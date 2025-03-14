Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 route

Profile of the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
Profile of the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes(Image credit: A.S.O.)

Similar to last year’s route, the ninth edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes runs 152.9 km from Bastogne to Liège, and features 10 climbs. The women will follow the same course from Bastogne to Liège as the men clashing on climbs such as the Wanne, Stockeu and Haute-Levée triptych.

