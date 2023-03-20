Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2023
|Date
|March 21-25, 2023
|Start location
|Riccione
|Finish location
|Carpi
|Distance
|661
|Previous edition
|2022 Coppi e Bartali
The Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali is a UCI 2.1-ranked stage race with five days of racing for elite men from the coastal province of Rimini to the Modena province.
First held in 1984, the name honours two greats of Italian cycling, Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali. Past winners include Moreno Argentin, the champion in the first edition, Michele Bartoli, Paolo Bettini, the late Michele Scarponi, and Tour de France winners Cadel Evans and Jonas Vingegaard.
In 2022, Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) broke away to take second on the opening stage, then seized control on stage 2 and never let go of the race lead. He won by 9 seconds over teammate Ben Tulett, with Marc Hirschi third.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Coppi e Bartali with race reports, results, photo galleries and news
Coppi e Bartali start list
Coppi e Bartali Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|March 21, 2023
|Stage 1: Riccione-Riccione
|11:40 CET
|15:45 CET
|March 22, 2023
|Stage 2: Riccione-Longiano
|11:40 CET
|16:00 CET
|March 23, 20232
|Stage 3: Forlì-Forlì
|12:05 CET
|15:45 CET
|March 24, 2023
|Stage 4: Fiorano Modenese-Fiorano Modenese
|11:35 CET
|16:00 CET
|March 25, 2023
|Stage 5: Carpi ITT
|12:30 CET
|15:30 CET
