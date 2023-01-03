Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Men 2023

The latest results from the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023

Dylan Van Baarle wins the 2023 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert may not have been racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but that didn't stop Jumbo-Visma from defending their title on the streets of Ninove. This time, it was Dylan van Baarle who took top honours, attacking on the Molenberg, dropping his breakaway companions and taking a solo win.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Information

In 2023 Omloop het Nieuwsblad Elite will be the first WorldTour race on European soil, taking place February 25 from Ghent to Ninove. There is a new finish line for the opening spring Classic this year in Nivone, on the Elisabethlaan and no longer on the Onderwijslaan, providing a wider and slightly uphill conclusion to the 207.3km race.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made his winning attack 13km out from the finish line to take an incredible solo victory at last year's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He made his move just prior to the final climb, the Bosberg, and then crested that climb with a lead of about 10 seconds.

He held his solo lead to the finish in Ninove. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) won the sprint for second place from a group of about 20 riders, with Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citröen) finishing behind in third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Omloop het Nieuwsblad 2023 Date February 25, 2023 Start location Ghent Finish location Nivone Total length 207.3 kilometres Class UCI WorldTour Last edition 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Row 6 - Cell 0

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023 teams