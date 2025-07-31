Swipe to scroll horizontally Renewi Tour 2025 Facts Date August 20-24, 2025 Start location Terneuzen, Netherlands Finish location Leuven, Belgium Length 911.3km UCI class WorldTour Last edition 2024 Renewi Tour

2025 Renewi Tour

Arnaud De Lie won the 2025 Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5: Arnaud De Lie defeats Mathieu van der Poel on final stage to claim overall victory

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) turned his disappointing season around by snagging the overall victory with a powerful sprint on the final stage ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Coming into the race with only one second over Van der Poel and losing two at an intermediate sprint, De Lie needed to win the final stage. The young Belgian kept his cool and unleashed his sprint perfectly to win his first WorldTour stage race.

Stage 4: Tim Merlier doubles up with victory in Bilzen-Hoeselt

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) won the sprint on stage 4, beating Pavel Bittner and Olav Kooij. The breakaway snapped up all of the mid-stage time bonuses, keeping the GC gap at one second between De Lie and Van der Poel.

Stage 3: Mathieu van der Poel powers past Arnaud De Lie to win stage 3 on the cobbles

A testing stage to Geraardsbergen and a finish on the famous Kapelmuur ended with Van der Poel powering to the stage win. However, with the time bonuses for his previous stage finishes, De Lie moved into the race lead with a one-second advantage on Van der Poel.

Stage 2: Olav Kooij fastest in messy bunch sprint to win stage 2

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 1: Tim Merlier fastest in bunch kick to win opening sprint and take leader's jersey

The Renewi Tour returns for a 20th edition, taking place August 20-24 across the Benelux region that includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The stage race started in 2005 as the Tour of Benelux, and over the following years, was rebranded as Eneco Tour and BinckBank Tour. After cancellation in 2022, the stage race returned in 2023 as Renewi Tour.

USA's Bobby Julich was the first champion in 2005, while Belgian Tim Wellens has won the overall title the most, going back-to-back in 2014-2015 and then again in 2023-2024.

From 2008 to 2010, the race was lengthened to eight days of racing, while in other years the event was consistently five or seven days. Since 2023, the Renewi Tour has featured five days of challenging courses.

Renewi Tour 2025 route

2025 Renewi Tour start list

Data powered by FirstCycling