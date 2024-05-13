Tour of Britain Women 2024
Four-day top-tier race takes the peloton from Welshpool to Manchester
|Date
|June 6-9, 2024
|Start Location
|Welshpool
|End Location
|Manchester
|Distance
|488.5km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|2024 winner
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-ProTime
Tour of Britain Women results
Stage 4: Lotte Kopecky wins Tour of Britain Women as Roseman-Gannon takes final stage
Double-stage winner Lotte Kopecky finished fourth in the final stage to win the Tour of Britain Women with 17-second gap on Anna Henderson (Great Britain). Her SD Worx-ProTime teammate Christine Majerus took third.
On a rainy day, Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) managed to break through the SD Worx-ProTime stranglehold to win the fourth stage but it was a close one. After being led out by her teammates, Majerus started her celebration early as Roseman-Gannon pipped her on the line in the bunch sprint.
Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins sprint
SD Worx-Protime continued their domination of Tour of Britain Women, taking a third back-to-back win, this time with Lorena Wiebes taking the bunch sprint by a bike length. Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was second, and Georgia Baker (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) rounded out the podium.
Stage 2: Lotte Kopecky takes back-to-back wins on stage 2 ahead of Henderson
Lotte Kopecky made it two wins in a row when she outsprinted Anna Henderson after the two riders escaped the peloton in the final kilometre. Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes took third in a reduced bunch sprint.
Stage 1: Lotte Kopecky given opening stage victory in photo finish over Paternoster
An elite breakaway escaped on the opening stage of the revived Tour of Britain Women, with World Champion Lotte Kopecky narrowly holding off Letizia Paternoster to take the first leader's jersey of the 2024 edition.
Tour of Britain Women Overview
British Cycling has taken over the newly-named 2024 Tour of Britain Women held from June 6-9, 2024.
SweetSpot, the former organisers of what was 'The Women's Tour' entered liquidation after financial difficulty and a trail of debts. Although it was initially unclear whether the event would be held in 2024, it was later confirmed under the organisation of British Cycling but has been reduced from six days to four.
The Women's Tour began in 2014 and has been part of the Women's WorldTour since 2016. However, the event was cancelled in 2020 and postponed until later in the year in 2021.
The race held all six stages in 2022, and the last overall winner was Elisa Longo Borghini.
The Women's Tour was cancelled in 2023 due to increased running costs and a lack of sponsorship.
Tour of Britain Women History
Since its inception in 2014, the race has been won by Marianne Vos (2014), Lisa Brennauer (2015), Lizzie Deignan (2016, 2019), Kasia Niewiadoma (2017), Coryn Labecki (2018) and Demi Vollering (2021) and Elisa Longo Borgini in 2022.
Tour of Britain Women 2024 stages
The 2024 Tour of Britain Women has been reduced from six stages to four and will be held from June 6-9, 2024. Each stage offers the peloton one intermediate sprint and two main climbs. View the full route details.
- Stage 1 – Thursday June 6, 2024: Welshpool to Llandudno, 142.5km
- Stage 2 – Friday June 7, 2024: Wrexham, 140.2km
- Stage 3 – Saturday June 8, 2024: Warrington , 106.8km
- Stage 4 – Sunday June 9, 2024: National Cycling Centre to Leigh, Greater Manchester, 99km
2024 Tour of Britain Women start list
