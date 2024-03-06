Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Roubaix Femmes overview Date April 6, 2024 Start location Denain Finish location Roubaix velodrome Distance 148.5km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes Previous winner Alison Jackson (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Lotte Kopecky wins 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

As It Happened - Lotte Kopecky becomes Queen of the Classics at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

In what was another thrilling edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won a breakaway sprint to take the victory and become the new Queen of the Classics at the Roubaix Velodrome.

Kopecky was part of a late-race breakaway that also included Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), Marianne Vos (Team Visma-Lease a Bike), Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ) and Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek).

As the bell rang, indicating they had reached the one-lap-to-go mark in the Roubaix Velodrome, it was a race between the six riders, with Kopecky the fastest across the line, leaving Balsamo and Georgi to settle for the remaining podium places and Vos in fourth.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Information

Though originally added to the WorldTour calendar in October 2020, the inaugural edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. After being re-scheduled again, the first edition was finally held on October 2, 2021 where the women’s peloton raced across the pavés of northern France and finished in the famous Roubaix Velodrome.

The decision by the UCI and race organiser ASO to add the event to the calendar was a historic moment for women's cycling, as Paris-Roubaix is one of the world's most iconic Spring Classics, which began in 1896.

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) etched her name in the history books as the first winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes. She attacked from the peloton 82.5km from the finish and rode solo across all 17 sectors of mud-covered, slippery cobblestones to claim victory and hoist the cobble trophy in the velodrome. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) chased to finish second while Deignan’s teammate Elisa Longo Borghini took third.

In 2022, Longo Borghini grabbed the title at Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Trek-Segafredo. The Italian national champion launched a solo attack on the Templeuve cobblestone sector number eight with 34 kilometres to go and claimed victory. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) finished second, and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was third.

Last year, Alison Jackson made history as the first Canadian to win Hell of the North. The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider won the breakaway sprint to secure the biggest victory of her career at the Roubaix Velodrome. Jackson was part of an original 18-rider breakaway that was reduced to seven riders by the end of the women's race. Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing TeqFind) was second and Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) rounded out the podium.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes route

The fourth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, starting from Denain, has been extended 145.4km to 148.5km, with a slightly modified route compared to last year. The number of cobblestone sectors remains unchanged, for a total of 29.2 kilometres, spread over 17 sectors that correspond to the finale of the men’s race with the winner crowned in the Roubaix velodrome.

Find out more about the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes route.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Start list

Paris-Roubaix Femmes teams