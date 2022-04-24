Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège
By Barry Ryan published
Belgian salvages Quickstep-AlphaVinyl's spring with solo success
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed the biggest victory of his career to date at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after he soloed clear atop the Côte de la Redoute with 29km remaining.
Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) won the sprint for second place ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at 48 seconds, while Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished just off the podium in fourth.
Evenepoel’s victory saved his QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team’s Spring Classics campaign, and it came after a dramatic edition of La Doyenne that saw his teammate Julian Alaphilippe leave the race in an ambulance following a mass crash ahead of the Col du Rosier.
The Belgian’s fierce attack near the top of the Redoute saw him force his way clear of the group of favourites, and he proceeded to pick his way through the remnants of the day’s early break. He would drop the last survivor of the break, Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), on the final ascent of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with 14km remaining.
Evenepoel had a lead of half a minute over his pursuers at the base of that climb and when he extended that advantage on its steep slopes, the run-in to Liège became something of a coronation. Indeed, he was already punching the air in celebration with a little under 3km to go.
Ironically, Evenepoel was perhaps aided by the presence of his rival Van Aert in the chasing group, given that few wanted to help bring the Belgian champion to a sprint in Liège.
When Van Aert was distanced by accelerations from Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) on the unclassified hill at Boncelles with 10km remaining, for instance, Evenepoel’s advantage briefly dipped inside 20 seconds. But when Van Aert clawed his way back on over the other side, the momentum ebbed from the chase, and Evenepoel’s lead stretched out accordingly.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:12:38
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:48
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|9
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|14
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:52
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:36
|16
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:30
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|25
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|27
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|28
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:34
|34
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:04:34
|36
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:03
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|38
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|42
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|44
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:07:35
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|48
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|49
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|50
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|52
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|54
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|55
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|57
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|59
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:58
|61
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|63
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|64
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|66
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|68
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|70
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|72
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|73
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:08:05
|75
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10:06
|77
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:55
|78
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|81
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|82
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:13:45
|83
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|84
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|85
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|88
|Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|89
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|90
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|91
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|93
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|95
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|97
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|99
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|100
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|101
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|102
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|103
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|104
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|105
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:15:15
|106
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:15:17
|107
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:17:29
|108
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:30
|109
|Jacob Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|111
|Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|112
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|115
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:21:35
|DNF
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|DNF
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|DNS
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNS
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Alexandre Balmer (Swi) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|DNF
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNS
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-LiègeBelgian salvages Quickstep-AlphaVinyl's spring with solo success
-
Van Vleuten hails 'best spring ever' after Liège-Bastogne-Liège win'It's not so easy anymore to win, but it also makes every win more beautiful'
-
Julian Alaphilippe abandons Liège-Bastogne-Liège after mass crashFrenchman among many fallers ahead of Col du Rosier
-
2025 Giro d'Italia could finish atop the StelvioRegional government confirms bid to host final stage