Santos Festival of Cycling 2022
The Santos Festival of Cycling, which includes four days of racing across South Australia for the women and men, is the National Road Series replacement for the cancelled Tour Down Under, which was last held as a WorldTour event for men. The 22nd edition was won by Richie Porte.
The multi-day event provides an opportunity for the top domestic racers to line up alongside some of the nation’s WorldTour professionals who returned home for the Australian summer. The domestic event will feature three-day stage races for elite women and elite men, as well as men’s and women’s criteriums in Victoria Park.
Top NRS teams will line up alongside Australia’s only WorldTeam BikeExchange-Jayco and Team Garmin-Australia, a national squad where Grace Brown, Richie Porte and Luke Plapp will mentor a group of U19 riders and first year U23 riders.
Last year’s race helped launch Plapp into the WorldTour with Ineos Grenadiers and shone further light on the potential of Sarah Gigante, who this year signed with Movistar.
The 2022 event starts on Sunday, January 23 with the women racing three road stages. The first starting in Tanunda is one for the sprinters, then it is a winery start to the climbs and gravel roads of stage two before taking on the unpaved sections and challenging final climb of stage 3 before the finish line in Lobethal. The women’s race ends with a criterium in the centre of Adelaide, with the men’s event opening on the same night.
After the opening criterium, the men’s road stages start in Stirling and while it’s fairly flat there is a small steep climb not far from the finish to provide the opportunity for attackers. Stage 2 in the Adelaide Hills starts at Mount Lofty and the third heads for the traditionally decisive climb of the race Willunga Hill.
News and Features
- Women’s Tour Down Under continues on path toward WorldTour
- Richie Porte farewelled as king of Willunga as search for another gathers momentum
- Whelan and Dinham sweep up top GC spots for BridgeLane at Santos Festival of Cycling
- Santos Festival of Cycling: Game on for final stage to the top of Willunga Hill
- Team BridgeLane: Penalising Santos Festival of Cycling leader Whelan was an error
- Santos Festival: One last time for Richie Porte at the race where it all began
- Roseman-Gannon’s Santos Festival win ‘small stepping stone for a long season ahead’
- The mother and daughter duo of the Santos Festival of Cycling
- Roseman-Gannon plays the bonuses to snare pole position at Santos Festival of Cycling
- Amanda Spratt starts post-surgery rebuild at Santos Festival of Cycling
- Porte, Dennis and Brown to line up at 2022 Santos Festival of Cycling
- Cadel's Road Race puts end to pre-Worlds Australian race block speculation
- Santos Festival of Cycling again replaces Tour Down Under in 2022
Santos Festival of Cycling history
The was launched as the Tour Down Under in 1999 with stages in and around Adelaide, South Australia. Local rider Stuart O’Grady took the first victory and won again two years later.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
By 2008 the Tour Down Under had joined the UCI WorldTour and became the first men's stage race outside Europe to receive the top ranking. A series of women's criterium events were added in 2012, then the women's stage race was established as part of the National Road Series in 2015, gaining UCI status the following year.
The 2021 and 2022 editions of the race were cancelled due to safety measures related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and modified as an all-Australian event known as the Santos Festival of Cycling, offering four days of racing on the National Road Series.
At last year's Santos Festival of Cycling, Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange) won the overall title in the men’s event while Richie Porte triumphed atop Willunga Hill. Sarah Gigante (Team Garmin Australia) claimed overall victory in the women’s race.
2022 Santos Festival of Cycling schedule
Women's Schedule
Stage 1, January 23 - Tanunda to Williamstown, 85.4km
Stage 2, January 24 - McLaren Vale to Echunga, 85.7km
Stage 3, January 25 - Lobethal to Lobethal, 86.9km
Criterium, January 26 - Victoria Square, Tarntanyangga, Adelaide, 45mins + 1 lap
Men's Schedule
Criterium, January 26 - Victoria Square, Tarntanyangga, Adelaide, 45mins + 1 lap
Stage 1, January 27 - Stirling to Lobethal, 114.2km
Stage 2, January 28 - Mount Lofty to Woodside, 112.9km
Stage 3, January 29 - McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, 113.2km
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.