After a spring of promise, Demi Vollering finally delivered a major victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, taking out a five-rider sprint ahead of European champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

The victory follows second places in the Amstel Gold Race and Brabantse Pijl and top tens in Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders and La Flèche Wallonne and comes thanks to a sacrifice by world champion and SD Worx teammate Anna van der Breggen, who shattered the peloton on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with 13km to go then led out the sprint.

Vollering, 24, has now established herself at the top of a new generation of women's cycling superstars, as Van der Breggen eyes retirement.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2021 Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femme standings Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 3:54:31 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:02 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:27 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 8 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2021: April 25, 2021

Start: Bastogne, Belgium 8:40 a.m. CEDT

Finish: Liege, Belgium 12:30 p.m. CEDT

Distance: 140.9km

Cyclingnews live coverage: Start to Finish

Live streaming: Eurosport, GCN+ (Europe), Flobikes (North America), SBS (Australia), Sporza, RTBF (Belgium) from the start of the race

Liège-Bastogne-Liège concludes the Ardennes Classics week on April 25 in Belgium. The 140.9km race starts in Bastogne and includes climbs over Côte de Wanne, Côte de la Haute-Levée and Col du Rosier, before taking on the climbs in the later stages. The final climbs will include the new climb of the Côte de Desnié, and then Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges, and Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, and finishing in Liège.

The top riders to watch during the Classics-close-out race are defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), along with former winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and former two-time winner Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx).

Defending champion (2020): Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo)

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021 - History

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes is the youngest of the Ardennes Classics women's races, introduced in 2017 to form the third event of the historical cycling series. Only one rider has won all three events in one season - Anna van der Breggen - during the inaugural year 2017.

Since that feat, Van der Breggen has gone on to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes in 2018, too, while Annemiek van Vleuten won it in 2019 and Lizzie Deignan won the race in 2020.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021 - Key climbs

The 2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liège is 141km race that starts in Bastogne and includes climbs over Côte de Wanne, Côte de la Haute-Levée and Col du Rosier, before taking on the climbs in the later stages. The final climbs will include the new climb of the Côte de Desnié, and then Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges, and Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, and finishing in Liège.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021 Profile (Image credit: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021 / ASO)

Teams