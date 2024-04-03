Live coverage

Scheldeprijs live - Philipsen defends his title against Merlier, Groenewegen

By Tim Bonville-Ginn
205.4km course semi-Classic is the unofficial sprinter's World Championships

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 05 LR Gerben Thijssen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Circus Wanty Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck sprint at finish line during the 111th Scheldeprijs 2023 Mens Elite a 2053km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten on April 05 2023 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The sprint to the line at the 2023 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
The rider with the most wins in this race is the now retired big German, Marcel Kittel. He took five victories in Schoten between the years of 2012 and 2017. 

This year's race is looking like it possibly could be a two horse race as the two on form big name Belgian sprinters of Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen and Sodal-QuickStep's Tim Merlier are both present. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 Scheldeprijs!

