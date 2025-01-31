Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025
|Date
|March 1, 2025
|Start location
|Ghent
|Finish location
|Ninove
|Distance
|197km
|Previous edition
|2024 Omloop Het Niuwsblad
|Previous winner
|Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Søren Wærenskjold takes surprise victory in thrilling bunch sprint finish / As it happened
The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad provided its usual fantastically bonkers start to the Classics seasons with attacks, tactical headaches, crashes and cobbles, but after all that it came down to a bunch sprint with Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) taking a surprise win ahead of Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
Information
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is typically the first WorldTour race on European soil, taking place in 2025 on March 1.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has traditionally marked the opening of the Spring Classics and has been heralded by some as the beginning of 'serious' racing in Europe. The main spring period may be a little further away, but the gentle early-season racing is out of the way and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will set the tone for the spring.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, in its 80th edition in 2025, takes place in the heart of the Flemish Ardennes, on many of the same cobbles and bergs as the Tour of Flanders five weeks down the line.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was first held in 1945, and in that time, three editions have been missed - 1960, 1986, and 2004 - largely due to the wintery conditions that often strike Belgium in February.
Formerly known as Omloop Het Volk, the name stems from a newspaper which merged in 2008 with the Flemish daily Het Nieuwsblad.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Together with the 1.Pro Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne the next day, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad forms one part of what's widely known as the 'Opening Weekend'.
Jean Bogaerts was the first winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Belgians have gone on to dominate the race, with only 20 winners from outside the home nation. Three Belgians - Ernest Sterckx, Joseph Bruyère, Peter Van Petegem - hold the joint record of three victories.
Last year, Jan Tratnik delivered another victory for Visma-Lease a Bike.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix. Find out more
Omloop Nieuwsblad route
The route for the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad follows the usual path, starting at 't Kuipke in Gent and using the same run-out to the cluster of loops to hit all of the important hellingen outside of Oudenaarde.
See the full 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route.
Omloop Nieuwsblad Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|March 1, 2025
|Elite Men
|11:15 CET
|16:00 CET
► How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025
Omloop Nieuwsblad teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Jayco-AlUla
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Soudal-Quickstep
- Team Picnic-PostNL
- UAE Team Emirates
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- XDS Astana Qazaqstan
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto
- Uno-X Mobility
- Flanders-Baloise
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling
- Tudor Pro Cycling
- Unibet Tietema Rockets
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.