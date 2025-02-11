Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 route

Swipe to scroll horizontally Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route summary Distance 197km Start Gent Finish Ninove Start time 11:15 CET Finish time 16:00 CET

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which marks the start of WorldTour racing in Europe, has used the Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg in its finale, resurrecting the historical finish of the Tour of Flanders after the race was 'decapitated' in 2012.

The race kicks off from another historic monument of Belgian cycling, 't Kuipke velodrome in Gent, home of the famed Gent Six Day and takes in 11 climbs and 8 sections of cobblestone roads en route to the finish in Ninove.

For 2025, the peloton take a slightly shorter route to the first ascent of the Leberg, covering the Paddestraat and Haaghoek cobbles before hitting the Leberg at kilometre 52.5, resulting in an overall distance of 197 kilometres, down five from 2024.

Other than the Lange Munte and Haaghoek cobbled sectors, there isn't much to challenge the bunch until the last 70 kilometres when the climbs and pavé come in quick succession.

The Leberg and Valkenberg start the end game with 76.1 and 68.2km to go, but long-range attackers typically wait until the Eikenberg with 55.6km to go, the Wolvenberg (52.5km to go) or Molenberg (42.5km to go).

With 35km to go, the race heads over the Leberg once again, this time heading for the Berendries climb with 31km to go. A quick trip over the Elverenberg brings the race to its explosive conclusion in Geraardsbergen at the famed Muur van Geraardsbergen, also known as the Kapelmuur after the small chapel at the summit.

The climb repeats the historic Tour of Flanders finale, heading over the paved climb of the Bosberg with 11.8km to go before the finish in Ninove.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 climbs

Leberg (km. 52.5) 144.5 km to go

Leberg (km. 120.9) 76.1 km to go

Valkenberg (km. 128.9) 68.2 km to go

Eikenberg (km. 141.4) 55.6 km to go

Wolvenberg (km. 144.5) 52.5 km to go

Molenberg (km. 154.5) 42.5 km to go

Leberg (km. 162) 35 km to go

Berendries (km. 166) 31 km to go

Elverenberg-Vossenhol (km. 168.5) 28.5 km to go

Muur-Kapelmuur (km. 181.3) 15.7 km to go

Bosberg (km. 185.2) 11.8 km to go

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 cobbled sectors