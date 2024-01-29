Scheldeprijs 2024

112th edition of the one-day cycling Classic for sprinters

Scheldeprijs overview
DateApril 3
Start locationTerneuzen, Netherlands
Finish locationSchoten, Belgium
Distance205.4km
Previous editionScheldeprijs 2023

Tim Merlier wins 2024 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier nets Soudal-QuickStep the victory at Scheldeprijs

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) made it two in a row in the Scheldeprijs, out-sprinting a poorly-positioned Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceunick) in a bunch sprint to win the 2024 edition in Schoten. The victory was Merlier's seventh of the season and the second of the Classics season, saving Soudal-Quickstep's campaign.

