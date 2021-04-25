Trending

Demi Vollering beats Annemiek van Vleuten to Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes title

By

Elisa Longo Borghini completes podium

Image 1 of 7

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 7

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) takes 5th Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 7

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 7

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

SD- Worx on the podium at the start of Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 7

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

Canyon SRAM sign on ahead of Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 7

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

The women's peloton in the early stages of Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 7

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2021

The main field in the early stages of Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, taking the first big classic victory of her career. The 24-year-old beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint of a group of five.

A sizable group entered the final climb of the day, the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, where Vollering's teammate Anna van der Breggen set a hard pace. Van Vleuten then attacked on the unclassified climb right afterwards, followed by Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini. When Vollering and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) got back to this trio at the top of the climb, the final selection was made.

On the descent into Liège, Van der Breggen took to the front to make sure none of the dropped riders could come back and brought the group to the finishing stretch where Vollering was the strongest in the sprint.

Vollering was crying tears of joy in the winner’s interview: “Anna did such a good job, and the whole team, that I could finish it … that’s awesome. I am really grateful that they did it for me, and it is such an amazing team, thanks to the whole team”, she said.

“It was really hard on the climbs. At one moment we were gone with this group, then Vos came back, and it is better to not sprint with her, of course, so I was really happy that it did break again. Anna did a lead-out the last ten kilometres or something, it was awesome. This is a race I really like, two years ago I was third here in my first pro year, and now already I won, it is a dream coming true”, Vollering finished.

More to come...

Results
PlaceRiderResult
1Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx03:54:31
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women03:54:31
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo03:54:31
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing03:54:31
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx03:54:33
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team03:55:58
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx03:55:58
8Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope03:55:58
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo03:56:30
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange03:56:30
11Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing03:56:30
12Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team03:56:30
13Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing03:56:30
14Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope03:56:30
15Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team03:56:30
16Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team03:56:30
17Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx03:56:30
18Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange03:56:30
19Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana03:56:30
20Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women03:56:30
21Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women03:56:30
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange03:56:38
23Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope03:57:18
24Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank03:58:28
25Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope03:58:28
26Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service03:58:28
27Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo03:58:33
28Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team03:58:33
29Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx03:58:33
30Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team03:58:33
31Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team03:59:05
32Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur03:59:05
33Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team03:59:05
34Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team03:59:05
35Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing03:59:08
36Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire03:59:44
37Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team03:59:44
38Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team03:59:44
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing03:59:44
40Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service03:59:44
41Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team03:59:44
42Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana03:59:44
43Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing03:59:44
44Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling03:59:46
45Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana04:03:35
46Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana04:03:35
47Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women04:03:35
48Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo04:03:35
49Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank04:03:35
50Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team04:03:35
51Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing04:03:35
52Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing04:03:35
53Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink04:03:35
54Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing04:03:35
55Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing04:03:35
56Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team04:09:29
DNSRuth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange

