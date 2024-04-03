Scheldeprijs live - Philipsen defends his title against Merlier, Groenewegen

Refresh

The rider with the most wins in this race is the now retired big German, Marcel Kittel. He took five victories in Schoten between the years of 2012 and 2017.

Only one active rider is in the top 10 for most wins and he sits in second on three wins and that is, unsurprisingly, the Manx Missile himself, Mark Cavendish. Unfortunately, due to his persistent illness, Cav will not be racing today and will return to action for Astana later this month at the Presidential Tour of Turkey followed by the Tour of Hungary in May.