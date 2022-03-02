Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 Overview

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 108th Liege Bastogne Liege 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Lige to Lige LBL WorldTour on April 24 2022 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2022 with solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Liège-Bastogne-Liège - How it happened

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) went clear in an attack atop the Côte de la Redoute with 29km remaining and won the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) took second place from the group sprint ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), the reduced group of 12 riders crossing the line 48 seconds behind Evenepoel. 

It was the first Monument win of the 22-year-old's career in his belated first appearance at La Doyenne.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which held its 108th edition on April 24, is the oldest Classic on the calendar and the biggest race of the Ardennes Classics, 257.1km this year. The race was marred by a massive crash with a little over 60km remaining as the peloton was descending to the base of the Col du Rosier. Evenepoel's teammate Julian Alaphilippe among the heaviest fallers and he was forced to abandon, along with contenders Romain Bardet (DSM) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 6:12:38
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:48
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
9Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
10Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

