Tour Down Under cancelled again in 2022

The men's peloton of the Tour Down Under passing over Willunga Hill in 2020

The Santos Tour Down Under will again be cancelled in 2022 as the continuing COVID-19 related border closures and quarantine requirements in Australia prove a barrier too high to overcome.

The organisers said it now wouldn’t be until 2023 that the Tour Down Under would return to Adelaide and regional South Australia to start the men’s UCI WorldTour and women’s UCI ProTour season.

“The Santos Tour Down Under is a much-loved event on the world cycling and Australian sporting calendar and an important economic driver for South Australia, attracting 44,000 people, injecting 742 jobs and more than $66 million into the economy when last held in 2020,” Events South Australia executive director, Hitaf Rasheed, said in a statement. “We have fully explored all avenues, but unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved to still be too difficult to overcome.”

The six-stage men's WorldTour ranked Tour Down Under and four stage women's 2.Pro ranked tour last ran in 2020, with its position in January then meaning it missed the disruption that occurred through the rest of the season as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. However, the races were cancelled in 2021 as Australia closed its international border and introduced strict quarantine requirements to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions and requirements still currently remain in place.

more to come ...