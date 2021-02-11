Strade Bianche Women 2021
Women's WorldTour begins on the famous white gravel roads of Tuscany
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Strade Bianche Women
The cancellation of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race means that the 2021 Women’s WorldTour began at Strade Bianche on March 6 in Italy. The race once again took on the white gravel roads routed throughout the scenic Tuscany region.
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) won the women's 2021 Strade Bianche, riding away from Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the Via Santa Caterina climb in the final kilometre to finish off an excellent team effort. World Champion Anna van der Breggen finished third place in Siena.
The organisers of Strade Bianche WorldTour men's and women's races, RCS Sport, announced that they would use the same 136km route as the 2020 Strade Bianche won by Annemiek van Vleuten, a two-time winner, who finished fourth place in the 2021 edition.
After winning the 2021 Strade Bianche, Van den Broek-Blaak will wear the first leader’s jersey of the Women's WorldTour into the more traditional Spring Classics.
- Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Strade Bianche Women
- Strade Bianche Women - Live coverage
- Strade Bianche Women's WorldTour 2021 - Preview
- Cyclingnews announces live coverage of Women's WorldTour, Olympics, Worlds
- The Cyclingnews guide to the 2021 Women's WorldTour
- Familiar roads for Van Aert, Van Vleuten as Strade Bianche sticks to script
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3:54:40
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:09
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:11
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:27
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:30
|10
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:32
The women's 136km race started at 9:10am CET and include a total of 31.4km of gravel across eight sectors, before finishing on the steep ascent at the Piazza del Campo in Siena.
Van den Broek-Blaak joins the list of previous winners; Van Vleuten won the previous two editions of Strade Bianche, and other past winners include Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo, and Megan Guarnier.
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2021 Strade Bianche, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Teams
- A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team (Ita)
- Ale' BTC Ljubljana (Ita)
- Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano (Ita)
- Bepink (Ita)
- Born To Win G20 Ambedo (Ita)
- Canyon-Sram Racing (Ger)
- Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team (Ger)
- FDJ Nouvelle-aquitaine Futuroscope (Fra)
- Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria (Ita)
- Jumbo-Visma Women Team (Ned)
- Liv Racing (Ned)
- Lotto Soudal Ladies (Bel)
- Massi Tactic Women Team (Esp)
- Movistar Team Women (Esp)
- Parkhotel Valkenburg (Ned)
- Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami tsa (Ita)
- Team BikeExchange (Aus)
- Team DSM (Ger)
- Team SD Worx (Ned)
- Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank (Usa)
- Top Girls Fassa Bortolo (Ita)
- Trek - Segafredo (USA)
- Valcar - Travel & Service (Ita)
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.