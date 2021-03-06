Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Strade Bianche Women
SD Worx rider beats Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini, Anna van der Breggen finishes third
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) won the women's Strade Bianche, riding away from Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the Via Santa Caterina climb in the final kilometre to finish off an excellent team effort.
The 2017 world champion attacked from a group of favourites with just over six kilometres to go. Longo Borghini was the only one to react, but when the Italian champion caught Van den Broek-Blaak, she was forced to do all the work herself as Van den Broek-Blaak had several SD Worx teammates in the group behind.
On the steep final climb, Van den Broek-Blaak threw the punch on the steepest part, accelerating away from a tired Longo Borghini to win. From the group behind, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) for third place.
"I felt pretty good but it was not really the plan for me to win today. We have such an amazing team, so it was unexpected," Van den Broek-Blaak said after the race.
"Yesterday, we made a plan and, actually, from the beginning everything went well. The plan worked out straight away and everyone was supermotivated and focused in the race.
"We were there with four in a group of 11 so, of course, we can play the game. It was my job to try it again and Elisa came with me. I was not allowed to ride and I thought it was super smart because normally I cannot follow Elisa on the climbs so I was scared about her. With 1km to go, I could feel she broke and that I still had something left in the tank. It’s one of my best races in my career."
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3:54:40
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:09
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:11
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:27
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:30
|10
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Strade Bianche WomenSD Worx rider beats Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini, Anna van der Breggen finishes third
-
Strade Bianche - Live coverageVan der Poel, Van Aert and Alaphilippe face off in Tuscany
-
Remco Evenepoel: Nothing is holding me back anymoreBelgian cleared to prepare for 2021 season after new scans
-
Strade Bianche Women - Live coverageLive text coverage from the women's WorldTour
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.