Four-day top-tier race takes the peloton from north east of England to Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 08: (L-R) Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar on second place, race winner Ally Wollaston of New Zealand and Team FDJ - SUEZ - Green Leader Jersey and Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands and UAE Team ADQ on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 10th Tour of Britain Women 2025, Stage 4 a 82.2km stage from Glasgow to Glasgow / #UCIWWT / on June 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Ally Wollaston won the 2025 Tour of Britain(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 - Ally Wollaston snatches overall title from Cat Ferguson with bonus seconds masterclass on stage 4

Stage 3  - Cat Ferguson claims victory on stage 3, takes race lead

Cat Ferguson (Movistar) finally won a WorldTour race, sprinting from a five rider attack to victory in Kelso ahead of compatriot Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNl). The time bonus moved the 19-year-old into the race lead after Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly) crashed and lost over three minutes.

Stage 2 - Mara Roldan wins with 14km solo attack

Mara Roldan (Picnic-PostNL) took her first pro victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women, soloing to the finish in Saltburn-on-the-Sea after an attack on the hill at Marske Lane with 14km to go. Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) went after Roldan but never made contact and finished runner-up 12 seconds later. A further six seconds down, Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) led home the next group on the road. Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) has taken the overall race lead heading into stage 3.

Stage 1 - Kim Le Court outduels Kristen Faulkner to capture opening stage and lead

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) outpowered fellow breakaway Kristen Faulkner to capture the opening stage and lead of the Tour of Britain Women. The two attacked on the second climb of the day, Langburn's Bank and came home five seconds ahead of the bunch, where Lorena Wiebes (SDWorx-Protime) claimed third.

Date

June 5-8, 2025

Start Location

Dalby Forest, North York Moors National Park

End Location

Glasgow

Distance

423.6km

Category

Women’s WorldTour

2024 winner

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime

Tour of Britain Women results

2024 Tour of Britain Women final podium (l-r): second place Anna Henderson (Team Great Britain), winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and third place Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime)
2024 Tour of Britain Women final podium (l-r): second place Anna Henderson (Team Great Britain), winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and third place Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime)(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour of Britain Women will return as a four-day race, held from June 5 to 8, 2025. The new route will take the peloton from north east of England, starting at the Dalby Forest in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, and conclude in Scotland with a finale in Glasgow.

Tour of Britain Women 2025 stages

British Cycling announced the full route details for the four-day race, which will head to Scotland for the first time. 

The 2025 edition will take place in the north east of England and Scotland. The opening two stages will take in Dalby Forest, the North York Moors National Park, and the Tees Valley.

Then, the race will head to the south of Scotland for a leg in the Scottish Borders, ahead of the final stage on a city centre circuit in Glasgow.

View the full route details.

  • Stage 1 – Thursday, June 5, 2025: Dalby Forest to Redcar
  • Stage 2 – Friday, June 6, 2025: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea
  • Stage 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025: Kelso to Kelso
  • Stage 4 – Sunday, June 8, 2025: Glasgow to Glasgow

2025 Tour of Britain Women start list

