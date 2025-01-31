Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025

Wærenskjold celebrates as the victory is confirmed to him past the finish line at the 2025 Omloop Nieuwsblad with a surprise solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Omloop Nieuwsblad 2025 information Date March 1, 2025 Start location Ghent Finish location Ninove Distance 197km Previous edition 2024 Omloop Het Niuwsblad Previous winner Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Søren Wærenskjold takes surprise victory in thrilling bunch sprint finish / As it happened

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad provided its usual fantastically bonkers start to the Classics seasons with attacks, tactical headaches, crashes and cobbles, but after all that it came down to a bunch sprint with Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) taking a surprise win ahead of Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Information

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is typically the first WorldTour race on European soil, taking place in 2025 on March 1.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has traditionally marked the opening of the Spring Classics and has been heralded by some as the beginning of 'serious' racing in Europe. The main spring period may be a little further away, but the gentle early-season racing is out of the way and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will set the tone for the spring.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, in its 80th edition in 2025, takes place in the heart of the Flemish Ardennes, on many of the same cobbles and bergs as the Tour of Flanders five weeks down the line.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was first held in 1945, and in that time, three editions have been missed - 1960, 1986, and 2004 - largely due to the wintery conditions that often strike Belgium in February.

Formerly known as Omloop Het Volk, the name stems from a newspaper which merged in 2008 with the Flemish daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Together with the 1.Pro Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne the next day, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad forms one part of what's widely known as the 'Opening Weekend'.

Jean Bogaerts was the first winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Belgians have gone on to dominate the race, with only 20 winners from outside the home nation. Three Belgians - Ernest Sterckx, Joseph Bruyère, Peter Van Petegem - hold the joint record of three victories.

Last year, Jan Tratnik delivered another victory for Visma-Lease a Bike.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix. Find out more

Omloop Nieuwsblad route

The route for the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad follows the usual path, starting at 't Kuipke in Gent and using the same run-out to the cluster of loops to hit all of the important hellingen outside of Oudenaarde.

See the full 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route.

Omloop Nieuwsblad Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time March 1, 2025 Elite Men 11:15 CET 16:00 CET

► How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025

Omloop Nieuwsblad teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty

Jayco-AlUla

Lidl-Trek

Movistar Team

Soudal-Quickstep

Team Picnic-PostNL

UAE Team Emirates

Visma-Lease a Bike

XDS Astana Qazaqstan

Israel-Premier Tech

Lotto

Uno-X Mobility

Flanders-Baloise

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Tudor Pro Cycling

Unibet Tietema Rockets

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling