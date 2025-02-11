Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 route

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route summary
Distance197km
StartGent
FinishNinove
Start time11:15 CET
Finish time16:00 CET

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which marks the start of WorldTour racing in Europe, has used the Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg in its finale, resurrecting the historical finish of the Tour of Flanders after the race was 'decapitated' in 2012.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

