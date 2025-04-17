Tour of Britain Women 2025

Image 1 of 4 Ally Wollaston won the 2025 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Cat Ferguson wins stage 3 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Mara Roldan (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 - Ally Wollaston snatches overall title from Cat Ferguson with bonus seconds masterclass on stage 4

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) claimed the overall win on the final stage, sprinting for time bonuses to get ahead of Cat Ferguson (Movistar). Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the final stage.

Stage 3 - Cat Ferguson claims victory on stage 3, takes race lead

Cat Ferguson (Movistar) finally won a WorldTour race, sprinting from a five rider attack to victory in Kelso ahead of compatriot Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNl). The time bonus moved the 19-year-old into the race lead after Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly) crashed and lost over three minutes.

Stage 2 - Mara Roldan wins with 14km solo attack

Mara Roldan (Picnic-PostNL) took her first pro victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women, soloing to the finish in Saltburn-on-the-Sea after an attack on the hill at Marske Lane with 14km to go. Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) went after Roldan but never made contact and finished runner-up 12 seconds later. A further six seconds down, Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) led home the next group on the road. Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) has taken the overall race lead heading into stage 3.

Stage 1 - Kim Le Court outduels Kristen Faulkner to capture opening stage and lead

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) outpowered fellow breakaway Kristen Faulkner to capture the opening stage and lead of the Tour of Britain Women. The two attacked on the second climb of the day, Langburn's Bank and came home five seconds ahead of the bunch, where Lorena Wiebes (SDWorx-Protime) claimed third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date June 5-8, 2025 Start Location Dalby Forest, North York Moors National Park End Location Glasgow Distance 423.6km Category Women’s WorldTour 2024 winner Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime

Image 1 of 1 2024 Tour of Britain Women final podium (l-r): second place Anna Henderson (Team Great Britain), winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and third place Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour of Britain Women will return as a four-day race, held from June 5 to 8, 2025. The new route will take the peloton from north east of England, starting at the Dalby Forest in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, and conclude in Scotland with a finale in Glasgow.

Tour of Britain Women 2025 stages

British Cycling announced the full route details for the four-day race, which will head to Scotland for the first time.

The 2025 edition will take place in the north east of England and Scotland. The opening two stages will take in Dalby Forest, the North York Moors National Park, and the Tees Valley.

Then, the race will head to the south of Scotland for a leg in the Scottish Borders, ahead of the final stage on a city centre circuit in Glasgow.

Stage 1 – Thursday, June 5, 2025: Dalby Forest to Redcar

– Thursday, June 5, 2025: Dalby Forest to Redcar Stage 2 – Friday, June 6, 2025: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea

– Friday, June 6, 2025: Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea Stage 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025: Kelso to Kelso

– Saturday, June 7, 2025: Kelso to Kelso Stage 4 – Sunday, June 8, 2025: Glasgow to Glasgow

2025 Tour of Britain Women start list

