Paris-Roubaix Femmes Live - Can SD Worx-Protime claim their missing title or will Lidl-Trek make it a third?

By Dan Challis
last updated

Peloton take on 17 cobbled sectors, 2 five-star pavè across 148.5km

Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Route

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 - Analysing the contenders

Women celebrate four years of inclusion at Paris-Roubaix - is there room for growth?

Jackson is back riding as Joncheray extends her lead beyond two minutes. It doesn't look like anyone else wants to join her now.

And again, this time it's reigning champion Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) who has fallen.

Yet another crash in the peloton. All the riders are back on their bikes.

It's the first time that Team Komugi-Grand Est have raced Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Joncheray is representing them well early on and has grown her lead to almost two minutes.

Our lone leader is still out there by herself. Joncheray's lead has grown to almost a minute. 

Coryn Labecki Paris Roubaix Femmes 2024

Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) (Image credit: Getty Images)

130km to go

We've got about 50 kilometres to go until the first section of cobblestones. 

Grand Est-Komugi's Victoire Joncheray has about 20 seconds of a lead over the peloton.

Another crash, this time its riders from Visma-Lease a Bike, EF Education-Cannondale and Cofidis.

The riders in an early part of Paris-Roubaix Femmes

The riders are on their way. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As already mentioned the riders will have a tailwind for most of today, but for the next few kilometres they will be heading south into a headwind. It could be a while before a breakaway sticks.

Alison Jackson Paris Roubaix

The reigning champion, Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) is a fan favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)

140km to go

We have our first breakaway attempt. Nina Kessler (EF Education-Cannondale), Lieke Nooijen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and Josie Talbot (Cofidis) got a small gap, but were quickly closed down again.

Two riders who were announced on the official start-list have not started, both suffering with illness. They are Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon//SRAM) and
Maaike Boogaard (AG Insurance-Soudal).

The official start has been given. Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 is underway!

Despite two big favourites in Kopecky and Vos, it's an open race today, full of possibilities. Here are a few more riders who could contend:

Visma-Lease a Bike at the start of Paris Roubaix

Visma-Lease a Bike announced to the gathered crowds at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are on the move for the neutralised start. The racing should get going properly in about ten minutes.

Kopecky at the start of Paris Roubaix

Kopecky lines up at the start alongside her SD Worx-Protime team-mates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other important factor to consider today is the wind.

Over the Paris-Roubaix cobbles, the weather is always something to worry about. 

The neutralised start is in about 15 minutes' time.

Last year we had a surprise winner in Alison Jackson. The breakaway managed to hold off the bunch and the Canadian took advantage with a strong sprint in the Roubaix velodrome.

It's finally arrived, the weekend that signals the end of the cobbled classics for the year and, for many, the jewel in its crown.

Paris-Roubaix is a dream race to win, but who will come out on top today? Can SD-Worx-Protime finally nail this race, or will it be for the likes of Lidl-Trek, dsm-firmenich PostNL or FDJ-Suez? We only have a few hours left to find out and we'll take you through all the action live here on this page.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the fourth Paris-Roubaix Femmes where the peloton take on 17 cobbled sectors, 2 five-star pavè across 148.5km from Denain to the Roubaix Velodrome.

