70Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
71Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
72Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
73Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
74Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:08
75Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
76Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
77Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
78Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
79Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
80Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
81Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:11
82Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:00:12
83Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
84Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
85Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:14
86Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
87Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:17
88Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:25
89Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:28
90Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
91Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:32
DNFAnastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling18pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High514
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini13
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott13
5Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling8
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling6
7Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team4
8Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
9Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling2
10Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico1
10Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico1

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport8:45:55
2Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:05
3Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:08
4Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:13
5Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:16
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:04
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:12
8Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott0:01:13
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:18
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling0:01:19
11Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:21
12Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:01:22
13Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:23
14Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico0:01:24
15Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
16Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:25
17Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
19Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
20Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
21Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
22Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
23Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
24Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
25Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
26Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
27Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
29Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
30Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
31Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
32Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
33Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
34Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
35Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
36Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
37Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
38Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
39Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
40Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
41Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
42Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
43Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
44Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
45Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
46Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
47Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
48Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
49Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
50Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
51Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
52Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
53Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
54Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
55Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
56Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
57Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
58Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
59Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
60Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
61Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
62Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
63Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
64Odemaris Denisse Mancilla De La Cruz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
65Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
66Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
68Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
69Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
70Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling0:01:33
71Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
72Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
73Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
74Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
75Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:36
77Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:37
78Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
79Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:39
80Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:01:41
81Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:50
82Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:51
83Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:53
84Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
85Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:02:02
86Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:09
87Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:11
88Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:17
89Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:03:01
90Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:37
91Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:12:14

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling39pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott26
3Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling20
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport19
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High519
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini17
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank15
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling14
9Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana13
10Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM10
11Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team9
12Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM8
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling8
14Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope6
15Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope6
16Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High54
17Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling3
18Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club3
19Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
20Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling2
21Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico1
22Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1
23Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women1
24Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling1
25Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52pts
2Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana8:46:03
2Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:13
3Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:01:17
4Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
5Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
6Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
8Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
9Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
10Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport UCI Women Cycling
11Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
12Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
13Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
14Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
15Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
16Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
17Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
18Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
19Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
20Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:25
21Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
22Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
23Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:29
24Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:31
25Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:01:33
26Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:42
27Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:45
28Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:54
29Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:03
30Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:29
31Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:12:06

