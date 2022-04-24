Live coverage

Liege-Bastogne-Liege live coverage

By published

All the action from La Doyenne

Liège-Bastogne-Liège - Preview

Liège-Bastogne-Liège - Start list

Tadej Pogacar pulls out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

How Pogacar's withdrawal changes the race

Profile for 2022 LIège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)
Refresh

-220km

It is a frantic start to the race, as various riders are still attempting to bridge across to the breakaway. Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Danny Van der Tuuk (Equipo Kern Pharma) briefly escaped but have since been reeled by the peloton, along with Molly and Sánchez.

-225km

There are five former winners of Liège among the starters today-- Alejandro Valverde, who has won this race four times, Jakob Fuglsang, Wout Poels, Bob Jungels and Philippe Gilbert. It is the last La Doyenne for Gilbert who was greeted by a rapturous reception at the start.

See more

-230km

Two riders-- Kenny Molly and Eugenio Sánchez-- have attacked the peloton and are 55 seconds behind the five-man breakaway. The Quickstep-AlphaVinyl controlled peloton are a further 30 seconds back.

-237km

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), who finished fourth here in 2017, has quit the race due to sickness. He spoke to Daniel Ostanek about how he was feeling before the start.

"Last night wasn’t so good," Matthews said. "Unfortunately I missed out on Flèche also and I was vomiting most of the night so hopefully I can come round this morning. I have to be honest, it’s not been a great week for me this week. I came here really prepared for Flèche and Liège but with what happened overnight it’s going to be a very difficult race but I’ll try my best and see what I have."

"Hopefully I’m there [in the final] but I think it’s a headwind on the way back so hopefully it makes the race a little bit slower and I can get as far as possible. The shape is really good so hopefully I can pull something out of the bag today. I was really excited for today and still am obviously but what happened over night is going to make it really difficult. I still have high hopes and we are still very confident and we will still try our best."

-241km

Back in the race, meanwhile, Moniquet has been joined by four others-- Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto-Soudal), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ),  Jacob Madsen (Uno-X) and Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies)-- making for an early breakaway of five riders. They have an advantage of 40 seconds.

Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) is another late withdrawal from the race. His team announced that he was "feeling unwell" but had tested negative for Covid-19. Similarly, Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohë) has withdrawn due to illness and Kamiel Bonneu (Sport Vlaanderen) will not start the race.

-252km

Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Soudal) is the first rider to breakaway from the peloton and he currently has a small gap over the main field.

Last year's winner and the favourite for today's race, Tadej Pogačar announced yesterday that he would not be defending his title. On Thursday, Pogačar’s partner and fiancée Urška Žigart revealed on social media that her mother had passed away, and Pogacar is understood to have travelled to Slovenia to be with her during this time.

Out of the neutral zone and onto the course, the 108th edition of Liège is underway! 

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest Monument, heralds the end of the classics season. The peloton will tackle a route of 257 kilometres containing 4,500 metres of climbing--comparable to a mountainous stage of a Grand Tour. Unlike those stages, the difficulty of Liège comes not from long mountain passes but a seemingly endless catalogue of short, steep climbs.

The peloton is rolling out from the start line in Liège under sunny April skies for the last race of the classics season.

See more

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Latest on Cyclingnews