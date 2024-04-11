Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Romandie 2024 facts Date April 23-28, 2024 Start location Payerne Switzerland Finish location Vernier, Switzerland Length 657 kilometres UCI class WorldTour Last edition 2023 Tour de Romandie

Image 1 of 8 Carlos Rodriguez won the overall Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Maikel Zijlaard won the prologue (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Dorian Godon wins the sprint on stage 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Thibau Nys won stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Juan Ayuso had the lead after the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Richard Carapaz wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Dorian Godon wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prologue - Maikel Zijlaard wins prologue from early start on dry course

Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) earned the first leader's jersey of the Tour de Romandie with his victory in the prologue Tuesday. The 24-year-old completed the short 2.3km time trial in 2:55 and to the hot seat before the rain made the streets in Payerne treacherous.

Australian Cameron Scott (Bahrain Victorious) came closest to unseating Zijlaard, taking second place with less than a second separating the duo. Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) finished third.



Stage 1 - Godon and Vendrame go 1-2 for Decathlon AG2R

Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) struck out in the bunch sprint on stage 1 with teammate Andrea Vendrame on his wheel, carrying the formation right through to the line to make it a 1-2 for the team.

Godon's win also sent him to the top of the overall leaderboard with Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who finished third on the stage, slotted into second on the general classification with a six second deficit to the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider.



Stage 2 - Thibau Nys wins stage as Plapp attacks for GC



Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) won the sprint to the line against break companion Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) who took second two days in a row while late joined Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) tailed off in the final stages of the sprint showdown to take third.



The order of the podium also ended up being reflected in the overall rankings, but Plapp was undoubtedly the biggest beneficiary as he now sits ahead of all his GC rivals even before the time trial stage which he had been targeting before the race.

Stage 3: Brandon McNulty takes comfortable win on time trial

US Champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) put his stamp on the stage 3 time trial, winning the 15.5km race against the clock in 20:06. His fellow countryman Magnus Sheffield (Ineos-Grenadiers) was a distant second, finishing the time trial 13 seconds slower, while UAE Team Emirates also finished with Felix Großschartner in third place at 15 seconds down and Juan Ayuso in fourth at 21 seconds down, taking the overall race lead in Oron.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 4: Tour de Romandie: Richard Carapaz wins stage 4 as Juan Ayuso's lead crumbles

Richard Carapaz leapt away to win the stage to Leysin while Juan Ayuso lost touch with the chasing group on the final climb and dropped out of the race lead. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos) took over as the race leader with one stage remaining.

Stage 5: Tour de Romandie: Carlos Rodríguez wins overall

On a rainy final stage, the peloton finished the Tour de Romandie with a bunch sprint, won by Dorian Godon, while Carlos Rodríguez finished safely to secure his first stage race win.