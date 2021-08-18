Sarah Gigante signs three-year deal with Movistar

Sarah Gigante racing in Australia at the Santos Festival of Cycling in 2021, which she won

Sarah Gigante has signed a three-year deal with Movistar, stepping up to the Women’s WorldTeam to race alongside Annemiek van Vleuten from 2022.

Movistar said their aim will be to guide the 20-year old Australian, who is working to establishing herself as one of the biggest names in the sport.

Gigante quickly attracted attention as soon as she left the junior ranks by first winning Australia's national road title and then taking the time trial honours the next two years.

She has raced with United States based TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank team for the past two years, though the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries have significantly impacted her racing schedule and the amount of time she has been able to spend developing her race-craft in Europe. Her decision to sign with the European-based WorldTeam should change that.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Movistar Team next year, for so many different reasons that I can't even list them all,” said Gigante.

“The top drawcard is definitely the squad of awesome riders that I will have the privilege of calling my teammates.

"I am sure I will be able to learn an incredible amount from the more experienced cyclists and it will be fun to help them smash out wins while hopefully also developing my own race craft and strength alongside the other up-and-coming riders.”

Gigante fares well on the climbs and also in the race against the clock. She represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympic Games, taking 11th in one of her first big international time trial outings. Tokyo was also her return to competition after suffering from a broken collarbone, elbow and fibula at La Flèche Wallonne.

"I love that the Movistar Team has such a flexible squad that seems to be able to excel in so many types of races,” said Gigante.

“I think I will fit well inside the team for this reason, as the idea of adapting to different and exciting roles, races and situations really appeals to me.”

Gigante is Movistar’s first new signing for 2022, with the three-year deal bringing her into the team signed Van Vleuten moved at the start of 2021.

“Sarah is one of the biggest under-23 prospects in the whole international peloton right now. She's a really well rounded athlete, who defends herself brilliantly against the clock, who loves the mountains, and one whom I think will be a huge asset to the team from day one,” said Movistar COO Sebastián Unzué.

“Our initial goal with her must be to help her out and guide her so she can become the best rider she can be - in that respect, I think that having her riding alongside big leaders, such as Annemiek or Emma, will be really positive for her progression.

"Hopefully, the road to 2024 will see her growing strong and establishing herself as one of the biggest names in the sport."