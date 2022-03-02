Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 Overview

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2022 with solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège - How it happened

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) went clear in an attack atop the Côte de la Redoute with 29km remaining and won the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) took second place from the group sprint ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), the reduced group of 12 riders crossing the line 48 seconds behind Evenepoel.

It was the first Monument win of the 22-year-old's career in his belated first appearance at La Doyenne.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which held its 108th edition on April 24, is the oldest Classic on the calendar and the biggest race of the Ardennes Classics, 257.1km this year. The race was marred by a massive crash with a little over 60km remaining as the peloton was descending to the base of the Col du Rosier. Evenepoel's teammate Julian Alaphilippe among the heaviest fallers and he was forced to abandon, along with contenders Romain Bardet (DSM) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 6:12:38 2 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:48 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 9 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 10 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

