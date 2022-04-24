Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 16 Remco Evenepoel shows the emotions of a spectacular win (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 2 of 16 Remco Evenepoel crosses the line to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 16 Aleksandr Vlasov tried to bridge but never made it (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 16 Evenepoel on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 16 Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) en route to victory in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 16 Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) en route to victory in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 16 Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) bridged across to Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 16 Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) bridged across to Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 16 Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) left his escape companion behind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 16 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 16 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) chases (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 16 Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) was the last man standing from the early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 16 Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 16 Bahrain Victorious lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 16 Tim Declercq leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 16 A general view of the peloton passing through the Cote de SaintRoch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed the biggest victory of his career to date at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after he soloed clear atop the Côte de la Redoute with 29km remaining.

Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) won the sprint for second place ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at 48 seconds, while Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished just off the podium in fourth.

Evenepoel’s victory saved his QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team’s Spring Classics campaign, and it came after a dramatic edition of La Doyenne that saw his teammate Julian Alaphilippe leave the race in an ambulance following a mass crash ahead of the Col du Rosier.

The Belgian’s fierce attack near the top of the Redoute saw him force his way clear of the group of favourites, and he proceeded to pick his way through the remnants of the day’s early break. He would drop the last survivor of the break, Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), on the final ascent of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with 14km remaining.

Evenepoel had a lead of half a minute over his pursuers at the base of that climb and when he extended that advantage on its steep slopes, the run-in to Liège became something of a coronation. Indeed, he was already punching the air in celebration with a little under 3km to go.

Ironically, Evenepoel was perhaps aided by the presence of his rival Van Aert in the chasing group, given that few wanted to help bring the Belgian champion to a sprint in Liège.

When Van Aert was distanced by accelerations from Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) on the unclassified hill at Boncelles with 10km remaining, for instance, Evenepoel’s advantage briefly dipped inside 20 seconds. But when Van Aert clawed his way back on over the other side, the momentum ebbed from the chase, and Evenepoel’s lead stretched out accordingly.

More to follow…

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 6:12:38 2 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:48 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 9 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 10 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 12 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 14 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:36 16 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:30 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 24 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 25 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 27 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 28 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 31 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 33 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:34 34 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:04:34 36 Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:03 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 38 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 42 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 45 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:07:35 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 48 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 49 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 52 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 53 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 54 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 55 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 56 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 57 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 58 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 59 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 60 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:58 61 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 62 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 63 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 64 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 65 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 66 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 68 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 69 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 70 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic 72 Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 73 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 0:08:05 75 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:10:06 77 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:55 78 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 81 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 82 Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:13:45 83 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 84 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 85 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 88 Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 89 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 90 Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 91 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 92 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 93 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 94 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 95 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 97 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 98 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 99 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 100 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 101 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 102 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 103 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 104 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 105 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:15:15 106 Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:15:17 107 Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:17:29 108 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:21:30 109 Jacob Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 110 Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 111 Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 112 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 113 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 114 Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 115 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 116 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:21:35 DNF George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates DNF Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates DNF Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNF Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNF Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNF Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech DNF Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech DNF Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech DNF Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM DNF Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM DNS Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers DNF Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers DNF Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team DNF Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team DNS Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma DNF Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNF Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNF Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma DNF Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco DNF Alexandre Balmer (Swi) BikeExchange-Jayco DNF Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco DNF Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis DNF Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis DNF Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team DNF Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team DNF Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic DNF Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic DNF Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost DNF Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost DNF Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost DNF Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost DNF Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost DNF Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNF Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNF Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNF Corne van Kessel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNF Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNF Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies DNF Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies DNF Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies DNF Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB DNS Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

Côte de la Roche-en-Ardenne - km 76.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 1

Côte de Saint-Roch - km 124.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Côte de Mont-le-Soie - km 167.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Côte de Wanne - km 176.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Côte de Stockeu (Stèle Eddy Merckx) - km 182.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Côte de la Haute-Levée - km 187 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Col du Rosier - km 201.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 1

Côte de Desnié - km 214.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Côte de la Redoute - km 227.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1