Swipe to scroll horizontally Simac Ladies Tour Date September 2-7, 2025 Start location Leuven Finish location Lichtenvoorde Distance 658.2 km Previous edition 2024 Simac Ladies Tour Previous winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Image 1 of 6 The final sprint on stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) Zoe Backstedt won the stage 5 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Four wins in a row for Wiebes on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wiebes won again on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes won stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 6: Lorena Wiebes dominates with fifth sprint victory on stage 6 finale and claims overall title

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), once again, dominated the sprint with a fifth victory on stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour, where she also claimed the overall title for the second time in her career.

Stage 5: Zoe Bäckstedt storms to stage 5 time trial victory

For the second year running, British TT Champion Zoe Bäckstedt has taken the time trial stage of the Simac Ladies Tour, with race leader Lorena Wiebes (SDWorx-Protime) losing 33 seconds on the young Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider but easily retaining her top spot overall.

Stage 4: Lorena Wiebes continues clean sweep with sprint win

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) swept to a fourth consecutive win on stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, meaning she has claimed every stage in the 2025 race so far.

She beat Chiara Consonni (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto) into second place and Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance–Soudal Team) into third in the closest sprint finale so far.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins as echelons tear field apart

No one could answer Lorena Wiebes' (SD Worx-Protime) dominant sprint as she took another commanding victory on stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour.

The European Champion was part of a 17-rider front echelon that split off the peloton through strong crosswinds in the first 40km of the race, and that gained more than seven minutes on the rest of the peloton.

Stage 2: Lorena Wiebes wins two in a row

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) took her second consecutive victory at the Simac Ladies Tour following a day which saw the peloton repeatedly split in crosswinds, as Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek), who finished in second, and Megan Jastrab (Team Picnic-PostNL), who rounded out the podium in third.

Stage 1: Lorena Wiebes smashes opening stage 1 sprint

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx–Protime) sealed her 18th victory of the season on stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Leuven, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and breakaway rider Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL). Wiebes will wear the event's first leader's jersey into stage 2 on Wednesday.

Simac Ladies Tour overview

The Simac Ladies Tour, formerly called the Holland Ladies Tour and the Boels Ladies Tour, will have its 27th edition in 2025, starting earlier this year on September 2 and ending September 7.

The six-stage Women's WorldTour stage race is held in the Netherlands and is one of the final events in the series, which concludes in October with the Tour of Guangxi.

Former winners include Lotte Kopecky, Leontien van Moorsel, Petra Rosner, Kristin Armstrong, Annemiek van Vleuten, Lorena Wiebes, to name a few, while Marianne Vos has won the overall title four times.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Simac Ladies Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Simac Ladies Tour route

Along the road of the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Simac Ladies Tour 2025 route covers 658.2 kilometres across six days of racing, beginning on Tuesday with a circuit around Leuven which the peloton will tackle 11 times and of and finishing in Lichtenvoorde on Sunday.

Simac Ladies Tour 2025 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time September 2, 2025 Stage 1: Leuven-Leuven, 81.3km 13:00 14:52 September 3, 2025 Stage 2: Gennep-Gennep, 124.5km 13:00 16:00 September 4, 2025 Stage 3: Zeewolde-Zeewolde, 160.1km 12:00 15:55 September 5, 2025 Stage 4: Alkmaar-Alkmaar, 125.8km 12:00 15:00 September 6, 2025 Stage 5: Doetinchem – Westendorp, 10.2km ITT 12:15 14:30 September 7, 2025 Stage 6: Lichtenvoorde-Lichtenvoorde, 156.3km 12:00 15:40