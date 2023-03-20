Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2023

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2023 overview
DateMarch 21-25, 2023
Start locationRiccione
Finish locationCarpi
Distance661
Previous edition2022 Coppi e Bartali

The Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali is a UCI 2.1-ranked stage race with five days of racing for elite men from the coastal province of Rimini to the Modena province.

In 2022, Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) broke away to take second on the opening stage, then seized control on stage 2 and never let go of the race lead. He won by 9 seconds over teammate Ben Tulett, with Marc Hirschi third.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Coppi e Bartali with race reports, results, photo galleries and news

Coppi e Bartali start list

Coppi e Bartali Schedule

DateStageStart timeFinish time
March 21, 2023Stage 1: Riccione-Riccione 11:40 CET15:45 CET
March 22, 2023Stage 2: Riccione-Longiano 11:40 CET16:00 CET
March 23, 20232Stage 3: Forlì-Forlì12:05 CET 15:45 CET
March 24, 2023Stage 4: Fiorano Modenese-Fiorano Modenese11:35 CET16:00 CET
March 25, 2023Stage 5: Carpi ITT12:30 CET15:30 CET
