Renewi Tour 2025
Date
August 20-24, 2025
Start location
Terneuzen, Netherlands
Finish location
Leuven, Belgium
Length
911.3km
UCI class
WorldTour
Last edition
2025 Renewi Tour
Stage 5: Arnaud De Lie defeats Mathieu van der Poel on final stage to claim overall victory
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) turned his disappointing season around by snagging the overall victory with a powerful sprint on the final stage ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Coming into the race with only one second over Van der Poel and losing two at an intermediate sprint, De Lie needed to win the final stage. The young Belgian kept his cool and unleashed his sprint perfectly to win his first WorldTour stage race.
Stage 4: Tim Merlier doubles up with victory in Bilzen-Hoeselt
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) won the sprint on stage 4, beating Pavel Bittner and Olav Kooij. The breakaway snapped up all of the mid-stage time bonuses, keeping the GC gap at one second between De Lie and Van der Poel.
Stage 3: Mathieu van der Poel powers past Arnaud De Lie to win stage 3 on the cobbles
A testing stage to Geraardsbergen and a finish on the famous Kapelmuur ended with Van der Poel powering to the stage win. However, with the time bonuses for his previous stage finishes, De Lie moved into the race lead with a one-second advantage on Van der Poel.
Stage 2: Olav Kooij fastest in messy bunch sprint to win stage 2
Stage 1: Tim Merlier fastest in bunch kick to win opening sprint and take leader's jersey
The Renewi Tour returns for a 20th edition, taking place August 20-24 across the Benelux region that includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The stage race started in 2005 as the Tour of Benelux, and over the following years, was rebranded as Eneco Tour and BinckBank Tour. After cancellation in 2022, the stage race returned in 2023 as Renewi Tour.
USA's Bobby Julich was the first champion in 2005, while Belgian Tim Wellens has won the overall title the most, going back-to-back in 2014-2015 and then again in 2023-2024.
From 2008 to 2010, the race was lengthened to eight days of racing, while in other years the event was consistently five or seven days. Since 2023, the Renewi Tour has featured five days of challenging courses.
Renewi Tour 2025 route
2025 Renewi Tour start list
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
