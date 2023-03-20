Swipe to scroll horizontally Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2023 overview Date March 21-25, 2023 Start location Riccione Finish location Carpi Distance 661 Previous edition 2022 Coppi e Bartali

The Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali is a UCI 2.1-ranked stage race with five days of racing for elite men from the coastal province of Rimini to the Modena province.

First held in 1984, the name honours two greats of Italian cycling, Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali. Past winners include Moreno Argentin, the champion in the first edition, Michele Bartoli, Paolo Bettini, the late Michele Scarponi, and Tour de France winners Cadel Evans and Jonas Vingegaard.

In 2022, Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) broke away to take second on the opening stage, then seized control on stage 2 and never let go of the race lead. He won by 9 seconds over teammate Ben Tulett, with Marc Hirschi third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time March 21, 2023 Stage 1: Riccione-Riccione 11:40 CET 15:45 CET March 22, 2023 Stage 2: Riccione-Longiano 11:40 CET 16:00 CET March 23, 20232 Stage 3: Forlì-Forlì 12:05 CET 15:45 CET March 24, 2023 Stage 4: Fiorano Modenese-Fiorano Modenese 11:35 CET 16:00 CET March 25, 2023 Stage 5: Carpi ITT 12:30 CET 15:30 CET