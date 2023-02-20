Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023 route
Challenging one-day race gets WorldTour upgraded course
The first race of the opening weekend of the Belgian Spring Classics comes with the 207.3-kilometre long Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. For 2023, the race begins in Gent and ends in Ninove, with riders facing 12 steep climbs and nine cobbled sections.
In the first hour of racing, riders cross the cobbles of the Haaghoek at kilometre 36.2 closely followed by the first 'berg', the Leberg after 39.2km. But after those two difficulties, there is a 54km stretch of the route cobbles and berg-free.
The Lange Munte section of cobbles returns at kilometre 93.2 while Molenberg also makes a comeback at kilometre 166.1 after being omitted last year because of road works.
The crunch time comes at kilometre 191.6 when the race hits the Muur-Kapelmuur - an iconic climb previously used in the Tour of Flanders - then crests the Bosberg with 11km to go.
It was here in 2022 that Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made the race-winning move just before the Bosberg and then held off a chase group, led to the line by Sonny Colbrelli and Greg Van Avermaet.
The race gets a new finish line for 2023, with the organisers moving it to Elisabethlaan a wider and more uphill sprint than last year's course that ended on the Onderwijslaan.
The cobbles
- Haaghoek (36.2km)
- Lange Munte (93.2km)
- Holleweg (109.5km)
- Haaghoek (115.2km)
- Paddestraat (124.4km)
- Holleweg (151.1km)
- Kerkgate (157.3km)
- Jagerij (159.9km)
- Haaghoek (170.6km)
The climbs
- Leberg (39.2km)
- Kattenberg (108.7km)
- Leberg (118.3km)
- Hostellerie (135.3km)
- Valkenberg (143.2km)
- Wolvenberg (153.7km)
- Molenberg (166.1km)
- Leberg (173.6km)
- Berendries (177.7km)
- Elverenberg Vossenhol (180.1km)
- Muur-Kappelmuur (191.6km)
- Bosberg (195.5km)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Back-to-back wins for Vernon to open 2023 Tour du RwandaSix more days of hilly stages to come but 'we took advantage of the chances we had so far,' young British sprinter says
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Men WinnersChampions 1945-2022
-
Strade Bianche Women past winnersChampions 2015-2022
-
Pello Bilbao: UAE Tour echelon attack 'has helped us clear out the GC a bit'Basque upbeat after time gains on other GC contenders