Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023 route

By Cyclingnews
published

Challenging one-day race gets WorldTour upgraded course

Map of the 2023 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad)

The first race of the opening weekend of the Belgian Spring Classics comes with the 207.3-kilometre long Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. For 2023, the race begins in Gent and ends in Ninove, with riders facing 12 steep climbs and nine cobbled sections.

In the first hour of racing, riders cross the cobbles of the Haaghoek at kilometre 36.2 closely followed by the first 'berg', the Leberg after 39.2km. But after those two difficulties, there is a 54km stretch of the route cobbles and berg-free.

The Lange Munte section of cobbles returns at kilometre 93.2 while Molenberg also makes a comeback at kilometre 166.1 after being omitted last year because of road works.

The crunch time comes at kilometre 191.6 when the race hits the Muur-Kapelmuur - an iconic climb previously used in the Tour of Flanders - then crests the Bosberg with 11km to go.

It was here in 2022 that Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made the race-winning move just before the Bosberg and then held off a chase group, led to the line by Sonny Colbrelli and Greg Van Avermaet.

The race gets a new finish line for 2023, with the organisers moving it to Elisabethlaan a wider and more uphill sprint than last year's course that ended on the Onderwijslaan.

The cobbles

  • Haaghoek (36.2km)
  • Lange Munte (93.2km)
  • Holleweg (109.5km)
  • Haaghoek (115.2km)
  • Paddestraat (124.4km)
  • Holleweg (151.1km)
  • Kerkgate (157.3km)
  • Jagerij (159.9km)
  • Haaghoek (170.6km)

The climbs

  • Leberg (39.2km)
  • Kattenberg (108.7km)
  • Leberg (118.3km)
  • Hostellerie (135.3km)
  • Valkenberg (143.2km)
  • Wolvenberg (153.7km)
  • Molenberg (166.1km)
  • Leberg (173.6km)
  • Berendries (177.7km)
  • Elverenberg Vossenhol (180.1km)
  • Muur-Kappelmuur (191.6km)
  • Bosberg (195.5km)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews