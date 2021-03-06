Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Strade Bianche Women

Image 1 of 35 The podium at the 2021 Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 35 The women's Strade Bianche peloton is lined out (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 The Strade Bianche Women's peloton is lined out on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 Signing on at the Strade Bianche Women's race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 35 The Jumbo-Visma team line up at the women's edition of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 Heading to the start of the women's edition of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 35 Anna Van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 35 The 2021 Strade Bianche Women's race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 35 Trek-Segafredo ride to the start of the women's race at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 35 Early attacks in the women's edition of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 35 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Team SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 35 An early break tries to escape at the women's Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 Lotte Kopecky (LIV Racing) on the attack in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 35 The front of the peloton in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 35 The peloton reaches the first sector of gravel in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 35 Trek-Segafredo hit the front in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 35 Niamh Fisher-Black on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 35 A view of the Strade Bianche Women's front group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 35 Lizzie Banks goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 35 Mechanical support on the dirt sectors is vital at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 35 Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak (SD Worx) goes on the attack at Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 35 Anna Van Der Breggen (SD Worx) rides on the front) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 The Strade Bianche Women offers spectaular views (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Marta Cavalli (FDJ) at 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) leads the final chase group at 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 35 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 35 Marinne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in a breakaway together during the final stages of at 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) leads Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) at 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 35 Marianne Vos recovers after Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 35 Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak took the lead in the Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak on the Strade Bianc the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 The SD Wrox team celebrate their domination of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 35 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) takes a drink after the fatigue of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 35 Elisa longo Borghini finished second at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) won the women's Strade Bianche, riding away from Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the Via Santa Caterina climb in the final kilometre to finish off an excellent team effort.

The 2017 world champion attacked from a group of favourites with just over six kilometres to go. Longo Borghini was the only one to react, but when the Italian champion caught Van den Broek-Blaak, she was forced to do all the work herself as Van den Broek-Blaak had several SD Worx teammates in the group behind.

On the steep final climb, Van den Broek-Blaak threw the punch on the steepest part, accelerating away from a tired Longo Borghini to win. From the group behind, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) for third place.

"I felt pretty good but it was not really the plan for me to win today. We have such an amazing team, so it was unexpected," Van den Broek-Blaak said after the race.

"Yesterday, we made a plan and, actually, from the beginning everything went well. The plan worked out straight away and everyone was supermotivated and focused in the race.

"We were there with four in a group of 11 so, of course, we can play the game. It was my job to try it again and Elisa came with me. I was not allowed to ride and I thought it was super smart because normally I cannot follow Elisa on the climbs so I was scared about her. With 1km to go, I could feel she broke and that I still had something left in the tank. It’s one of my best races in my career."

More to follow...