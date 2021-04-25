Demi Vollering beats Annemiek van Vleuten to Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes title
Elisa Longo Borghini completes podium
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, taking the first big classic victory of her career. The 24-year-old beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint of a group of five.
A sizable group entered the final climb of the day, the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, where Vollering's teammate Anna van der Breggen set a hard pace. Van Vleuten then attacked on the unclassified climb right afterwards, followed by Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini. When Vollering and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) got back to this trio at the top of the climb, the final selection was made.
On the descent into Liège, Van der Breggen took to the front to make sure none of the dropped riders could come back and brought the group to the finishing stretch where Vollering was the strongest in the sprint.
Vollering was crying tears of joy in the winner’s interview: “Anna did such a good job, and the whole team, that I could finish it … that’s awesome. I am really grateful that they did it for me, and it is such an amazing team, thanks to the whole team”, she said.
“It was really hard on the climbs. At one moment we were gone with this group, then Vos came back, and it is better to not sprint with her, of course, so I was really happy that it did break again. Anna did a lead-out the last ten kilometres or something, it was awesome. This is a race I really like, two years ago I was third here in my first pro year, and now already I won, it is a dream coming true”, Vollering finished.
More to come...
|Place
|Rider
|Result
|1
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|03:54:31
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|03:54:31
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|03:54:31
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|03:54:31
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|03:54:33
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|03:55:58
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|03:55:58
|8
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|03:55:58
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|03:56:30
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|03:56:30
|11
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|03:56:30
|12
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|03:56:30
|13
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|03:56:30
|14
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|03:56:30
|15
|Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|03:56:30
|16
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|03:56:30
|17
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|03:56:30
|18
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|03:56:30
|19
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|03:56:30
|20
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|03:56:30
|21
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
|03:56:30
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|03:56:38
|23
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|03:57:18
|24
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|03:58:28
|25
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|03:58:28
|26
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|03:58:28
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|03:58:33
|28
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|03:58:33
|29
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|03:58:33
|30
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|03:58:33
|31
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|03:59:05
|32
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|03:59:05
|33
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|03:59:05
|34
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|03:59:05
|35
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|03:59:08
|36
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|03:59:44
|37
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|03:59:44
|38
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|03:59:44
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|03:59:44
|40
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|03:59:44
|41
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|03:59:44
|42
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|03:59:44
|43
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|03:59:44
|44
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
|03:59:46
|45
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|04:03:35
|46
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|04:03:35
|47
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|04:03:35
|48
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|04:03:35
|49
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|04:03:35
|50
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|04:03:35
|51
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|04:03:35
|52
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|04:03:35
|53
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
|04:03:35
|54
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|04:03:35
|55
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|04:03:35
|56
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|04:09:29
|DNS
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
