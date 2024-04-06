Paris-Roubaix Femmes Live - Can SD Worx-Protime claim their missing title or will Lidl-Trek make it a third?

Refresh

Jackson is back riding as Joncheray extends her lead beyond two minutes. It doesn't look like anyone else wants to join her now.

And again, this time it's reigning champion Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) who has fallen.

Yet another crash in the peloton. All the riders are back on their bikes.

It's the first time that Team Komugi-Grand Est have raced Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Joncheray is representing them well early on and has grown her lead to almost two minutes.

Our lone leader is still out there by herself. Joncheray's lead has grown to almost a minute. It could be a long day out front for the Frenchwoman riding her first Paris-Roubaix.

Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) (Image credit: Getty Images) An early mechanical issue for former USA national champion Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale)

130km to go Joncheray's lead has grown to 45 seconds. Now there are several riders looking to jump across to her.

We've got about 50 kilometres to go until the first section of cobblestones. The riders have been taking a look at the key sections over the last few days. Have a look at some images from their recons. Paris-Roubaix Recon - Weather, the 'chicane', and a last taste of the cobbles - Gallery

Grand Est-Komugi's Victoire Joncheray has about 20 seconds of a lead over the peloton.

Another crash, this time its riders from Visma-Lease a Bike, EF Education-Cannondale and Cofidis. It's been a nervy start.

The riders are on their way. (Image credit: Getty Images) This will be a common theme today, riders cutting through the exposed farmland of northern France. With the wind blowing, it could have an impact on the race.

As already mentioned the riders will have a tailwind for most of today, but for the next few kilometres they will be heading south into a headwind. It could be a while before a breakaway sticks.

The reigning champion, Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) is a fan favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)

140km to go There has been a crash in the peloton in the early kilometres. It's unclear who was involved, but all the riders are reported to be back riding.

We have our first breakaway attempt. Nina Kessler (EF Education-Cannondale), Lieke Nooijen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and Josie Talbot (Cofidis) got a small gap, but were quickly closed down again.

Two riders who were announced on the official start-list have not started, both suffering with illness. They are Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon//SRAM) and

Maaike Boogaard (AG Insurance-Soudal).

The official start has been given. Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 is underway!

Despite two big favourites in Kopecky and Vos, it's an open race today, full of possibilities. Here are a few more riders who could contend: Pfeiffer Georgi (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) has looked excellent in the past few races. She was one of the few who has managed to follow Kopecky up the climbs of Flanders. Kopecky's team-mate Lorena Wiebes has also been going well. If a group comes to the line in the velodrome, she won't be beaten. Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) has been resurgent this spring, claiming wins at Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Classic Brugge-De Panne. Others worth a mention include Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon//SRAM). Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 - Analysing the contenders

Visma-Lease a Bike announced to the gathered crowds at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos (Visma - Lease a Bike) claimed her 250th career win a couple of weeks ago at Dwars Door Vlaanderen, but Paris-Roubaix is one race that is missing from her extensive palmares. This is a race that suits Vos, having experience like she does is crucial at Paris-Roubaix.

The riders are on the move for the neutralised start. The racing should get going properly in about ten minutes.

Kopecky lines up at the start alongside her SD Worx-Protime team-mates (Image credit: Getty Images) So who is likely to contend for the cobblestone today? As she has done for most races in the last few weeks, SD Worx-Protime's Lotte Kopecky comes in as the big favourite. The world champion has won four races this year, but has yet to land a big one on the cobbles. Her team is noticeably weakened today with the absence of Marlen Reusser and Demi Vollering. However, so are several other squads. Kopecky will be desperate to put the misfortune of Flanders behind her and take a big win here.

The other important factor to consider today is the wind. It's a bit blustery, with wind speeds up to 29 km/h in a northerly direction. That means a fair tailwind for much of the day. Good news for early attackers.

Over the Paris-Roubaix cobbles, the weather is always something to worry about. There had been rumours mid-week of rain today, but the riders will be relieved to see the sun breaking through the clouds and a toasty 24 degrees on the thermometers. It has rained in the week so it won't be a dustbowl, expect some muddy patches.

The neutralised start is in about 15 minutes' time.

Last year we had a surprise winner in Alison Jackson. The breakaway managed to hold off the bunch and the Canadian took advantage with a strong sprint in the Roubaix velodrome. Roubaix is always a race that can throw up a surprise or two. What about today? The CyclingNews team are on the ground in northern France and had a good look at Jackson's bike for this year's edition: Don't think, just dance: Alison Jackson's Paris-Roubaix Bike

It's finally arrived, the weekend that signals the end of the cobbled classics for the year and, for many, the jewel in its crown.



Paris-Roubaix is a dream race to win, but who will come out on top today? Can SD-Worx-Protime finally nail this race, or will it be for the likes of Lidl-Trek, dsm-firmenich PostNL or FDJ-Suez? We only have a few hours left to find out and we'll take you through all the action live here on this page.