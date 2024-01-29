Scheldeprijs 2024
112th edition of the one-day cycling Classic for sprinters
|Date
|April 3
|Start location
|Terneuzen, Netherlands
|Finish location
|Schoten, Belgium
|Distance
|205.4km
|Previous edition
|Scheldeprijs 2023
Tim Merlier nets Soudal-QuickStep the victory at Scheldeprijs
As it happened: A sprint victory at Scheldeprijs
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) made it two in a row in the Scheldeprijs, out-sprinting a poorly-positioned Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceunick) in a bunch sprint to win the 2024 edition in Schoten. The victory was Merlier's seventh of the season and the second of the Classics season, saving Soudal-Quickstep's campaign.
