Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
|Date
|April 27, 2025
|Start location
|Bastogne
|Finish location
|Liège
|Distance
|152.9km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
|Previous winner
|Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ-Suez
Kim Le Court wins in four-woman sprint / As it happened
Kim Le Court (AG Insurance Soudal) took the biggest win of her career in a four-way sprint at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes. The Mauritian national champion became the first African rider to win the Walloon Monument. Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) was second, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) finished third and Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) was fourth. World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) led the peloton in for fifth place.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - information
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes is the final of the three Ardennes Classics, scheduled for April 27, 2025, along with Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition on April 20 and the mid-week La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on April 23.
The races close the door on the Women’s WorldTour Spring Classics season and open a new one to a spate of stage races, starting with La Vuelta Femenina in May.
The race from Bastogne to Liège, which tends to lean further in favour of the climbers due to its longer ascents, is the most recent of the three Ardennes Classics to be added to the women’s calendar.
The inaugural event was held in 2017, with Anna van der Breggen taking victory in the first two editions, Annemiek van Vleuten in 2019 and 2022, while Lizzie Deignan and Demi Vollering took out the two editions in between.
In 2023, Vollering made history when she not only claimed her second Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes title but captured the Ardennes Classics triple crown after winning Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne. A thrilling race to the finish line in Liège saw Vollering out-sprint Elisa Longo Borghini for the win, while her SD Worx teammate Marlen Reusser crossed the line in third place.
Last year, Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) took the win after spending half of the race in a six-rider breakaway. Coming from behind, the Australian outsprinted Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2025
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes route
Heading out from Bastogne, the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 route will follow the very same route as the men to Quai des Ardennes, a 152.9km roller coaster peppered with nine climbs, starting with the Côte de Saint-Roch and also featuring the Wanne–Stockeu–Haute-Levée triptych before the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons, the last major challenge of the day.
Start list
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes teams
- AG Insurance-Soudal
- Canyon-Sram zondacrypto
- Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team
- FDJ-Suez
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv-AlUla -Jayco
- Movistar
- Roland
- Picnic-PostNL
- SD Worx-Protime
- Visma-Lease A Bike
- UAE Team AFQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- Arkea-B&B Hotels Women
- Cofidis Women Team
- DD Group Pro Cycling Team
- EF Education - Oatly
- Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi
- Lotto
- St Michel - Préférence Home - Auber93
- Team Coop-Repsol
- VolkerWessels Cycling Team
- Winspace Orange Seal
