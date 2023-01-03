Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Men 2023
The latest results from the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023
Dylan van Baarle takes solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Wout Van Aert may not have been racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but that didn't stop Jumbo-Visma from defending their title on the streets of Ninove. This time, it was Dylan van Baarle who took top honours, attacking on the Molenberg, dropping his breakaway companions and taking a solo win.
Check out the full report, results and gallery.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Information
In 2023 Omloop het Nieuwsblad Elite will be the first WorldTour race on European soil, taking place February 25 from Ghent to Ninove. There is a new finish line for the opening spring Classic this year in Nivone, on the Elisabethlaan and no longer on the Onderwijslaan, providing a wider and slightly uphill conclusion to the 207.3km race.
Read the full Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route details.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made his winning attack 13km out from the finish line to take an incredible solo victory at last year's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He made his move just prior to the final climb, the Bosberg, and then crested that climb with a lead of about 10 seconds.
He held his solo lead to the finish in Ninove. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) won the sprint for second place from a group of about 20 riders, with Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citröen) finishing behind in third.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
|Date
|February 25, 2023
|Start location
|Ghent
|Finish location
|Nivone
|Total length
|207.3 kilometres
|Class
|UCI WorldTour
|Last edition
|2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite
|Row 6 - Cell 0
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023 teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Alpecin-Deceuninc
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
- Jumbo-Visma
- Movistar Team
- Soudal QuickStep
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Team DSM
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Bingoal WB
- Human Powered Health
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto Dstny
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- Team TotalEnergies
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.