Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Belgian salvages Quickstep-AlphaVinyl's spring with solo success

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed the biggest victory of his career to date at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after he soloed clear atop the Côte de la Redoute with 29km remaining.

Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) won the sprint for second place ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at 48 seconds, while Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished just off the podium in fourth.

Evenepoel’s victory saved his QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team’s Spring Classics campaign, and it came after a dramatic edition of La Doyenne that saw his teammate Julian Alaphilippe leave the race in an ambulance following a mass crash ahead of the Col du Rosier.

The Belgian’s fierce attack near the top of the Redoute saw him force his way clear of the group of favourites, and he proceeded to pick his way through the remnants of the day’s early break. He would drop the last survivor of the break, Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), on the final ascent of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with 14km remaining.

Evenepoel had a lead of half a minute over his pursuers at the base of that climb and when he extended that advantage on its steep slopes, the run-in to Liège became something of a coronation. Indeed, he was already punching the air in celebration with a little under 3km to go.

Ironically, Evenepoel was perhaps aided by the presence of his rival Van Aert in the chasing group, given that few wanted to help bring the Belgian champion to a sprint in Liège.

When Van Aert was distanced by accelerations from Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) on the unclassified hill at Boncelles with 10km remaining, for instance, Evenepoel’s advantage briefly dipped inside 20 seconds. But when Van Aert clawed his way back on over the other side, the momentum ebbed from the chase, and Evenepoel’s lead stretched out accordingly.

More to follow…

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 6:12:38
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:48
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
9Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
10Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
11Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
12Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
14Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:36
16Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:30
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
24Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
25Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
27Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
28Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
31Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
33Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:34
34Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:04:34
36Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:03
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
38Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
39Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
40Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
42Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
44Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
45Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:07:35
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
48Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
49Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
52Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
53Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
54Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
55Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
56Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
57Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
58Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
59Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
60Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:58
61Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
62Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
63Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
65Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
66Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
68Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
69Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
70Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
71Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic
72Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
73Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 0:08:05
75Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:10:06
77Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:55
78Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
81Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
82Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:13:45
83Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
84Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
85Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
88Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
89Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
90Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
92Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
93Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
94Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
97Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
98David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
99Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
100Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
101Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
102Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
103Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
104Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
105Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:15:15
106Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:15:17
107Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:17:29
108Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:21:30
109Jacob Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
110Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
111Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
112Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
113Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
114Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
115Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
116Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:21:35
DNFGeorge Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBrandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNFIlan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNFOier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFOmer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
DNFReto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
DNFRomain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
DNFLeon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
DNSJai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFIde Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFCarlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFAleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNSTiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
DNFTimo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFJos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFJonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFAlexandre Balmer (Swi) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFChristopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFJesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
DNFVictor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
DNFDorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFLarry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFSébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFElie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
DNFRuben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFSimon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFBen Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFRigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFTobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFIdar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFCorne van Kessel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFGeorg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFJeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
DNFJohan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNSKamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAlex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFGilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJulian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFUrko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

Côte de la Roche-en-Ardenne - km 76.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 1

Côte de Saint-Roch - km 124.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Côte de Mont-le-Soie - km 167.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Côte de Wanne - km 176.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Côte de Stockeu (Stèle Eddy Merckx) - km 182.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Côte de la Haute-Levée - km 187
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Col du Rosier - km 201.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 1

Côte de Desnié - km 214.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Côte de la Redoute - km 227.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons - km 243.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

